NEW BETHLEHEM — A new coach and an almost entirely new starting lineup will be the theme for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team this year.
But it’s not really a big change since longtime assistant coach Lee Miller takes over the program from John Sayers, who stepped down after 17 seasons running the program. However, with only one player back who saw much playing time at the varsity level, it is a rebuilding year for Miller’s team.
“We’re going to be very young, not a lot of experience, but we started pitching back in November every Sunday and we’ve been doing open gyms two days a week since January, so we’ve had decent turnouts,” said Miller, in his ninth season with the Lady Bulldogs overall. “We’re going to make some mistakes because we’re young, but I’m excited and we’re going to surprise some teams.”
Losing 10 seniors to graduation from a 6-11 season certainly created a varsity experience void, but the feeder program has been active and Miller has been around the younger group as well. The lone starter back is senior Sam Evans, who hit .238 with a 7-RBI game performance in a win over Forest Area.
Evans moves from second to third this year. “She improved a lot over the season last year and she’s come a long way and she’s a hard worker,” Miller said.
Two freshmen will handle the bulk of the pitching duties with Mackenzie Foringer and Keyauna Schimp. Foringer is the No. 1 going into the season and Miller was happy with how she threw in Tuesday’s scrimmage against a strong St. Marys team.
Junior Paytin Polka will be the catcher with junior Josie Neiswonger starting at first base and senior LeighAnn Hetrick at second base. Another freshman will start at shortstop with Taylor Ripple.
In the outfield, senior Carlie Rupp will be in left field with sophomore Nevada Boyer in center and Schimp likely starting in right field. Senior Abby Young, a track athlete as well, looks to be filling a key role as a courtesy runner. Sammi Bowser starts the season with an injury so her long-term status is uncertain. Sophomore Neveah Martin and Jenna Bailey are outfielders.
Offensively, Polka, Evans and Ripple will be in the 3-4-5 spots in the batting order to anchor the lineup.
Miller believes that although the lineup is young, the potential for success this year is there.
“I don’t know if I’m being unrealistic or not, but my goal is to at least be .500 and make the playoffs,” he said. “I think we have a shot to do it and once we get there, anything can happen.”
Miller’s staff includes Brian Sherry, Mike Rearick, Brian Ripple and Morgan Toth.
ROSTER
Seniors: Sam Evans, Carlie Rupp, LeighAnn Hetrick, Abby Young. Juniors: Paytin Polka, Josie Neiswonger. Sophomores: Nevada Boyer, Neveah Martin, Sammi Bowser. Freshmen: MacKenzie Foringer, Taylor Ripple, Jenna Bailey, Keyauna Schimp.