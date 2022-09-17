BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers were flying high following entering this week following a 70-16 dismantling of Coudersport, but the Rovers couldn’t follow that win up with a second straight Friday night against Union/A-C Valley.

Instead, mistakes — both mental and physical — plagued the Rovers all night long as a scrappy Falcon Knights squad capitalized on those miscues to leave Frank Varischetti Field with a hard-fought 26-20 victory.

