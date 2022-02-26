DUBOIS — The third time wasn’t the charm Friday night for the Johnsonburg boys basketball team, as DuBois Central Catholic held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Rams to come away with a 53-47 victory in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal game at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The meeting was the third of the year between the teams, with DCC capturing a pair of overtime victories in the regular season. The Cardinals won 56-50 on its home floor during the second day of DCC’s annual tip-off tournament, then won 52-50 in the Paper City on Feb. 2.
It appeared no such late-game theatrics would happen Friday night as third-seeded DCC led 25-15 at the half before taking an 11-point lead (34-23) to the fourth quarter. However, the Rams offense — fueled by its defense — caught fire to start the fourth and put together a 13-6 run to get within four points (40-36) with 4:32 to play.
Jake Lobaugh drained two 3-pointers in that spurt, while teammate Kole Asti had a triple of his own to help make it game entering the final three minutes. Sixth-seeded Johnsonburg (11-13) wasn’t able to sustain that run, though, as DCC’s Andrew Green hit a huge 3-pointer with 3:18 remaining to put his team back up seven at 43-36.
The teams traded scores from there in the ensuing minute plus before four straight points by Brayden Fox pushed the DCC lead back up to nine (51-42) with 30 second to go.
Johnsonburg still didn’t go away quietly in the closing moments.
Lobaugh went 2 of 3 at the foul line after being fouled on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left, hit a trey with 4.9 on the clock to make it a four-point game again at 51-47.
Central (17-7) finally sealed the win on the ensuing inbounds play by throwing a long pass to Fox. He made a leaping grab with a defender in two just past mid-court before driving in for a layup in the final second to set the final score at 53-47. Fox finished with nine points, six in the final 48 seconds of the game.
Senior Alec Srock powered the Cardinal, as he has all season, by scoring a game-high 17 points to along with seven rebounds. He had 11 of those points in the second half. Green added eight for DCC, while Jalen Kosko and Luke Swisher each chipped in six.
Isaiah Jackson led the Rams with 16 points, eight of which came in Johnsonburg’s big 24-point fourth that made things interesting at the end. Lobaugh added 11, while Luke Zimmerman had nine.
The Rams made their comeback bid without the services of starter Aaron Myers, who left the game just a minute into the second quarter after suffering what appeared to be a bloody nose during a hard fall with a teammate. He never returned.
“Johnsonburg is a really solid team,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “They got an array of shooters, and we knew it was going to be a battle. Our two prior games we won in overtime. Our guts focused all week, and this was definitely an identity week for us again with so many days until another game — I think it was like eight days.
“We got better in practice and committed to the defensive end and showed a little different look tonight, which worked for us. The crowd was awesome tonight too. It was good to see the ‘House of Noise’ back and definitely helped in the win.”
The game opened as a low-scoring affair, with neither team reaching 10 points in the opening eight minutes.
Central’s Brendan Paisley opened the scoring with a 3-pointer in the opening minute, but neither team scored for two minutes after that. Myers ended that drought with a trey following a Jackson offensive rebound to tie things at 3-3.
The Cardinals closed the quarter on a 6-2 run from there, getting a hoop from Payton Maurer on an inbounds play with 1:43 left before Kosko scored on a drive just before the first-period buzzer sounded to make it 9-5.
Zimmerman scored to open the second quarter before Srock scored inside and Green hit a 3-pointer around Myers’ injury to put DCC up seven at 14-7. The Cardinals pushed their lead to as many as 11 points in the quarter at 23-12 on a layup by Kosko off a steal.
Central eventually took a 10-point lead (25-15) to the break when Ben Gritzer scored inside at the halftime buzzer.
The third quarter went much like the first, with points coming at a premium for both sides. The Rams never got any closer than eight points (31-23) before a 3-pointer late in the period by Srock put DCC up 11 (34-23) entering the fourth.
Points weren’t a problem for the Rams in the fourth, as they scored more in the final eight minutes (24) than they did through three quarters (23).
Lobaugh netted all 11 of his points in the final frame, while Jackson had eight of his 16 in the period. That offensive explosion came too late for Johnsonburg, though, as DCC was able to manage the Rams’ surge before righting the ship in the final three minutes or so.
With the win, DCC secured a trip to the state playoffs bu reaching the D-9 semifinals. District 9 gets five spots in Class A this year.
Next for the Cardinals is second-seeded Otto-Eldred in next Wednesday’s semifinals. The Terrors topped seventh-seeded Union, 77-64, Friday night.
“It was a great game, guys stepped up and really it was everyone,” said Varacallo. “Ben Gritzer had two big points in the first half, Payton Maurer had two big points in the first. Brayden Fox stepped up, as did Andrew Green with a couple huge threes and Dylan Hanna on the defensive end. And, Brendan Paisley had the first three (of game) to get us the lead.”
Johnsonburg’s season isn’t over despite the loss. The sixth-seeded Rams drop into next week’s four-team consolation bracket (quarterfinal round losers), which will determine the fifth and final state berth from District 9.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 53,
JOHNSONBURG 47
Score by Quarters
J’burg 5 10 8 24 47
DCC 9 16 9 19 — 53
Johnsonburg—47
Jefferson Freeburg 1 3-4 5, Aaron Myers 1 0-0 3, Jacob Lobaugh 3 2-3 11, Kole Asti 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Jackson 8 0-2 16, Luke Zimmerman 4 0-0 9, Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Kenny McKenna 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-9 47,
DCC—53
Jalen Kosko 3 0-0 6, Alec Srock 5 6-6 17, Luke Swisher 3 0-0 6, Brendan Paisley 1 0-0 3, Peyton Maurer 1 0-0 2, Brayden Fox 3 2-3 9, Andrew Green 3 0-0 8, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-9 53.
Three-pointers: J’burg 6 (Lobaugh 3, Myers, Asti, Zimmerman), DCC 5 (Srock, Paisley, Fox, Green).