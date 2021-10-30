TYRONE — Playing in a tied game with Tyrone on a rainy and chilled Friday at Tyrone’s Gray-Vets Memorial Field, St. Marys made the choice to pull its starters from the game.
The Golden Eagles were only too happy to take advantage.
The Flying Dutchmen reserves struggled mightily against the Tyrone starters on both sides of the ball. Tyrone’s Brady Ronan scored touchdowns in less than 5 minutes on runs of 3 and 4 yards to punctuate a 21-point fourth quarter to beat the Dutchmen, 28-14.
After Ronan picked off Coudriet at the goal line and returned it 38 yards to his own 40. The Eagles needed just four plays against the St. Marys backups to reach the end zone. Kolten Miller scored on a 1-yard run at the 9:52 mark of the fourth quarter.
“We have a big playoff game next week (against Clearfield in the District 9 Class 3A Championship),” St. Marys coach Chris Dworek said. “So the debate was how long do we play our starters?
“We went with the plan of playing through the third quarter, and we let them finish the drive. We played a little bit extra than we wanted to. You hope that things turn out better. That was our plan. I stamped it. I told the players the plan.”
What did the players think of the plan?
“Well, at first there was a lot of chit-chat,” Dworek said. “Of course they didn’t like it, but then at the end they said whatever we decided they would respect that. That didn’t surprise me either.”
St. Marys (8-2) scored first on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Coudriet to Carter Chadsey in the first quarter. Coudret completed 17 of 22 for 218 yards and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown in the third quarter. Chadsey caught passes for 141 yards.
“That was great execution,” Dworek said of the touchdown. “That was something we saw on film and something we did in practice all week for the first time. It was the first time in the game, and it worked. That’s a credit to the kids.”
The Eagles had 12 first downs to the Duchmen’s five in the first half. Kicker Keegan Gwinn’s 30-yard field goal hit the left upright in the first half.
“We were upset because we thought we dominated the first half,” Tyrone coach John Franco said, “And, we just came away with a 7-6 lead.”
Tyrone (5-5) took the lead on a 9-yard pass from freshman quarterback Ashton Walk to Ross Gampe with 3.8 seconds left in the half.
The Dutchmen played much better in the second half. Coudriet completed 11 of 14 pass in the second half.
“We changed our blocking scheme a little bit,” Dworek said. “We had guys accounted for with a different and better blocking scheme.”
Walk completed 16 of 20 passes for 163 yards.
“We expected that,” Dworek said. “They did that in the games we watched before. They are very good at that. We knew it was coming. We just couldn’t stop it.”
The Flying Dutchmen will now get ready for Clearfield at a site and time to be announced.