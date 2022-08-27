NEW BETHLEHEM — The ghosts of last year’s season-opening loss at Keystone whispering in the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ ears didn’t last long after kickoff in this year’s opener at home against Smethport.
Last year’s PIAA Class 1A state runners-up had a mission to make sure they answered the bell against the visiting Hubbers and that was exactly what happened in a 53-8 win.
The Bulldogs had seven different players score touchdowns in the first 21 plays of the game, leading 53-0 by halftime. They also blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
It didn’t help matters that an already underdog Hubbers squad held out 13 players due to a school academically ineligible rule based on last spring’s performance. First-year head coach Joel Lent confirmed 13 players, seven of them starters, did not dress.
Head coach Blane Gold’s Bulldogs were certainly ready against whatever team they saw.
“Going into it on paper, Smethport had a lot of guys coming back. We had no idea about anything on their eligibility issues,” Gold said. “We were telling the guys to remember what happened against Keystone. They had more starters back than we did, so this wasn’t a game we took lightly. We didn’t know until they showed up that they were missing guys.
“We’re happy we played. We’re pleased with 53 points in the first half, but at some point we were worried about getting out healthy. The young guys deserved to get playing time under the lights.”
Senior quarterback Cam Wagner came out strong, completing 8 of 9 passes for 228 yards and five touchdowns, all of them in the first half to five different receivers. He also ran twice for 34 yards, scoring on a 14-yard run.
“The difference between Bryson (Bain) and Cam last year was razor-thin,” Gold said. Cam is a very good quarterback. He’s been in our system a long time and the running game adds a new dimension to him. He can tuck the ball and be dangerous with it. I can’t say enough about him.”
Wagner hit Mason Clouse with a 7-yard TD pass on the sixth play of game’s opening drive, then it was a 40-yarder to Ashton Kahle on the first play of the second possession. One play after the first of four Smethport turnovers, Wagner hit Kaden Rupp with a 41-yard TD pass to make it 22-0 after a two-point conversion with still 5:14 left in the first quarter.
Wagner’s 8-yard TD pass to Aiden Ortz made it 29-0 with still 2:10 left in the first quarter and on the third play of the next possession after a Hubbers punt, he connected with a pass and catch play with Tate Minich that went 74 yards to the end zone.
“Cam’s been a great leader, had a great camp and I’m not surprised. He has the weapons around him that he’s played with his whole life. They’ve been playing together since youth football and it’s a special group of skill guys.”
Cam’s freshman brother Braylon, who quarterbacked the entire second half, blocked a Hubbers punt out of the back of the end zone to make it 38-0 and it was 45-0 four plays after the ensuing free kick when Wagner scored on his 14-yarder.
Ryan Rupp’s interception set up the Bulldogs’ final points when Drew Byers dashed 92 yards with 3:21 left in the second quarter. Byers finished with 134 yards on nine carries.
A very quick moving second-half clock due to the Mercy Rule running clock rule with teams leading by more than 35 points allowed for just one scoring drive and it came from Smethport’s Ryan Pelchy, who scored on a 17-yard run with 2:04 left in the third quarter. Pelchy wound up with 139 yards on 16 carries.
Both teams play again next Friday. The Bulldogs host Karns City while Smethport hosts Cameron County.