DUBOIS — A young Penn State DuBois baseball experienced its struggles early in the season, but the Nittany Lions righted the ship once conference play began and that trend continued Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Penn State Greater Allegheny at Showers Field.
DuBois brought the bats with them in both games, pounding out 28 hits — 11 for extra bases — to help offset an up and down day on the mound in capturing wins of of 14-4 (6 innings) and 13-7.
The trio of Brett Beith, Dan Stauffer and Colby Bodtorf accounted for a majority of that offense damage. Beith was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, six RBIs, four walks and four runs scored, while Stauffer finished 5-for-9 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs. Bodtorf went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs.
The hosts did get a great start from Trevor Hanna in Game 2, as the senior allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking one in five innings of work.
However, the long ball hurt several other DuBois pitchers on a windy day at Showers, though, as three Greater Allegheny home runs between the two games accounted for seven of their 11 runs. DuBois hit three homers itself that plated six runs.
Penn State DuBois improved to 10-1 in conference play with the sweep and is now 17-10 overall after a 7-7 start. The squad was 2-6 at one point following its season-opening trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Calliari handed the ball to sophomore Taylor Boland in the opener, and the offense got Boland a quick lead after he induced a double play in the top of the first after Greater Allegheny put two on with one out on a hit batsman and error.
DuBois then jumped on Greater Allegheny starter Adam Wilson for four runs in the bottom of the first.
Stauffer led off the inning with a bang as he homer to right-center.
After a groundout, Tyler Yough doubled to left before Wilson struck out Logan Wagner for out No. 2. DuBois didn’t let Wilson off the hook though.
Hanna doubled home Yough before Wilson’s defense let him down as right fielder Vinnie martin dropped a fly ball hit by Bryce Dobson. Hanna scored on that error to make it 3-0 before Beith doubled in Dobson to give DuBois a 4-0 lead after one inning.
DuBois added to that lead with a run in the second when Bodork hit a leadoff single, then scored on a Stauffer single after a failed pickoff play.
Greater Allegheny got on the board in the third when Joe Schulte singled with two outs before Douglas Painter homered to right field to cut the DuBois lead to 5-2.
Wilson worked around back-to-back singles by Wagner and Hanna to open the bottom of the third to keep it 5-2, then his offense made it a one-run game in the fourth.
Pat Brennan got things started when he beat out an infield single with one out, while Michael Galterio walked. Brian Woods followed with a RBI single to right as Greater Allegheny appeared to have a major rally going.
Boland managed to keep the damage to a minimum, though, thanks in large part to a diving stop up the middle by Bodtorf. He then flipped to second while laying in the ground as DuBois nearly turned a double play.
With runners on the corners, Greater Allegheny’s Luke Jackson singled home Galterio to pull the visitors within one at 5-4. Boland then helped himself out by picking off Ray Santos at second base to end the inning.
Boland made it through five full innings and earned the win after allowing four runs, all earned, on six hits. He walked one.
DuBois extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs.
Yough led off the frame with a triple to right and scored on a Wagner sacrifice fly to center. Hanna followed with a walk, then stole second and went to third on a single by Dobson. Beith then hustled out an infield single on a high chopper that plated Hanna to make it 7-4.
Greater Allegheny didn’t go away quietly though against reliever Cole Knable in the sixth. It put two on with one out on a single and error before Knable got Santos to pop up.
DuBois then went with southpaw Broc Weigle to face lefty Luke Jackson, who drew a walk to load the bases. Calliari didn’t take any chances and promptly went to his closer, Stauffer, who got Schulte to hit a hard grounder to first. Dylan Treaster, who had just entered the game there, knocked the ball down before flipping to Stauffer who covered the bag for the final out.
Stauffer didn’t have to face another batter as DuBois’ offense exploded for seven runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule. Stauffer did get a save though, having entered with the game within three runs at the time.
DuBois batted around in the sixth.
Brandon Sicheri and Bodorf each had two-run singles in the inning, while Hanna and Morgan plated runs on a walk and fielder’s choice, respectively. Cory Lehman eventually ended things via the mercy rule in walk-off fashion as he hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Morgan with DuBois’ 14th and final run.
Stauffer had three hits in he opener, while Yough, Hanna, Beith and Bodtorf all had two.
Greater Allegheny bounced right back to start Game 2 and got to Hanna for two runs on three hits in the top of the first. Tyler Elliott and Brennan each had RBI singles.
That’s all the visitors got off Hanna, though, as he settled in and allowed just one runner — a one-out single in the second — in the second through fifth innings before being pulled. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced.
Meanwhile, the DuBois offense answered right back in the first with three runs to get Hanna the lead.
Stauffer and Lehman hit back-to-back singles to start the inning, while a throwing error back into the second hit allowed Stauffer to score and Lehman to end up at third.
Yough then scored courtesy runner Thayne Morgan on an infield hit before Beith capped the inning with a two-out double to plate Yough to put DuBois up for good at 3-2.
The hosts eventually pushed that lead to 8-2 with three in the third and two more in the fifth with Hanna in a groove on the mound.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks around a Tanner LaBenne single in the third. Greater Allegheny’s Nate Evans then balked in a run before Sicheri smacked a two-run double to left to make it 6-2.
It was the bench that did the damage in the fifth, as Cole Slaugenhoup ripped a RBI double and Treaster a RBI single as pinch-hitters.
Calliari elected to pull Hanna to start the sixth with DuBois up six, but that moved nearly proved costly as Greater Allegheny roughed up freshman reliever Jeff Romano for five runs in the sixth to make it a game at 8-7.
Romano left a couple pitches up with the wind blowing to right and Greater Allegheny popped a pair of long balls — a three-run shot by Galterio and a two-run homer by Jackson that made it 8-7.
Calliari went to pen again at that point, and freshman Connor Cherry got DuBois out of the inning with two straight outs. Stauffer started to warm up between innings to close the game.
However, he wasn’t needed as DuBois also took advantage of the wind and hit a pair of homers itself in the bottom of the sixth. Both came after an error helped extend the inning. Beith went deep first, scoring pinch-runner Dodbson, while a three-run shot by Bodorf put DuBois up 13-7.
Cherry went back out to pitch the seventh and finished things off in three batters — getting Martin to hit into a double play after painter had led off the inning with a single.
“We’re off to a good start (in conference play), but nothing is settled yet. We can’t have any slip ups,” said Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “We’re a very young team though, but the young guys are very talented. If you make a mistake on them, they’re going to hurt you. We’re getting them into big game situations because that’s what we have to do.
“We got some freshmen in there late and thought we could hold it down for an inning. I decided to pull Trevor (Hanna) early to save an inning on his arm because he’ll play the field (today). At same the time, they (freshmen) need to learn because we’re going to need to rely on those guys. If you get the ball up on a windy day here, fly balls are out of here.
“That’s on me, but the way the guys responded all day long was big. Every time the put numbers up, we put numbers up. I think that shows some of our character and how far we’ve come since the beginning of the year The freshmen are growing and growing and getting better and better.”
The two teams are right back it today, as they finish off a three-game series at Pullman Park in Butler at noon.
DuBois is currently one game ahead of PSU Mont Alto (8-2) in the PSUAC West Division, while Greater Allegheny sits in fourth at 5-5 (9-15 overall).
GAME 1
PENN STATE DUBOIS 14,
PENN STATE GREATER ALLEGHENY 4, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Greater Allegheny 00 200 — 4
DuBois 410 027 — 14
PSU Greater Alleghney—4
Joe Schulte lf 4112, Douglas Painter ss 2112, Vinnie Martin rf 3010, Tyler Elliott 2b 3000, Pat Brennan 3b 3110, Michael Galterio dh 2110, Adam Wilson p 0000, Ezeck Olinger p 0000, Brian Woods c 3010, Ray Santos 1b 3000, Luke Jackson cf 2010. Totals: 25-4-7-4.
PSU DuBois—14
Dan Stauffer c-p 4232, Cory Lehman 1b-c 4111, Tyler Yough 3b 4220, Logan Wagner dh 2011, Taylor Boland p 0000, Cole Knable p 0000, Broc Weigle p 0000, Dylan Treaster 1b 1110, Trevor Hanna 2b 2322, Bryce Dobson lf 3110, Brandon Sicheri ph 1112, Brett Beith cf 2123, Thayne Morgan rf 4101, Colby Bodtorf ss 3122, Casey Serine ph 1000. Totals: 31-14-16-13.
Errors: GA 2, DuBois 2. LOB: GA 6, DuBois 8. DP: GA 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Yough, Hanna, Beith. HR: Painter; Stauffer. SF: Lehman, Wagner. HBP: Painter (by Boland. SB: Hanna. PO: Santos (by Boland).
Pitching
GA: Adam Wilson-5+ IP, 13 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Ezeck Olinger-2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Taylor Boland-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Cole Knable-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Broc Weigle-0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO; Dan Stauffer-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Wilson. Save: Stauffer.
GAME 2
PENN STATE DUBOIS 13,
PENN STATE GREATER ALLEGHENY 7
Score by Innings
Greater Allegheny 200 005 0 — 7
DuBois 303 025 x — 13
PSU Greater Allegheny-7
Joe Schulte lf-p 3100, Douglas Painter ss 4010, Vinnie Martin rf 3210, Tyler Elliott 2b 1011, Ray Santos pr-2b 2000, Pat Brennan 3b 3121, Michael Galterio dh 3113, Nate Evans p 0000, Travis Mowery p 0000, Justin Schiebner lf 0000, MIchael Morales c 3110, Luke Jackson cf 3112, Zach Wilson 1b 3010. Totals: 228-7-9-7.
PSU DuBois—13
Dan Stauffer rf-1b 4120, Cory Lehman c 4111, Tyler Yough 3b 4110, Logan Wagner dh 3110, Bryce Dobson pr 0100, Trevor Hanna p 0000, Jeff Romano p 0000, Connor Cherry p 0000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2110, Gavin Zoelle ph 1000, Thayne Morgan rf 0000, Brett Beith cf 2323, Brandon Sicheri lf 1212, Cole Slaugenhop ph 1011, Cole Breon 2n 2100, Dylan Treaster ph 1011, Colby Bodtorf ss 2113, Luke Salvo ph 1000. Totals: 28-13-12-11.
Errors: GA 2, DuBois 0. LOB: GA 3, DuBois 6. DP: GA 2, DuBois 1. 2B: Brennan . Wagner, Beith, Sicheri, Slaugenhop. HR: Galterio; Jackson; Beith, Bodorf. SAC: Santos; Morgan. HBP: Martin (by Romano); Stauffer (by Evans).
Pitching
GA: Nate Evans-3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. 1 HB; Travos Mowery-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Joe Schulte-1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hanna. Losing pitcher: Evans.