CLARION — The No. 2 seed Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team outdueled the top seed Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 41-38, in quite a physical matchup that saw the Elkers capture the District 9 Class AA title on Friday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Seniors Dan Park and Domenic Allegretto stepped up when it mattered most as Park had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Allegretto scored 14, was 5-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter and made a bucket with seconds left to go up three.
“I’m happy for the seniors and I’m elated for my son,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said. (Allegretto’s other son) Dante’s here also and we won his senior year. We weren’t expected to win and we came off with that win. Here we did it again — we weren’t expected to win. At the beginning of the year, we weren’t one of the top teams. But we are now. We got better and better and better as the season went on.”
Ridgway’s defense held the Bulldogs to just eight first half points, but the Elkers didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard, either, in a typical Elkers slow-down offense that saw Ridgway leading 14-8 at the half.
“I think at the beginning of the game they were surprised a little bit by our man-to-man and we did a great job,” Allegretto said. “They started attacking us a little more in the second half — which they had to do. And we got in foul trouble and they got in foul trouble, too.
“You’ve got to give Redbank credit. They kept punching us in the mouth and we kept handing the ball back to them and they kept handing it to us. Both teams battled underneath and both teams battled defensively.”
The Bulldogs trio of Bryson Bain, Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall cut the Elkers lead in the second half, as they took a quick lead before the Elkers took a 22-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter then saw Park and Allegretto combine for 17 of the 19 Elkers points.
“I don’t know how many points or rebounds he had, but he had to have had a double-double,” Allegretto said of Park. “He was big and he was outjumping people today and coming down with the big rebounds in the second half. He’s our leader. Him and Dom are our senior leadership and they just got on board. It was beautiful to see.”
With the game at 28-27 with 3:34 left, Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg hit a turnaround jumper to give Ridgway a 30-27 lead. But just seconds later, Bain answered with a three to tie it up.
Park would then make one underneath for the Elkers to go up by two once again and after getting the ball back, Erik Panebianco got an offensive board from a missed Sorg three and fed Park with a bounce pass to go up 34-30 with about two minutes to go.
“That was a big play,” Allegretto said in going up four.
Marshall would get to the charity stripe and cut the Elkers lead to two with 1:52 left in what was a chaotic final two minutes.
Allegretto knocked down the first of his two free throws to make it 35-32, but Park would foul out trying to get the rebound with 1:28 to go.
“When (Park) fouled out, I was like, ‘Oh no, where’s the rebounds going to come from?’” Allegretto said. “And I think Aaron (Sorg) got the big rebound (late). They just battled ... Aaron Sorg was huge today. Dom (Allegretto) and Dan (Park) had to handle all that pressure, but Aaron Sorg took the ball a lot today.”
Bain made one of two attempts to make it 35-33 as Allegretto then went coast to coast for the layup and a 37-33 lead.
A Bain miss and an Allegretto rebound gave it back to the Elkers, but Allegretto then shot a three with under a minute left thinking that he had two minutes left to go. Redbank Valley got the rebound on the missed three and Owen Clouse knocked down both free throws to make it 37-35 with 51.6 seconds left.
The Bulldogs would quickly get the ball back and Gardlock would score underneath to tie things up at 37-37 with 35 seconds to go.
Allegretto would then get sent to the line after the Bulldogs fouled him with 27.3 left, and he cashed both attempts for a 39-37 lead.
Marshall would then be sent to the line with a chance to tie things up with 14.7 seconds left. After making the first, he missed the second with Sorg hauling in the rebound and firing it out to a sprinting Allegretto, who in turned scored a layup with seconds left to go up 41-38.
Marshall got the ball back and got up the court quick, but a look at a three didn’t connect and the Elkers took the title with a 41-38 win.
With the loss, Redbank Valley (22-4) still advances to the PIAA state tournament as they will play the District 6’s third seed in West Shamokin at a to be determined time and location Wednesday.
Ridgway (20-5), playing in what is coach Allegretto’s final season, will play the District 10’s number four seed in Cambridge Springs — with the time and location also to be announced.
“It’s always fun to play those extra games,” Allegretto said. “Now we’ll take a couple days off and get back to work on Monday. These kids are just excited.”
RIDGWAY 41,
REDBANK VALLEY 38
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 8 6 8 19 — 41
Redbank 5 3 13 17 — 38
Ridgway—41
Domenic Allegretto 3 8-10 14, Aaron Sorg 3 2-5 9, Erik Panebianco 0 0-1 0, Dan Park 8 2-2 18, Jack Benninger 0 0-0 0, Dylan Goetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-18 41.
Redbank Valley—38
Bryson Bain 2 3-4 9, Marquese Gardlock 3 2-5 8, Chris Marshall 4 5-7 13, Aiden Ortz 0 0-0 0, Cam Wagner 0 0-0 0, Mason Clouse 0 0-2 0, Owen Clouse 2 3-4 8. Totals: 11 12-18 38.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 1 (Sorg), Redbank 3 (Bain 2, O. Clouse).