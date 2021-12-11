NEW BETHLEHEM — Emmanuel Marshall was all smiles following last Friday’s win by the Redbank Valley football team.
As the head coach of the Bulldogs basketball team, and the end of the day, it’s a good problem to have. He has 10 hoopers on the state finalist roster this week, including his senior son Chris who was one of the stars of the win over Canevin.
Regardless of what happens Thursday in Hershey, he’ll have his players in uniform for the season-opener at their tip-off tournament Friday night against Jamestown starting at 7:30 p.m. Of course, he hasn’t had much if any significant time in the gym with his entire 20-man roster.
“From a basketball coach’s perspective, it’s a quandary,” said Marshall, entering his seventh season. “It’s almost like I feel like I’m going into an AAU tournament not knowing if my players are going to be able to get there on time for a tournament in another state.
“It’s like we’re last-minute, we don’t know what we have and we haven’t had much work in the gym because we didn’t have enough guys even to go 5-on-5 at times. It’s been a little difficult, but we’ve been managing.”
His football players will play Friday night, but Marshall plans to limit minutes over the weekend and into the early part of the schedule. He’ll want his team healthy and clicking when it matters the most.
Plus, the buzz of a trip to the finals in football can really only help in the long run emotionally.
“It’s a good problem to have at Redbank, with the high emotion and success the guys are having, it’ll continue over into the basketball season,” Marshall said. “And they’re all great athletes, the ones who’ve been playing basketball since. They could go out tomorrow and play a game. I’m not worried about it.”
The Bulldogs return the bulk of their scoring and five of their nine players who saw rotation time by the end of last year’s 15-7 season that was stopped cold in a home loss in their District 9 Class 2A playoff opener to Ridgway.
“They remember that and it’s definitely fuel for this year to get back to that place,” Marshall said. “So if we are successful this season and get to the playoffs, it’ll be their third go-round for some breaks and hopefully the third time will be a charm and we can go a little further than the first round.”
The Bulldogs have lost their only two postseason games — Karns City in 2019 the other — since their last postseason wins during their 2015 run to the PIAA quarterfinals. Expect them to challenge for a KSAC title and run at the Class 2A crown this year.
Marshall’s “Big Three” of seniors Bryson Bain, Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock will lead the way.
They combined to average 51.4 points, or 79 percent of the team’s scoring. Bain and Marshall were Second- and Third-Team All-District 9 selections by D9and10Sports.Com last year.
Marshall and Bain are also closing in on 1,000 career points at 953 and 945 respectively. Bain averaged 18.6 points and 8 rebounds per game while drilling 52 3-pointers, all those team-best totals. Marshall scored 17.3 points per game with 43 3-pointers. Gardlock averaged 15.5 points per game.
Expect the Bulldogs to force the tempo as Marshall hopes to plug in some players around that trio that all go 6-foot-3 or taller.
“We’re still going to push the ball and going to high-intensity defense and if we don’t have to get in a half-court set, we don’t want to get into a half-court set,” Marshall said. “I’m going to let my players play.”
From there, juniors Nick Moore and Cam Wagner, seniors Tyson Adams and Jack Shaffer, and twin sophomore guards Mason and Owen Clouse look to get playing rotation time as well. All but Moore saw limited playing time a year ago.
Former Bulldogs standout Jake Dougherty joins Marshall’s coaching staff along with Dan Ion.
ROSTER
Seniors: Chris Marshall, Bryson Bain, Marquese Gardlock, Tyson Adams, Jack Shaffer. Juniors: Nick Moore, Cam Wagner, Trevor Rearick, Payton Rearick, Owen Harmon, Russ Plyter, Aiden Ortz. Sophomores: Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Ty Carrier, Rylan Rupp Freshmen: Kieren Fricko, Breckin Minich, Kaedyn Pago, Broc Monrean.