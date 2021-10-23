KNOX — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders football team found itself with a 28-0 deficit to the Keystone Panthers just minutes into the second quarter, as they were unable to overcome the deficit as the Panthers beat the Crusaders 48-20.
The Crusaders finally got on the board with 5:23 left in the second quarter as quarterback Ben Paul found Joe Tettis for a 19-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion failed and the Panthers led 28-6.
Three late first half scores happened within 34 seconds of each other, as Keystone got a touchdown with 50 seconds left to go up 35-6 but ECC responded quickly. After a 30-yard kick return by Ben Reynolds and a Lane Dellaquilia 17-yard reception, Paul found Isaac Dellaquilia for a 43-yard score with 25 seconds to go. But once again, the two-point conversion failed and the Panthers held a 35-12 lead.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Tyler Albright took it 65 yards to the house with 16 seconds left in the half, as the Panthers went into the locker room with a 41-12 lead.
Keystone got the mercy rule in play with another score with 8:53 left in the third quarter for a 48-12 lead.
Elk County Catholic would tack on a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a Noah Cherry three yard run with 2:11 left to play. Cherry also ran in the two-point conversion that would set the final score at 48-20.
Cherry led the Crusaders with 109 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.
Paul threw for 111 yards and two scores, with Isaac Dellaquilia leading the team with his 43-yard TD catch. Lane Dellaquila had 35 yards on four receptions.
With the loss, Elk County Catholic ends its regular season with a 3-5 record as Keystone moves to 6-2.