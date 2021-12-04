BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team did something last year that no other Lady Rover squad had ever done in program history — play for a District 9 title.
Brockway ultimately lost that Class 2A championship game to Keystone, 42-31 — a loss that left a bitter taste in the mouths of an underclassmen-laden Lady Rover squad that is now highly motivated to not only get back to the D-9 finals but also win the program’s first title.
Veteran coach Dick Esposito and his staff welcome back their entire starting lineup plus some reserves from that history-making squad — a group headlined by the seniors Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood, who are the reigning Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Co-Players of the Year.
The team did lose Sarah Rosman and Alyx Rosman to graduation.
However, joining Buttery and Wood as returning starters are senior Ciara Morelli and juniors Madelyn Schmader and Nikki Baker. Beyond that five, though, the remainder of the roster looks to be young and inexperienced, as low numbers once again could hamper the Lady Rovers.
Brockway currently has just 11 girls on its roster, but dealing with low numbers is nothing new for Esposito in recent years, as he once again hopes quality outweighs quantity.
“We made a nice run last year and have a solid group back.” said Esposito. “But, with our numbers, we have some of the same major concerns and have talked about them — injuries, foul trouble and staying clean of the virus (COVID).
“If we can avoid injuries and foul trouble, we’ll have a solid, solid five kids (starters) out on the floor. We have two returning co-players of the year and have the supporting cast to go with them. And, they are motivated (after last year).
“We’ve had soccer players get the (D-9) gold medal that are on this team, tennis players (win D-9 gold) and a cross country runner qualify for states. We have some good athletes who have medaled, and I don’t think anyone is satisfied with that silver medal (from last year). They want the gold.”
And on paper, Esposito has a group that can potentially get the program back to the district finals following last year’s postseason run that saw Brockway go 11-7 in a shortened campaign because of COVID-19.
It all starts with Buttery and Wood, who are the driving force of the team and combined to score nearly 29 points a game a year ago.
Buttery was a double-double waiting to happen last season and was a true inside-out threat for the Lady Rovers. She led the team in scoring (259 points, 14.4 ppg), rebounds (226, 12.6 rpg) and blocks (73, 4.1 bpg) and was second in assists (41) and steals (37).
Wood was right there in scoring with Buttery, scoring one less point (258, 14.3 ppg), while leading the team in assists (85, 4.7 apg) and steals (65, 3.6 spg). She was second in blocks with 23 despite being just 5-foot, 4-inches tall.
“I think they (Butter, Wood) are in the top two or three top players in District 9,” said Esposito. “I think Danielle is the premier point guard in the league, if not District 9.
“What need is to get more consistent scoring beyond those two. If we can get our other three starters to get 8, 5 and 3-5, that would be a pretty solid offense with Selena and Danielle. We know going into season what types of defenses we may see against us this year. And, we’ve been working on it and will work on it some more. We’ll be ready for anything they throw at us.”
That extra scoring Esposito spoke of will fall on the shoulders of Morelli, Baker and Schmader, who is fresh off a strong fall sports season that saw her qualify for the PIAA Cross Country Championships. Buttery also won a D-9 gold medal in doubles (tennis) this fall, while Wood and her Lady Rover soccer teammates took home the District 9 Class A crown.
Morelli was Brockway’s third-leading scorer a year ago with 91 points (5.4 ppg) and also ranked third in steals (30), while Baker was second on the team in rebounds (122, 7.2 rpg) and fourth in scoring (70 points, 4.1 ppg). Schmader finished with 52 points (3.1 ppg) and 89 rebounds, which was third on the team.
“Morelli will be good defensively for us, like she always has been, and is working on her shooting more and more which could be very key for us this season,” said Esposito. “Schmader really has an eye for the basketball and is very athletic, and we will benefit from Baker’s athleticism and rebounding abilities. She (Baker) also can be a streak shooter.”
The other six players on Brockway’s roster accounted for just seven points at the varsity level a year ago.
Buttey, Wood, Morelli and Schmader are locks in the starting lineup to open the season according to Esposito. The final spot is currently up for grabs between sophomores Lauren Rendos and Raegan Gelnette and Baker, who got a late start to preseason practices. Rendos scored five points a year ago, while Gelnette had two.
Senior newcomer Sarah Koehler, who brings some height to the team, may also be in the mix as the season progresses. Other reserves include sophomore Madalyn Bennett and freshmen Alexis Moore and Kalina Powell.
“They have played together for a while now, and I like the attitude of every one of them this year,” said Esposito of this year’s squad. “We have no drama this year, and the kids are very supportive of one another. We’re hitting the weight room and trying to prevent injuries as much as we can.
“They are all working together really well. That’s what we want to see, and what we need to keep the season a success.”
Esposito will be assisted by Steve Buttery and Kevin Carnahan.
The Lady Rovers open the season this coming Friday when they host their annual Tip-of Tournament. Brockway plays Clarion at 8 p.m., with Moniteau and DuBois battling in the opening game at 6:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Selena Buttery, Sarah Koehler, Ciara Morelli, Danielle Wood. Juniors: Nikki Baker, Madelyn Schmader. Sophomores: Raegan Gelnette, Lauren Rendos, Madalyn Bennett. Freshmen: Alexis Moore, Kalina Powell.