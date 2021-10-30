PUNXSUTAWNEY — Winners of two of their last three games entering Friday night’s contest, the Punxsutawney Chucks were looking to ride their wave of momentum to a win in their final game of the regular season against Redbank Valley. The Bulldogs’ wave, though, crashed that of the Chucks, as Redbank extended its winning streak to nine games with a 40-14 victory at Punxsy’s Jack LaMarca Stadium.
The Bulldogs defense has stolen the show all season, as the Chucks’ 14-point output was the highest Redbank has allowed since their 22-20 season-opening loss to Keystone. Redbank had pitched two shutouts and not allowed more than six points since that game on August 27. On Friday, the Bulldogs recorded three sacks — one each by Ray Shreckengost, Kolby Barrett and Carsen Rupp — and on special teams, Ashton Kahle recovered a botched punt return for the game’s only turnover.
While the defense held its own, it was the offense that had its chance to shine on Friday night, despite sloppy conditions and rain that started in the second quarter and lasted much of the game. The Bulldogs showcased a balanced and diverse attack, with a total of eight ball carriers rushing for 190 yards on 35 carries, while three different quarterbacks threw for a total of 236 yards on 18 completions.
Byrson Bain connected with Redbank receivers for 15 of those completions on his 28 attempts, amassing 214 yards and three touchdowns. Each of those six-point passes went to Chris Marshall, who had 89 yards on six total catches. Tate Minich also caught five passes for 60 yards, and Marquese Gardlock had two for 55 yards.
Ray Shreckengost was the workhorse back for the Bulldogs, carrying 13 times for 39 yards and one touchdown, but Kahle finished as the top rusher with 62 on four carries thanks to a 49-yard touchdown run on an option pitch, and Gunner Mangiantini added four carries for 29 yards and one score.
Punxsy’s offensive gains came almost exclusively on the ground, with Zeke Bennett leading the charge with 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. No other back had more than two carries or more than 13 yards, with the Chucks totaling 128, and quarterback Noah Weaver completed just three of his 10 passes for 11 yards.
The Bulldogs scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter, with Bain connecting with Marshall on both occasions. The first came after Redbank recovered an onside squib kick to open the game then needed just four plays before Marshall hauled one from 29 yards out. Then, on the Bulldogs’ very next drive, they went 79 yards in nine plays, and on a 4th-and-19, Marshall caught a Bain pass over the middle, snaked through the defense and found the end zone.
Punxsy answered with a quick scoring drive, one highlighted by a big chain-moving run by Justin Miller and punctuated by a 6-yard run up the gut for Bennett and a point-after by Peyton Hetrick. That score cut the lead to 14-7 with 1:05 to play in the first quarter, but that’s as close as Punxsy would get, as the guests would score the game’s next 26 points.
Both teams made a pair of defensive stands in the second quarter, but Redbank ended the half on a high note with a 12-play, pass-heavy drive that saw them convert a pair of fourth-down plays. The second such conversion was the final play of the drive, as Bain threw a jump ball to Marshall, who hauled it in for six points with just 20 seconds to play in the half.
The visitors added 13 points to their lead in the third quarter with the fumble recovery on the punt attempt early in the stanza setting up a short field. Three plays later, Ray Shreckengost punched it into the end zone for a 5-yard score, and on the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, Mangiantini ran one in from 10 yards out on yet another fourth-down play turned touchdown.
The Bulldogs’ final scoring strike came on a nice, heads-up play by Mangiantini, who took a hit but got rid of an option pitch just in time, finding Kahle in the wide open on his way to a 49-yard rushing touchdown to cap off his team’s scoring and make it 40-7.
The Chucks did add on one more score late in the game on a run-heavy scoring drive highlighted by a 13-yard scamper by Griffin White and a run of 13 yards by Bennett before he finished things off with a 28-yard sweep off the right edge for the touchdown. Hetrick’s PAT capped the scoring for both sides and set the final at 40-14.
After the game, Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol said his team was short-handed for much of the week of preparation and wasn’t happy with the result, but that he was proud of his group, especially the seniors, who never gave up on their season and fought until the end.