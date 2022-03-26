JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team has high expectations heading into the 2022 season. The Rams are a year removed from a District 9 Class 2A championship as they ended up with a 22-1 record — its lone lost being its last game in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. Only two players graduated from that squad as head coach Mike Porter says they’re anxious to get the season going.
The team is 28 strong this year with 15 of those at the varsity level, just one year after having 18 total and not being able to field a junior varsity team.
“It’s been pretty refreshing to see that many kids come out,” Porter said. “We’ve gotten out on the field more this early (for preseason practices) — which is good. But now it’s kind of taken a turn the other way.”
Johnsonburg saw just two players graduate from last year in Dalton Stahli and Gabe Watts. Of the seven returning seniors, six of those were instrumental in Johnsonburg’s success last season — Ethan Wells, Camron Marciniak, Collin Porter, Domenic Allegretto, Jefferson Freeburg and Caden Smiley. A trio of juniors in Kaden Dennis, Erik Panebianco and Aiden Zimmerman return, as well as sophomore Luke Zimmerman.
“They’re very high IQ baseball guys — all played starting roles on last year’s team,” Porter said of the six seniors. “Then we’ve got three juniors. All three of those guys were instrumental in our run last year. Obviously we had one freshman (in Luke Zimmerman) that’s coming back as a sophomore that was a starter on the team last year.
“From a fielding perspective, we really only lost an infielder (in Stahli). Gabe (Watts) was obviously a big part of our program last year and he’s at St. Bonaventure this year, but he was more of a pitcher-only guy. Realistically speaking, we’re probably on paper a little bit stronger than we were last year. But how that all pans out when you’re playing baseball, we’ll see.”
A majority of the seniors are already planning to play at the collegiate level, with Wells going to the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown to be a catcher, Marciniak at center field at Gannon and Collin Porter at Geneva to pitch. Allegretto will also be playing football at Geneva while Freeburg has been in discussions with colleges about playing.
Out of the seniors, Marciniak led the team in batting average at .528 (38-of-72), followed by Allegretto at .500 (33-of-66) and Wells at .477 (31-of-65). Wells led the team and the Tri-County Area in RBIs with 30 and 25 runs while and Marciniak had 24 RBIs and 36 runs. Allegretto also drove in 16 runs and scored 28 times.
Collin Porter complimented Watts on the mound last season and was undefeated at 6-0 with an 0.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in just 29 1/3 innings of work. His four runs allowed all year was tied for the least for all area pitchers that threw at least 25 innings.
Aiden Zimmerman will be the starting shortstop and Dennis has been a staple at second base, Porter said.
“He kind of keeps the morale up in the dugout — always has a smile on his face,” Porter said of Dennis. “Just a great personality and a great baseball player.”
Panebianco caught and played in the outfield last year with some big at-bats, while Luke Zimmerman had a big year as a freshman on the mound and in the outfield and infield at times.
Sophomores Nick Myers and Cameron Larkin were at the varsity level as freshman as well and return this year, while the Rams have two freshmen at the varsity level in Derek Beimel and Eric Hoffman.
“We like what we see out of these young guys,” Porter said. “This year it’s tough to break into the lineup (as an underclassman). But next year there’s six immediate spots opening up ... It’s a really neat thing to have a veteran group like this and then be able to bring in young guys with them. Because when you’re at practice, you have to be able to bring your game to another level when you’re around a group like this.”
As it was last year, the Rams’ will rely heavily on its speed. In 23 games last year, the squad stole 181 total bases as Marciniak and Aiden Zimmerman stole 32 each and Allegretto and Luke Zimmerman had 25 each.
“Our guys ... they’re fast from one through nine (in the lineup),” Porter said. “You’re talking about a team that has seven or eight guys that run sub 6.9 (second) 60-yard dashes. If you can get one or two of those guys on a high school team as a coach, you’re thrilled. To have that many (it’s great).”
The defense and its pitching will also play a big role as they’ve been historically stingy when it comes to allowing errors.
“We don’t walk a lot of guys and really force teams to string hits together to be able to score runs. We’ve just been really stingy with giving up runs. You always feel like as a coach if you can get four or five runs on the board, you’ve given yourself a better chance to win.
“We’ve got lots of arms. You always have a three or four man starting rotation but we’ve probably got six or seven guys that we can put on the mound at any moment and not even blink.”
Another thing that Porter feels will benefit the team is that they’re a year older and the six senior starters, especially, have been building up to this moment their entire careers.
“These six have all been playing baseball since they were 10,” Porter said. “They’re a year bigger and stronger. The long ball is a much bigger factor for us this year than it was last year. We’ve seen that in practice. Probably nearly the entire starting lineup can hit the ball out of the park and it’s just not coincidental — if they catch it, it’s gone.
“It’s one of those things where you’ve just got to figure out how to make it all work and keep them focused and not let all the talk and attention go to their heads. It’s one game at a time and anybody can beat you on any given day. We’ve got to keep that approach. I think there were a lot of lessons learned from us in that Shenango game last year and obviously that’s a game we really felt we could’ve won and should’ve won but we didn’t.
“We hit the ball hard all game long. Every time we did, it was just right at them. That’s baseball.”
The Rams have been a close-knit group since their early days, as many on the team were a part of two state championships and an Eastern regional championship at the Junior and Senior Little League levels.
“For this group in general, down to the sophomore class, these guys have been playing together since they were 7- or 8-years-old,” Porter said. “We’ve been talking about it for better than a year now where when these guys go, it will never be the same again. So there’s going to be a lot of ‘last first times’ for us as coaches. We said the other day coming off the practice field, ‘That’s the last first practice we’ll have with this group on this field, ever.’
“It’s kind of one of those, yeah, you look forward to them being their senior year where it’s the biggest and strongest they’re going to be — the best baseball player they’re going to be at the high school level. But at the same time, it ends. That’s a bittersweet situation. Man, they’ve been fun to watch. They’ve taken us on some pretty unique rides and hopefully they’ve got one more in them for sure.”
Casey Zimmerman, Tony Allegretto and Cole Peterson will assist Porter at the varsity level. For the JV team, former Ram player Ben Freeburg takes over and is assisted by Todd Beimel and Rob Hoffman.
Weather pending, the Rams will open the season today at 1 p.m. as they travel to Port Allegany.
“I’d just like to see them have the year they expect themselves to have and to go out and have fun,” Porter said. “Casey (Zimmerman) and coach Allegretto and I have told them numerous times here, ‘You don’t get a redo at your senior year.’ We’ve tried to reinforce with them that you just never know. Two years ago we took the program over (as Porter became head coach in 2020) and look at those seniors — they didn’t even get a senior year (due to COVID-19).
“You’ve got to keep that into perspective and every time you hit the field, play like it’s the last time because at any moment, for any of the seniors, it could very well be the truth. One fluke injury and your high school career is over. We’re just going to try and keep everyone healthy and we’re going to play some baseball, have some fun with it and see where we end up at the end of the season.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Domenic Allegretto, Jefferson Freeburg, Logan Krug, Camron Marciniak, Collin Porter, Caden Smiley, Ethan Wells. Juniors: Kaden Dennis, Erik Panebianco, Aiden Zimmerman. Sophomores: Cameron Larkin, Nick Myers, Luke Zimmerman. Freshmen: Derek Beimel, Eric Hoffman.