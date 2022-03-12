HERSHEY — The Brookville wrestling team entered Friday’s morning session at the PIAA Class AA Championships with five wrestlers still in contention to land on the podium and by mid-day, three Raiders had guaranteed themselves of leaving Hershey with some state hardware.
The Raiders went 2-for-3 in the quarterfinals with senior Owen Reinsel and Bryce Rafferty both securing wins to reach the semifinals at 132 and 215, respectively, and secure a spot on the podium.
Reinsel returned Friday night and punched his ticket to the finals with a thrilling 3-1 overtime victory against Southern Columbia sophomore Mason Barvitskie (38-8), scoring that winning takedown just six seconds into the extra session.
The senior is seeking to capture Brookville’s fourth state title in four years and the program’s seventh since 2014. To do so, he’ll have to beat Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Brandan Chletsos (40-9) in a 1 vs. 2 championship match.
Chletsos, who will be a four-time medalist, owns that No. 1 ranking. He will add either a gold or silver to a collection that features a silver, bronze and 6th-place medal.
The medal will be the third in four trips for Reinsel, who has placed fourth each of the last two years.
Rafferty (37-7) was hoping to give the Raiders a pair of finalists, but his run in the winners’ bracket ended in the semifinals when he was pinned in 1:23 by two-time state champion Dayton Pitzer (44-0) of Mount Pleasant.
Raffery couldn’t bounce back from the loss and dropped a 4-2 decision to Girard junior Abraham Keep (39-6) in the consolation semifinals. Rafferty pinned Keep in the regional semifinals last weekend.
The win completed an improbable run through the consy bracket for Keep, who lost his opener Thursday before winning five in a row to wrestle for a bronze medal.
Joining the duo as a medalist will be standout freshman Cole Householder (120 pounds), who lost a tough quarterfinal bout but showed the moxie of a veteran by bouncing right back with a win to reach the medal rounds.
While those three lived to fight Friday night, and ultimately Saturday, junior teammates Brayden Kunselman (138) and Jackson Zimmerman (189) saw their stay in Hershey come to an end with setbacks in the second round of consolations.
Reinsel opened Friday with a workman-like 3-0 victory against Benton junior Ethan Kolb, a two-time medalist himself (7th twice).
After a scoreless first period, Reinsel got the only point he needed when he escaped 33 seconds into the second. He took that 1-0 lead to the third and extended it to 3-0, the eventual final score, with a takedown after Kolb chose to start neutral.
He followed that up with the thrilling ovetime win against Barvitskie.
Rafferty started Day 2 with a premier matchup in the quarterfinals against Wyalusing senior Nicholas Woodruff in a battle of Top 5 ranked wrestlers in the state. And, the fifth-ranked Rafferty dominated the encounter, rolling to a 15-4 major decision of the fourth-ranked Woodruff.
Woodruff opened the scoring on a takedown 26 seconds in and rode the Raider for most of the period before Rafferty fought for a late reversal to knot things at 2-2.
It was all Rafferty from there, though.
He scored a quick reversal in the second, then turned Woodruff on his back twice — getting three points each time — to take a 10-4 lead to the third.
Woodruff chose neutral in the final period, and Rafferty needed just 12 seconds to take down Woodruff.
He then put him on his back for three nearfalls to come away with the lopsided victory.
Following the back-to-back losses Friday night, Rafferty will close out his Raiders’ career today against Corry senior Hayden Linkerhof (35-8), who beat the Raider, 11-3, in last weekend’s regional final.
Householder dropped a tough 6-4 decision to Bald Eagle Area junior Coen Bainey (36-5) in Friday morning’s quarterfinals. Bainey will wrestle for third place today.
The Raider freshman responded with a 6-3 win against Benton junior Chase Burke (31-11) to assure himself of landing on the podium in his first trip to the Giant Center.
The only question left was how high could he go.
The answer wound up being the seventh-place match after falling 9-2 to Burrell sophomore Cooper Hornack (42-9), a returning state runner-up, in the consy quarterfinals.
Householder battles Quaker Valley junior Logan Rickey (37-13) in that placematch today, while Hornack takes on Bainey for third at the weight,
Kunselman (39-10), who went 1-1 on Thursday, saw his weekend and season come to an end with a 9-0 loss to Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Bryson Vaughn.
Kunselman, who missed all of last season, will enter his senior year with a record of 74-19 between his freshman and junior years — both of which ended in Hershey.
Zimmerman (24-7) went 1-1 himself Thursday before falling 9-3 Friday morning to Trinity sophomore Tucker Paynter.