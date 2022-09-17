BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers were flying high following entering this week following a 70-16 dismantling of Coudersport, but the Rovers couldn’t follow that win up with a second straight Friday night against Union/A-C Valley.
Instead, mistakes — both mental and physical — plagued the Rovers all night long as a scrappy Falcon Knights squad capitalized on those miscues to leave Frank Varischetti Field with a hard-fought 26-20 victory.
The two biggest plays of the night proved to be a pair of Brockway turnovers — one late in the first and the other on the first play of the third — that led to 12 Union/ACV points.
Those 12 points proved to be the difference in the game, as the Falcon Knights held off a valiant comeback bid by the Rovers after they fell behind 20-0 late in the second quarter after that first turnover.
Brockway got as close as 26-20 with 8:03 to play when Brayden Fox hit Matt Pyne on a 72-yard scoring strike. It was one of the few big plays the Falcons Knights allowed though, as the Rovers had just three plays over 15 yards in the game. Brockway still won the total yardage battle 335-294.
Union/ACV looked like it had iced the game when quarterback Brody Dittman hit Ryan Cooper for 34 yards on third-and-8 with just under two minutes to play.
However, the Brockway defense forced a punt after that during a three-play sequence that saw a Union/ACV lineman lay out Rover Reese Yahner on a nasty illegal blindside block in the middle of the field. Yahner laid on the field for quite a while but eventually walked off with assistance.
The Rovers got the ball back at their own 27 following the punt wit 53.8 seconds to play. Fox completed passes of 11 and 20 yards to Alex Carlson to put the Rovers in Falcon Knight territory.
Fox got one final play, but his have down the Rover sideline was picked off by Skyler Roxbury to seal the Union/ACV victory.
Fox, who was plagued by some drops in the game, finished 27 of 45 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and the one interception. While Pyne caught the one home-run ball (had two grabs for 81 yards), Carlson was the go-to guy as he had 15 catches for 119 yards and a score.
“We had a ton of mental errors, ton of guys out of position and a ton of guys makin mistakes who usually don’t make mistakes,” said Brockway coach Jake Heigel. “I don’t know if it was preparation during the week or if that (Union/ACV) was just a super hungry football team that a lot of people weren’t giving credit too.
“We were all week. we knew they run hard and are tough. This is always a tough game. But, we just didn’t execute and at the end of the day when you do that against a good football, you’re going to lose.”
Both teams turned the ball over on downs to open the game, then Union/ACV struck first with a quick 3-play scoring drive that went 58 yards.
Dawson Camper broke free for 14 yards on first down before rumbling 42 yards for a touchdown to plays later with 2:54 left in the opening quarter. Brockway’s Seth Stewart blocked the extra point.
A series of punts ensued, with Brockway eventually winning the field position battle when a 38-yard punt by Fox backed the Falcon Knights up at their own 11.
However, Union/ACV when to some trickeration in the shadow of its own end zone as Camper took a toss left near his own end zone and hit Roxbury for 44 yards on a halfback pass. That jump-started an 11-play, 89-yard scoring match.
Dittman also had a huge completion, hitting Roxbury for 27 yards down to the Rover 3 on fourth-and-5 at the Brockway 30. Camper scored from four yards out three plays later and added the two-point run to make 14-0 with 2:57 left in the half.
Disaster then struck Brockway tough, as a couple Rovers watched the ensuing kickoff bounce around deep in its own end. Union/ACV managed to pounce on the loose ball at the Brockway 5.
It took the Falcon Knights four plays to capitalize on the turnover, but once again it was Camper hitting paydirt again from the two yards with 1:18 on the clock. The extra point sailed wide as Union/ACV led 20-0. Camper finished with 16 carries for 103 yards and three scores but left the game early in the second half.
Brockway quickly found themselves on the ropes, but Fox engineered a huge 10-play, 62-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:16 of the half to breathe some life into the Rovers.
A 15-yard catch by Dylan Hanna jump-started the drive, while Pyne and Andrew Brubaker had grabs of 9 and 12 yards on third-down plays to extend the drive. A targeting call on Union helped Brockway get down the Falcon Knight 9 in the final seconds.
With time for one play, Fox rolled out to his left and avoided a sack before heaving a pass in the to end zone. Carlson was there and outjumped Union/ACV’s Zach Cooper for the ball in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with zeroes on the clock. Aiden Wilcox’s extra point made it 20-7 at the break.
Any momentum Brockway built was quickly taken away to start the third quarter though, as Fox fumbled a shotgun snap on the first play. Falcon Knight Mikey card outfought Fox for the ball on the ground, as his team got a short field at the Rover 36.
Union/ACV picked up a first down on a pair of runs before turning to some trickery again. This time it was a reverse halfback pass on second-and-two that saw Trey Fleming hit a leaping Roxbury in the end zone for a 27-yard TD. Roxbury had four catches for 102 yards and the one score.
The Falcon Knights again failed on a two-point conversion, though, and led 26-7 with 9:36 left in the third.
Brockway answered right back with a touchdown drive that went 62 yards on 12 plays.
Matt Brubaker had a key 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 at his own 47 to get the Rovers rolling. Carlson then hauled in an 11-yard pass, while a 10-yard grab by Andrew Brubaker on third down extended the drive.
Jendy Cuello eventually capped the drive with a 1-yard TD plunge, with Wilcox’s extra point making it 26-14.
Wilcox then made a touchdown saving tackle on the ensuing kickoff as Union/ACV got another short field at the Brockway 39 following a nice return by Card.
Union/ACV marched all the wat down the 1, but the Rovers stuffed card on a fourth-and-goal play there to turn away the Falcon Knights.
Both teams then punted around the quarter change before Fox and Pyne connected on their 72-yard touchdown to make it a one score game at 26-20 with 8:03 to play. Unfortunately for the Rovers, they couldn’t battle all the way back following the two key turnovers.
Brockway (2-2) looks to rebound in what shapes up to be another tough battle next Saturday afternoon at Port Allegany.