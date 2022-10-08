BROOKVILLE — More power running football with a steady diet of senior Jackson Zimmerman was the formula for success once again for the Brookville Raiders on Homecoming Friday night.
Feeding off last week’s momentum that saw the Raiders rally past St. Marys in the second half for a win led by Zimmerman’s 235 yards on 37 carries, the Raiders gave the ball to their workhorse once again and he delivered another 200-yard performance.
In fact, Zimmerman had 202 on 16 carries by halftime as the Raiders led 28-0 on their way to a 41-0 shutout of the winless Bradford Owls.
Zimmerman wasn’t needed nearly as much as last week, but wound up finishing with 233 yards on 23 carries, his touchdowns covering 1 and 70 yards in the first half. But the Raiders did go heavy on the run with plenty of short passes, ran for 331 yards overall.
“I think we are kind of finding our identity,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team started with what would be their No. 3 quarterback in Noah Peterson. “We’re not abandoning the pass, but the identity is the formation with Braiden at the ‘cheat’ back position and the offensive line coming together when Braeden (Long) came back (from injury) and we moved Jack Knapp to tight end and that gave us another blocker on the line.
“It’s been a good thing and Jackson is doing a really good job seeing the holes. He’s got to be getting close to 1,000 yards.”
Zimmerman’s second straight 200-yarder puts him up to 837 yards for the season — he missed one game with an injury — and Park hasn’t had a 1,000-yard back since he took over in 2015.
The Raiders scored on their first possessions to lead 22-0 by just 21 seconds into the second quarter. Zimmerman’s 1-yarder capped a game-oping 75-yard drive that took nine plays. Peterson and Brayden Kunselman connected on a 19-yard flip pass for a touchdown and Zimmerman went 70 yards on the second play of the second quarter to build the big lead.
The Raiders’ second of four interceptions of Owls quarterback Talen Reese set up their last score of the first half when Carson Weaver bulled his way in from one yard out to make it 28-0 with 1:34 left in the first half.
The Raiders actually intercepted Reese a third time before halftime, but fumbled it away two plays later to give the Owls their best chance at scoring, but Reese’s 15-yard pass to Isaiah Fitton to the Raiders’ 9 came as time expired in the half.
Peterson’s second flip pass to Kunselman for a 32-yard TD on the Raiders’ first possession of the third quarter set the Mercy Rule running clock into motion at 35-0 with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
Peterson completed 11 of 12 passes for 118 yards with his two TDs to Kunselman, who caught eight passes for 77 yards.
One play after the Raiders intercepted Reese for the fourth and final time, Tony Ceriani went 15 yards for a touchdown to set the final on the second play of the fourth quarter with 11:02 remaining.
The Raiders outgained the Owls, 449-126. Bryce Weaver, Gavin Hannah, Sam Krug and Truman Sharp had the interceptions for the Raiders, who limited Reese to 12-for-28 passing for 116 yards.
“The clock isn’t stopping much and the defense is getting us off the field and everything is running on all cylinders,” said Park, whose 3-4 team takes their two-game winning streak to Karns City next Friday night. The following week, the Raiders are moving their home game with Punxsutawney to Thursday, Oct. 20, due to officiating shortage on Oct. 21.
Bradford (0-7), which dropped its 25th straight game, hosts St. Marys next Friday.