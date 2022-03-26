DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team opened up conference play and swept Penn State New Kensington in a double-header on Thursday, taking the first game 8-0 and the second game 12-4 in five inning contests.
Lizzy Scott picked up the win inside the circle for each contest. She threw for five scoreless innings in the first game, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
She also went the distance in the second, striking out eight while giving up four hits and four runs.
PSU DuBois had nine hits in the first game and 14 in the second.
Larissa James-LaBranche was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the first game as Shyanne Lundy and Jordan Bundy also had two RBIs each, with Bundy going 2-for-2 at the plate.
The second contest saw Scott help out her own cause, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and Paige Pleta was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple.
Bundy was also 2-for-2 in the second game.
Penn State DuBois will be back in action on Friday as they host Penn State Schuylkill in another double-header at Heindl Field starting at 4 p.m.