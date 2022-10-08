KANE – Propelled by a dominant second half, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a convincing 52-6 victory over the Kane Wolves in varsity football action Friday night.
Redbank scored on all five of its possessions in the closing two quarters, pulling away from a Kane squad that hung tough early before getting worn down as the game went on.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 7-0 on the season, showcasing a wealth of playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Leading 19-0, Redbank kept its foot on the gas to the start the third quarter, sparked by quarterback Cam Wagner settling into a rhythm. Lengthy completions from Wagner to Ashton Kahle and Tate Minich set the stage for a 10-yard touchdown run up the middle by Cole Bish, capping a quality drive and pushing the advantage to 25-0.
Following an interception by Brandon Ross, who was a force up front for the Redbank defense throughout the night, the Bulldogs needed just two plays to extend their lead, as a flip from Wagner to Minich resulted in a short scoring play, making it 33-0 following a successful two-point conversion.
Aiden Ortz then came down with his second interception of the game, giving Redbank the ball back at the Kane 37. One snap later, Minich turned on the jets down the left side, sprinting 63 yards for a 39-0 Bulldogs’ lead.
Continuing to battle, Sam West put Kane (1-6) on the board with a 52-yard scoring run late in the third, utilizing a strong second effort to break free and avoid the shutout.
Adding to a solid performance, Drew Byers shouldered the heavy lifting on Redbank’s ensuing possession, finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run and a 45-6 lead.
Braylon Wagner got in on the scoring before time expired, scrambling for a 5-yard touchdown to produce the 52-6 final following an Owen Clouse extra point.
Things didn’t come quite as easily early on, with Redbank sputtering offensively before finding some momentum late in the first quarter. Starting at their own 15, a nice scramble by Cam Wagner paired with a 22-yard completion to Minich pushed the ball across midfield.
Byers then ripped off a trio of positive gains before Wagner rolled left and found running room along the sideline, coasting into the end zone untouched for a 12-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
The Bulldogs extended their advantage on a fluky punt return, as Kahle picked up nice yardage before fumbling the ball forward, with Bish alertly corralling the loose ball and continuing to run across the goal line, making it 13-0.
An interception by Redbank’s Mason Clouse quickly returned possession to the Bulldogs at the Kane 37. Ortz then broke free around the edge for a 15-yard gain before Wagner hit Ortz in space, culminating in a 22-yard trip to paydirt and a 19-0 margin entering halftime.
The Bulldogs also blocked two punts in the first half, but were unable to cash in on quality field position.
Ortz finished with two interceptions for Redbank while Scott Szymanski and Dane Anderson recorded interceptions for Kane.
The Wolves were without one of their leaders for much of the night, as senior standout Ricky Zampogna left the game in the first quarter.
Redbank will take its unblemished record on the road again next week for a huge matchup against Port Allegany, which improved to 6-1 Friday.