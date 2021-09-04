PUNXSUTAWNEY – A week after having their season-opening contest canceled because of COVID issues, the Punxsutawney Chucks football team was thankful to have the opportunity to hit the field on Friday night at Jack LaMarca Stadium when they hosted the Karns City Gremlins. But the visitors, fresh off a 35-17 win in their own season opener last week at Girard, showed off some big play ability, especially in the first half, to open up a big lead and never looked back en route to a 42-8 win.
Karns City (2-0) was particularly explosive during a six-minute stretch in the first quarter that saw Zach Blair break free for a 37-yard touchdown run on a counter play, the defense record a three-and-out and Jayce Anderson run a play akin to Blair’s for 53 yards (followed quickly by a 1-yard touchdown run by Luke Garing). Then, on the ensuing kickoff, Karns City added another touchdown when Punxsy returner Zeke Bennett lost the handle on the ball and Zach Kelly scooped it up for a recovery and ran it back 30 yards to paydirt to put his team ahead 20-0.
After the game, Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol pointed to some of the positives that he saw out of his team, saying, “I think the offensive line came off the ball and we did a good job there, and our running backs ran hard for the most part. We had guys who missed a lot of the last 10 days and were playing with a lot of guys who haven’t practiced, and I thought the effort was there. It was a good effort. They had those two big plays and that fumble in the first half, and that made it tough on us.”
Karns City did most of its damage offensively on the ground, running for 220 combined yards on just 19 carries — for an average of 11.6 yards per — and scoring five of their six touchdowns. Anderson was the leading rusher with eight carries for 126 yards and one score, followed by Blair’s two carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Garing and Luke Cramer also had one touchdown each, adding 18 and 11 yards, respectively.
Through the air, quarterback Eric Booher was efficient, completing seven of his 10 pass attempts for 78 yards, and he spread the ball out to six different receivers. Cooper Coyle was the only Gremlins receiver to catch more than one, snagging two for 20 yards, and Micah Rupp added a reception for 20 before fumbling while Garing and Isaac Herrero each had 14 yards on their one catch.
Defensively, TJ Vlassich led the charge with a sack and a tackle in the backfield, with Austin Brown and Cramer each adding one sack. On special teams, Kelly was the star of the game, as he had the fumble recovery for a touchdown on the Punxsy kick return in addition to booting four extra points on five attempts.
Punxsy’s offense was a balanced attack, with quarterback Noah Weaver throwing for 86 yards on 11 completions out of his 17 attempts. His top target was senior Gabe Kengersky, who caught the ball seven times for 58 yards. Mason Nesbitt also had three catches for 15 yards, and Alex Phillips had one reception and picked up 13 yards.
On the ground, Weaver gave the Chucks their only touchdown of the game, scoring on a 6-yard QB sweep to the left sideline. He ended up carrying four times for 18 yards, with Zeke Bennett leading the Chucks’ ground game with 36 yards on 20 carries. Angel Gonzalez and Landon Martz each rushed for 10 yards as well, and Kengersky had two carries for 3 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Weaver forced the fumble on Rupp’s reception with a big hit over the middle, and Nesbitt capitalized on being in the right place at the right time — as he was many times throughout the game — for the recovery.
“I thought Noah played well; he worked really hard this summer, and we had three quarterbacks at varsity level and were down to one, really, this week as far as varsity goes. So, that was a bright spot that we threw the ball well and improved. Gabe Kengersky also caught the ball and had some nice runs, but if you watch it, he had a great game on defense.”
Punxsy opened the game with the ball, and after moving the chains thanks to an 8-yard reception by Kengersky and a 9-yard run up the middle by Gonzalez on fourth down, a false start and a sack by Brown stalled the Punxsy drive and forced the Chucks to punt. Karns City took over at its own 34, and after first downs on an 11-yard run by Garing and a Punxsy pass interference penalty, Blair broke free on the counter sweep on third down and sprinted to the right pylon for six points and a 6-0 lead. Kelly tacked on the PAT, and the Gremlins led 7-0 with 5:22 to play in the first quarter.
The following drive didn’t net any gains for the Chucks, and after Weaver booted it back to the Gremlins, the visitors took over at their own 42. Things looked promising for Punxsy early in the drive, as Karns City was called for a holding penalty on its second play, but on third-and-long, Anderson broke free on another counter sweep to the right, and the only thing that stopped him from scoring was Kengersky hustling downfield and pushing him out of bounds at the 1-yard line. On the very next play, though, Blair punched it in from 1 yard out, and Kelly tacked on another point after to make it 14-0 with 2:48 left on the quarter clock.
Punxsy’s next drive was over before it officially started, as Karns City kicked it away to Bennett at the 20-yard line, and as he turned on the jets to attempt his return, he coughed up the rock. Kelly took advantage of the opportunity when the loose ball made its way to his feet, and he scooped it up and ran it back the 30 yards needed for a touchdown. Perhaps a bit tired from the run, Kelly just missed the PAT when it hit the post, but his team’s lead was 20-0 just more than 9 minutes into the contest.
Punxsy put together a solid drive to follow, moving the chains three times and turning the game into its second quarter, but the Chucks ended up turning it over on downs at the Karns City 31, and the Gremlins answered with a lengthy, eight-play drive of their own. They moved the chains once on the ground then once through the air, with Booher connecting with Coyle for 25 yards. Then, after another first down on a long run by Anderson, Blair finished things off with a hard-nosed, 9-yard run up the middle, breaking tackles all the way to the end zone. Kelly’s point-after made it 28-0, where it would stay through the half.
Karns City received the opening kickoff of the second half, and thanks to a big return of 60 yards by Anderson, they were able to set up shop deep in Punxsy territory at the 15-yard line. The Gremlins rewarded Anderson with the first three carries of the drive, and he gained 13 yards on them, but on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, they faked to Anderson and instead gave the ball to Cramer, who punched it in to close the drive. Kelly kicked another PAT through the uprights, and with 10:13 left in the third quarter, the lead was 35 and the running clock mercy rule was in effect.
With that, Punxsy put together its best drive of the night — one that lasted 14 plays, covered a total of 62 yards, included five first downs and ended in Weaver’s 6-yard touchdown run as the third quarter expired. The drive was highlighted by three Kengersky catches for a total of 27 yards and one Phillips catch for 13 and was punctuated by Bennett punching in the two-point conversion run to cut the lead to 35-8.
Karns City had the final word on the scoreboard, though, as the Gremlins turned to the air early on the ensuing drive, with Booher connecting with Garing for 20 yards. Then, they returned to the familiar, and on third-and-long, Anderson broke free, and broke a number of tackles, on his way to a 42-yard touchdown scamper. Kelly put the final points on the board with one last PAT to make it 42-8.
Despite the loss, Nichol has some optimism that things will start to improve for the Chucks going forward. “Hopefully, we get some more numbers back and get a chance to practice with them more,” he said. “But it is what it is. The kids were happy to play; we don’t like losing, necessarily at all, because that’s not our goal, but we had a lot of good, hard plays from scrimmage. That’s a good team over there, and every once in a while you have to tip your cap when they play well.”
Punxsy (0-1) will return to action on Friday when the Chucks travel to take on their rival, the Brookville Raiders, in the Route 36 rivalry game. Brookville (2-0) is fresh off a 21-7 win over the DuBois Beavers on Friday night after opening the season with a 36-6 victory against Bradford.