JOHNSONBURG – Showcasing a stout offensive line and a cast of bruising ball carriers, Karns City ran over Ridgway Friday night during a dominant 35-0 varsity football victory in Johnsonburg.
The Gremlins (7-1) essentially ran the ball at will in the first half, powering their way to a 21-0 lead by the break. The Elkers (5-3) struggled to find any traction throughout, committing four turnovers in the second half to help Karns City put the game away.
The Gremlins rushed for 270 yards as a team, headlined by the punishing style of Luke Garing who ran for 103 yards and one touchdown.
Jayce Anderson was a tremendous complement to Garing, rushing for 83 yards and two scores while quarterback Eric Booher added 48 yards on the ground.
Karns City wasted little time setting the tone, as nice bursts from Garing and Anderson pushed the ball into Ridgway territory on the opening drive. Anderson capped the first possession with a 20-yard touchdown run, giving the Gremlins the early advantage.
A punt by the Elkers returned the ball to Karns City at its own 11 before nice gains by Garing and Booher moved the Gremlins near midfield. Another quality keeper by Booker kept the Gremlins moving prior to runs by Garing and Anderson spotting the ball at the Ridgway 13. From there, Booher hit Micah Rupp in the end zone for a 14-0 lead following a Zach Kelly extra point.
The Elkers best drive of the night ensued, led by the effort of Domenic Allegretto. On fourth-and-short, Allegretto took a direct snap and powered forward for a new set of downs prior to breaking loose for a 21-yard gain to the Karns City 31. The spark would be short-lived, however, as Ridgway stalled and eventually turned it over on downs.
Remaining true to its game plan, Karns City continued pounding away to close out the first half, putting together a 13-play drive that never left the ground. Electing to go for it on fourth down, Garing picked up the necessary yardage before almost walking into the end zone from 2 yards out, granting the Gremlins a 21-0 lead at the half.
A promising start to the third quarter for Ridgway came to an abrupt halt when Rupp intercepted a pass, maintaining the momentum for the visitors. Karns City needed just two plays to capitalize, with a 30-yard gallop by Garing and a 33-yard trip to paydirt by Anderson extending the cushion to 28-0.
Following Ridway’s fourth turnover of the half late in the fourth quarter, Karns City’s Mason Martin found Nate Garing for a 25-yard touchdown and a 35-0 final score.
Having started the season 4-0, Ridgway has now lost three of its last four games.
The Elkers travel to Brookville next Friday while Karns City hosts Bradford.