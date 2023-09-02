STRUTHERS, Ohio — It took 17 seconds to set the tone of the Brookville Raiders’ first trip across the state border to play a high school football game Friday night.
Against the Struthers Wildcats at their turfed Laddie J. Fedor Field just south of Youngstown and actually a slightly quicker drive for the Raiders than, say Bradford, it was a night filled with plenty of rushing and return yards, most of them against the Raiders.
Robert Carcelli’s game-opening 68-yard kick return for a touchdown starting things for the Wildcats, who piled up a whopping 230 returns in the first half alone as they cruised to a 48-7 rout of the Raiders.
A 94-yard kick return for the Wildcats right before halftime actually didn’t result in a touchdown, although one play later A.C. Carter went in from two yards out for what was a 28-7 halftime lead.
The second long return was the back-breaker for the Raiders, who gave up 275 rushing yards as well. Two straight scoring drives in the third quarter put Struthers (2-1) up 41-7 by the 1:45 mark of the third quarter, which started Ohio’s Mercy Rule running clock that goes into motion when a team leads by 30 or more points in the second half.
One, that was a good football team and you have to give them credit,” said Raiders head coach Gabe Bowley, whose team dropped to 0-2. “They came out and executed the way they should have and we didn’t across the board. Offense, special teams, defense, we need to be better in all facets of the game and that showed glaringly tonight.”
Clearly, the Raiders were more encouraged from their effort in last week’s 49-27 loss to Central Clarion than what they put on the field Friday night.
“We’re looking at seven out of 10 road games and we can’t be a team that doesn’t have the ability to get off the bus and start hot on the road,” Bowley said. “Hopefully, this is a wake-up call that we need and hopefully this is just a stepping stone and a building block to where we need to get to.”
Four different Wildcats scored rushing touchdowns as quarterback Jason Dukes ran for 96 yards on nine carries with a 57-yard TD run in the second half. Carter ran for 61 yards on 12 carries, adding a second TD run from 27 yards out in the second half. Braham gained 50 yards on seven carries with two first-half TD runs of 12 and 2 yards.
“We can’t let any team run the football like that. If you’re going to be a successful team and you can’t stop the run, you’re not going to be successful and that’s just kind of what happened tonight. We’ve already talked about it and we’re ready to get back to work and get better next week.
Due to all of the return yardage piled up by the Wildcats, the Raiders actually outgained Struthers on offense in the first half, 169-122. A lot of that came from Charlie Krug’s 85-yard TD pass to Jack Pete with 30.2 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the score to 21-7. The big play came on the first play after forcing Struthers’ lone punt of the game.
“It was a swing play and exactly what we needed at the moment,” Bowley said. “It gave us the opportunity with a little bit of time on the clock. We were in a two-score game and we’re getting the ball coming out of the half and we give up the big kick return. It just kind of took the momentum of the big play and put everything in first gear.”
Krug completed 12 of 19 passes for 173 yards while Pete caught three passes for 97 yards. Tony Ceriani ran for 25 yards on six carries and caught three passes for 39 yards.
The Raiders host Keystone next Friday.