PUNXSUTAWNEY — The girls basketball teams from Punxsy and Brockway played to a lot of similarities on Friday night, with the two trading buckets for much of the evening and each seeing two players score in double digits.
But a few quick bursts of points for the Lady Chucks and some shutdown defense to limit the remainder of the Lady Rovers’ roster powered Punxsy to a 47-33 win on their home court.
Punxsy outpaced its guest 8-2 over the last 3 minutes of the first quarter to open up a 15-8 lead, then outscored Brockway by the same 8-2 margin in the final 90 seconds of the second quarter to push the lead to double digits at the half, 29-18 — that despite the Lady Rovers’ zone doing its part to keep Punxsy’s scorers in check while limiting the home team to 33-percent shooting from the field.
“We would have liked to shoot a little bit better tonight, but we give credit to their zone for limiting our makes,” Punxsy coach Mike Carlson said. “... That second-quarter run at the end there was huge to make it an 11-point game at the half. That felt a lot better. And then, we didn’t play our best in the third, so that run was even more important.”
Punxsy’s offense was led by Chloe Presloid and Danielle Griebel, who poured in 13 and 12 points, respectively, but the Lady Chucks saw fellow starters Kierstin Riley, Amy Poole and Maeve Hanley contribute eight, six and three. Hanley also hauled in 10 boards for Punxsy, and Presloid added five steals.
The only bench points came on a 3-pointer by Emily Dobbins and a jumper by Emily McMahan, but Punxsy’s depth proved an advantage over a Brockway team that didn’t have any points — and very few minutes — from non-starters and had three other players limited to just one bucket each.
“Usually we play nine or 10 (players) a half, and I felt good about our starters in that fourth quarter, so we didn’t sub,” Carlson said. “But the other kids can step in and do a great job for us, and they did again tonight.”
Brockway’s 1-2 scoring punch contributed 27 of its 33 points, with Danielle Wood tallying 14 — including an 8-for-8 night at the free throw line — and Selena Buttery adding 13 of her own. Ciara Morelli, Lauren Rendos and Madelyn Schmader each had two to round out the scorers.
Things started evenly for the two teams, as the game was tied at two per side, then again at four each before Griebel banked home a 3-pointer for what would prove to be the final lead change 1:25 into the contest.
Neither team scored for the next 3 minutes, but after Morelli knocked down a long jumper to make it a one-point game, the Lady Chucks rattled off eight of the quarter’s final 10 points on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Griebel, two Riley free throws and a deep 3-pointer by Presloid.
The second quarter was as back-and-forth as one could be for its first 6 minutes, but following a pair of free throws by Wood, Punxsy scored six quick ones thanks to a McMahan jumper, a steal to set up two transition points for Riley and a floater in the paint by Griebel that fell through the hoop with 1.9 seconds showing in the half to make it 29-18.
As Carlson mentioned, things didn’t go as the Lady Chucks had hoped in the third quarter, as Brockway limited them to just seven points and managed to outpace them by two thanks to a 3-pointer and two free throws by Buttery, a Schmader bucket and two from the line by Wood.
Still, Punxsy carried a nine-point edge into the final frame and extended it to 14 by scoring the only five points in the quarter’s first 4 minutes on an and-one hoop by Hanley and a long jumper by Poole.
Brockway responded to cut the lead to as few as 10, 41-31, but Punxsy padded its lead down the stretch thanks to a bucket and two free throws by Presloid and a final dagger of two points in transition for Riley to close things out in the final minute and set the final score, 47-33.
With the win, Punxsy improved to 2-2, having also won its last game against Clearfield on Wednesday after going winless at the Armstrong tip-off tournament. The Lady Chucks will be back in action at home on Tuesday against DuBois Central Catholic.
Brockway, on the other hand, fell to 2-2 with the loss after winning two of its first three — the season-opener against Clarion and a game against DuBois Central on Wednesday. The Lady Rovers will look to rebound on Monday at Moniteau.
PUNXSY 47,
BROCKWAY 33
Scores by Quarters
Brockway 8 10 9 6 — 33
Punxsy 15 14 7 11 — 47
Punxsy-47
Chloe Presloid 5 2-4 13, Danielle Griebel 5 1-2 12, Kierstin Riley 3 2-2 8, Amy Poole 3 0-0 6, Maeve Hanley 1 1-1 3, Emily Dobbins 1 0-2 3, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 2, Avary Powell 0 0-0 0, Samantha Griebel 0 0-0 0
Brockway-33
Danielle Wood 3 8-8 14, Selena Buttery 4 4-5 13, Ciara Morelli 1 0-5 2, Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0
Three-pointers: Punxsy 3 (Presloid 1, Griebel 1, Dobbins 1), Brockway 1 (Buttery 1)