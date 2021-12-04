BROCKWAY — Coming off a tough 3-14 campaign where it lost several close games playing an altered schedule because of COVID-19, the Brockway boys basketball team hopes to turn things around with a fresh start in a new season.
To do so, the Rovers must overcome the loss of its top two scorers from a season ago. And, head coach Rick Clark and his staff look to have the right roster makeup to do just that, as they welcome back six lettermen as part of an upperclassmen-laden squad that features eight seniors and five juniors.
Lost to graduation were Lewis Painter and Marcus Copelli, who were not only the team’s top two scorers and rebounders last season but also provided a physical presence on the floor with their size.
Copelli led the Rovers in scoring (156 points, 9.2 ppg) and was second in rebounding (78, 4.6 rpg). Painter was first in rebounding (109, 6.4 rpg) and second in scoring (143 points, 8.4 ppg).
“We’re going to have to adjust slightly this year opposed to last year when we looked to pound it inside more than work it out (to the perimeter),” said Clark. “Not that we still don’t want to work inside-out, but we’re a little more perimeter oriented and a little more athletic this year.
“Rebounding is going to be a big key for us, as it is every year. Even though we’re a little more athletic, size-wise (height) we’re about same. But, we don’t have those two post-build type guys (in Painter and Copelli) inside like we did last year.
“We have to rebound well as a team and use our length and athleticism to try to push the ball up the floor and pressure guys and create some turnovers to get some easy buckets. That was kind of the story of last season — we got a lot of great looks, but didn’t make make them. We need to find away to convert those.
“That really made the difference in probably at least a half dozen ball games. We easily could have had eight or nine wins last year, and who knows from there. if you get that momentum going, who knows where it goes from there.
“We’ve talked a lot about that at practice. We need to find a way to win those close games, and that starts with finding ways to reward ourselves for good defense and reward ourselves for creating open looks. That’s one area we really need to improve this year. We need to finish off some shots in the paint.”
Clark has a veteran group of returnees to lead that effort. His starting five will likely come from his group of returning lettermen — seniors Noah Adams, Marcus Bennett, Jared Marchiori, Austin Schmader and Landon Schmader and junior Alex Carlson.
“The six letterwinners all saw some pretty good minutes last year,” said Clark. “Landon Schmader probably saw the least minutes, but that group is leading the way to see major minutes on the floor this season. The one thing is even the kids who didn’t see as many varsity minutes last year, they have been in the program for a few years now and know what’s going on and should be able to contribute when we call on them.
“This group has good chemistry. There is a good core of soccer guys, so this is two sports they have played together for a long time. Marcus and Noah have kind of taken to the reins (leadership-wise), but that’s not to say the other ones (lettermen) at times don’t show leadership also.”
Adams is the team’s top returning scorer (133 points, 8.3 ppg), while Bennett (75, 4.4 ppg), Marchiori (54, 3.2 ppg), Austin Schmader (51, 3.6 ppg) and Carlson (39, 3.0 ppg) all averaged three or more points a game.
Bennett led the team in assists (54) and steals (34), while Adams was second in assists (33) and steals (24).
Beyond the lettermen, Clark said senior Dylen Coder and sophomores Isaac Crawford and Reese Yahner are players who could make an impact this season. Coder returns to the team after not playing as a junior.
“Coder is long and athletic and can really run the floor,” said Clark. “We just need to get him back into the flow of basketball after taking a year off. He has some gifts that can definitely help us on the floor.
“Reese and Isaac Crawford, our two sophomores, have some potential. Reese has some good size and with his lineman background (in football) can be a force inside and rebound the basketball. Crawford is athletic and still learning, and hopefully he can grow as the season goes along and carve out a role to be on the bench for varsity.”
As for the team’s goals this season, it’s no different than any other.
“Our ultimate goal is to find way get some Ws to get back to the playoff and play for a district title,” said Clark. “That is the goal of every team when you start the season. When you have the experience we have, and guys who have been around, I think if we keep our focus and work hard, it’s a realistic goal.”
Clark will be assisted by Kurt Becker, Zach Puhala, Darren Olivio and Matthew Clark.
The Rovers open their season Friday against Warren at the Brookville Tip-off Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Noah Adams, Marcus Bennett, Dylen Coder, Joe Hertel, Jared Marchiori, Austin Schmader, Landon Schmader and Micah Williamson. Juniors: Alex Carlson, Brady DeMonte, Michael Ford, Aiden Grieneisen, Alex Pearce. Sophomores: Isaac Crawford, Reese Yahner. Freshmen: Tristan Coder, Ryan Crawford, Connor Cubbon, Adam Lin, Ja Wherry, Wesley Wolfe.