PUNXSUTAWNEY — After recording a big shutout win at Bradford in its opening game, the Punxsy Chucks football team couldn’t have expected a much better result out of their home opener against Kane on Friday night, but the Chucks amazed all in attendance at a packed Jack LaMarca Stadium by hanging 37 first-quarter points on the scoreboard on their way to a 57-6 romp of the visiting Wolves.
The Chucks, firing on all cylinders all night, rushed for a total of 308 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground in addition to throwing for 136 yards and a pair of scores. And all that was going on while the defense was impressing once again — with the only touchdown allowed coming early in the second half with several of Punxsy’s reserves earning valuable snaps against members of Kane’s top unit.
“The guys are just playing fantastic football, hustling and working in practice. What you see here is a result of how hard they work on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol said after the game. “It’s a great feeling for the guys. In our town, we have a lot of people who come out and support our team, our band and our cheerleaders on Friday night. It’s a great experience, and it’s what it’s all about. Our guys are talented and they work very hard, and we know we have some really good teams we will play, so we’ll keep working hard and take it one week at a time.”
Landon Martz led the way in the rushing category for Punxsy with 138 yards and a pair of TDs on just seven total touches, with Landan Temchulla adding 63 yards and a touchdown. Griffin White also ran for 51 yards, and Maddox Hetrick and Beau Thomas each scored once.
Hetrick also passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, with his top target being Zach Presloid, who hauled in three catches for 104 yards and one score. Thomas also caught a touchdown pass and had a pair of receptions for 18 yards.
On special teams, Kolton Koppenhaver recovered a fumble in the end zone on a botched Kane punt snap attempt, and on the defensive side, Breydon Trithart recovered a fumble and Jaydun Rutan forced one of his own.
Kane struggled to move the ball much of the night but did see Reese Bechakas rush for 31 yards and score a touchdown in the third quarter, and quarterback Kyle Zook threw for 79 yards on eight completions with Dane Anderson catching five of those for 46 yards.
The Chucks received the opening kickoff and wasted no time giving their fans something to cheer about, marching methodically downfield for 62 yards on seven plays for the game’s first score. The drive was highlighted by a 20-yard keeper by Hetrick and punctuated by a 2-yard keeper for the score. Martz punched in the two-point run to make it 8-0 just 2:07 into the contest.
After a quick three-and-out, Punxsy was right back at it, and they quickly scored on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Hetrick to Presloid over the top of the defense. Martz tacked on another two points, and it was 16-0 with more than 8 minutes on the first-quarter clock.
Two plays into the Wolves’ ensuing drive, Punxsy’s Matthew Grusky chased Zook out of the pocket, and when he lost the handle on the ball, Trithart pounced on it at the Kane 20. Four plays later, Hetrick rolled out and found Thomas for a 4-yard touchdown, and White tacked on the point-after kick to make it 23-0.
Kane stalled out at the Punxsy 45 on its next drive, and the Chucks marched downfield again, this time going 55 yards on eight plays. Martz was credited for 14 yards on a big run that was called back, but on the very next play he ran for 22 and scored again. White’s PAT made it 30-0 with 3:12 left in the first.
The Chucks then completed their big first quarter with Martz taking one to the house from 80 yards away after a pair of Punxsy penalties backed them deep into their own territory. White added another PAT to make it 37-0 with just seconds left in the quarter.
Not long into the second, Thomas scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard run after Hetrick found Presloid for 45 more yards on the preceding play, making it 43-0, and while that was the final offensive touchdown of the half, Koppenhaver took advantage of a high snap on a punt attempt with 4:20 left on the clock and fell on it for another Chucks touchdown. White tacked on the PAT to make it 50-0.
Kane opened the fast-moving, mercy-clock-running second half with its best drive of the night by far, and it paid off when Bechakas rumbled for 11 yards off the right edge midway through the third quarter to cut the lead to 50-6.
The game’s only other score came with 8:11 left, as Temchulla finished off the Punxsy drive by taking one off the right edge and cutting upfield for a 17-yard scoring run. A White PAT made it 57-6 and set the final score, as Kane burned out the rest of the clock on its ensuing drive.
Punxsy (2-0) will be back in action on the road next week at Redbank Valley, while Kane (0-2) visits St. Marys.