DETROIT — The local duo of Ed Scott and Kaleb Young, wrestlers at drastically different points of their college career, saw their time end at the NCAA Division I Championships Friday in Detroit.
Scott, a DuBois graduate who is a freshman at N.C. State, went 0-2 Friday after winning a pair of bouts Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at 157 pounds. The former Beaver standout fell one win short of earning All-American honors (Top 8) in his first trip to nationals.
As for Young, a Punxsutawney grad, his standout career at Iowa came to an end with a loss in in the second round of consolations at 157 pounds Friday morning.
Young was a three-time All-American for the Hawkeyes and was looking to join an exclusive list of Iowa wrestlers (22 prior to this year) to be four-time All-Americans.
Scott, the No. 4 seed at 157, got off to a strong start in Detroit with the two wins Thursday. However, Thursday showed just how tough landed on the podium at nationals came be.
The Wolfpack freshman dropped a hard-fought 5-3 decision to fifth-seeded Quincy Monday of Princeton in Friday’s quarterfinals. Monday scored the bout’s lone takedown in the first period against Scott, and that proved to be the difference.
Scott had beaten Monday, 6-4, during the regular season in the teams’ dual meet.
Monday followed up that win with an even bigger one, as he edged Michigan’s Will Lewan (No. 8 seed), 3-2, to reach tonight’s championship bout against second-seeded Ryan Deakin of Northwestern.
The loss for Scott dropped the freshman into Friday night’s blood round (fourth round of consolations), where Scott needed a win against 10th-seeded Peyton Robb of Nebraska to assure himself All-American honors in his first NCAA tournament.
That proved not to be in the cards for Scott, though.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period, then Scott chose bottom in the second. He never got out though, as Robb locked in a cradle and pinned the freshman in 4:36 to advance to the medal rounds.
The loss was just the third of the season for Scott, who finished his second college season with a 24-3 record. Because of last year’s COVID-impacted season, Scott was still considered a freshman this year despite wrestling all last season for the Wolfpack.
Young (19-9) began his day in the consolation bracket and notched a 9-1 major decision of 23rd-seeded Markus Hartman of Army in the second round of consolations.
However, he saw his standout Hawkeyes career come to an end with a 5-3 loss in the third round of consolations to defending 157-pound national champion David Carr of Iowa State.
Carr was upset, 2-1, in the overtime tiebreaker periods Thursday night in the quarterfinals by 17th-seeded Hunter Willits of Oregon State. Willits, who escaped with a couple seconds left in the second of those periods, couldn’t make that huge win stand up though, as he lost his quarterfinal bout but bounced back with a win in the blood round to become an All-American.
As for Carr, he bounced back with three straight consy bracket wins to guarantee himself All-American honors again.