HERSHEY — After suffering an opening round defeat to Pope John Paul II’s Alan Alexander, Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman bounced back in a big way.
The Ram junior 160-pounder win three straight consolation bouts on Friday before falling in the consolation semifinals, meaning he’ll wrestle for fifth Saturday afternoon at the PIAA Class AA Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Zimmerman was locked in a tight 1-1 battle with Newport’s Ganon Smith in the third period when he gave up a takedown on a scramble after taking the initial shot. Smith eventually worked Zimmerman to his back and pinned his with eight seconds left in the bout.
Zimmerman (27-11) faces Lackawanna Trail’s Robert Schneider (46-5), the Northeast Regional champ.
Zimmerman opened his consolation run Friday morning with a 6-3 victory over Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman (35-9). Zimmerman scored a takedown in each period, while Bingaman notched an escape in every frame to set the margin of victory.
The next Zimmerman win was much more dramatic as he needed an escape with eight seconds left in regulation to pull out a 5-4 victory over three-time PIAA qualifier Luke Moore of Chestnut Ridge. Moore placed seventh in the state last season.
After a scoreless first, Moore opened the scoring with a reversal before Zimmerman notched an immediate escape. Zimmerman then took a 3-2 lead with a takedown with just four seconds left in the period.
Zimmerman escaped quickly in the third period to take a 4-2 lead. But Moore knotted things up with a takedown with just 21 seconds left in regulation, setting up the dramatic escape for Zimmerman, who went on to take down Towanda’s Bryant Green, 7-2 in the consolation quarterfinals.
That bout was tied 2-2- heading to the third period when Zimmerman racked up two sets of back points. He used a bar for two nearfall points early in the period, then muscled Green to his back again in the waning moments to score three more before the buzzer sounded.
Johnsonburg 172-pounder Kaden Denis was unable to duplicate his teammates success. Denis, who went 1-1 on Day 1, came up big in his first consolation bout Friday morning, pinning Somerset’s Rowan Holmes 44 seconds into the second period.
Denis led 2-1 after one period before Holmes tied things up with an early second-period escape. But Denis scored a takedown moments later to take a 4-2 advantage, then quickly worked Holmes to his back to secure the fall at 1:44.
But Denis saw his tournament run come to an end in his next matchup against Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close, who picked up a 5-1 decision to earn no worse than an eighth-place finish.
Denis ended his PIAA tournament with a record of 2-2 to finish off the season with a 25-11 mark.
Curwensville senior Jake Carfley also saw his season (and high school career) come to an end in the second round of consolations with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble.
The duo traded reversals in the second period before Struble pulled out the victory when he escaped from the bottom position in the third period with 31 seconds remaining.
Carfley went 1-2 in his only trip to states and finished the season with a record of 25-9.