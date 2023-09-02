CURWENSVILLE — Windber’s Luke Hostetler racked up 247 yards on 20 carries, while scoring four touchdowns, to lead the visiting Ramblers to a 42-7 victory over Curwensville Friday night at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Hostetler had scoring runs of 1, 65 and 16 yards in the first half, while quarterback Tanner Barkley tossed a pair of TD passes as Windber took a 35-0 lead to the break.
The Ramblers piled up over 300 yards of offense and picked up 15 first downs in the first half alone.
“We wanted to start with our power running game out of our single-wing look,” Windber head coach Matt Grohal said. “It’s hard when you’re not familiar with our offense and you only have three or four days to prepare. I thought our guys ... we didn’t play really well last week, but I’ve been told the big jump comes between Weeks 1 and 2, and we cleaned a lot of things up tonight.
“I thought offensively we were rally good in the first half, really sharp.”
Curwensville was able to move the ball in the first half as well as QB Tyler Dunn completed 8 of 13 attempts in the first two quarters for 80 yards and led the Tide on a 9-play, 64-yard drive on the Tide’s opening possession.
“Coach Marshall does a great job with our passing game,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “That was Tyler’s second start and he hasn’t played quarterback for a couple years, but the coaches got him ready this summer and we’re confident in him and our skill kids at all times.”
Unfortunately for the Tide, the drive ultimately ended with a fumble that was recovered by Windber’s Ian Titus on the Rambler 13.
Windber responded with an 87-yard drive that culminated with Hostetler’s first score, a 1-yarder, that made it 14-0 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Any time you turn the ball over when you’re in the Red Zone, it’s much bigger,” Thompson said. “But our kids are confident they can compete with anybody. Windber is a really, really good team but I thought we matched their effort early on.
“It kid of got away from us later in the second quarter. But I liked the way our kids competed for sure.”
Brady caught a 20-yard TD pass from Barkley with 7:07 left in the first to open the scoring. He caught a total of five passes for 72 yards and the score — all in the first half. Barkley hit on 8-of-9 for 104 yards and two scores, including an 11-yard TD pass to Lucas Oleksa in the second quarter that made it 21-0.
“I’d be happy if we never threw a pass,” Grohal said. “But with this quarterback he’s earned the right to throw 10 or 12 a game and he threw really well tonight. And we have some guys that can catch it.
“We were pretty balanced in the first half. He threw well. We ran well. And I think we took a huge stride offensively from last week.”
Curwensville had two more drives end in turnovers in the first half, one at its own 34 that the Ramblers turned into points just two plays later on Hostetler’s 16-yard score that made it 35-0, and the other just before the break when Brady picked off Dunn at the Rambler 20.
Trailing by 35 with the mercy clock running to start the second half, Curwensville went on 17-play, 80-yard drive that spanned nearly the entire third quarter.
“We challenged our kids at the half to ignore the scoreboard and be competitors,” Thompson said. “They rose to the occasion. A lot of these seniors, all they know is to compete. But this is just a great group of kids.”
Dunn had runs of 19 and 15 yards to convert third downs and completed passes of 10 yards to Hunter Tkacik and 13 to Braden Holland to pick up two more first downs before Holland paid off the drive with a 4-yard score.
“I think (Dunn) is a really good football player,” Grohal said. “When he runs the ball he adds a different dimension to their offense. They’re tough, physical kids. It was great coming up here. It’s a great stadium and a great atmosphere. they were very welcoming. We’re happy to get out of here 2-0.”
Windber answered immediately after the Tide score, getting a 53-yard run from Hostetler to make it 42-7 with 11:53 left to play.
Both teams punted on their next drives and the Golden Tide ran out the clock with the second team on the field, nearly getting another score when Sammy Gustaffson broke off a 60-yard run before being run down at the Rambler 17.
Gustaffson ended up being the leading rusher for Curwensville, picking up 68 yards on just three carries. Dunn rushed 11 times for 55 yards and was 16-of-26 for 120 yards through the air.
Tkakic caught five passes for 74 yards, while Connor Luzier also had five receptions, totaling 29 yards.
Curwensville (0-2) travels to Mount Union in Week 3, while Windber (2-0) visits Tussey Mountain.