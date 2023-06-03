CURWENSVILLE — There’s a golf course located at 122 WM Cemetery Road, Curwensville, where all types of golfers have been gathering in recent years, from the most seasoned veterans to the newest of players. That’s due in part with the laid back atmosphere of Eagles Ridge Golf Course and its owners in Teresa and James Skinner.
The Skinners have been owners since 2018 of the 18-hole public course after moving here from Oregon with James bringing decades of course superintendent work and knowledge to the area. Since that time, the family-owned and operated course has become one of the best in the area where golfers of all skill levels can enjoy a round full of scenic views and good vibes.
The course originally opened in 1977 as the Grandview Golf Course and have had a few different owners since the Skinners purchased it, with it being renamed Eagles Ridge in 2006. Now in the Skinners’ sixth season, golfers both local and from outside the area have played at the course at a steady rate.
“We’ve been busier than ever,” Teresa said.
Each year they have been trying to improve the course in some aspect. Recently James said all of the bunkers have been re-done for those that find themselves in one with an errant approach shot. They are in the middle of making a new tee area for its signature hole No. 8 (to the left side of the pond that will cross it at a different angle for those familiar with the layout). A new fleet of carts is expected to arrive this month and they’ve also purchased five new pieces of turf equipment to keep the course in tip-top shape.
James said they aerified the smaller, crown-like greens at the course about a week and a half ago.
“The greens are just fabulous right now,” James said.
The tees are black, gold, combo and red — with the black and gold paying homage to the Curwensville Area School District colors — as the farthest black tees go for 6,307 yards. Combo is at 6,065 yards and, as the name hints, is a mixture of the black and gold tees, with gold at 5,720 yards. Each of the black, gold and combo have a par of 71 while the forward red tees are at 5,127 yards and have a par of 73.
Those who played at the course in the past but haven’t in recent years may notice the order of holes are different as the Skinners flipped the front and back 9s about four years ago.
“The reasoning behind that is now you end up by the clubhouse instead of the other side of the road,” James said, as holes 7, 8 and 9 are split by Pennsylvania Route 729 from the rest of the course.
There are plenty of signature holes at the course, with many of those being its par 3s. Hole No. 12, when played from the back tees (as the tees move around depending on the day you play), is the longest par 3 in the area at 249 yards.
“That’s one of the toughest par 3s around if it’s backed up all the way,” James said.
The aforementioned No. 8 is either a 178-yard shot across the entire pond or 122 yards over the left portion of the pond, each of which sets up a different angle when you’re attacking the green. The par 4, 405-yard No. 15 is also a favorite as those wanting to gamble and cut off the hard dogleg left can take dead aim at the old house in the middle — which has seen plenty of balls hit into the side of it over the years. A solid drive over should then set you up for a short iron to wedge shot on your approach.
For those that like to take advantage of par 5s, your round at Eagles Ridge starts out with two par 5s as No. 1 — which was converted into a par 5 at the time the front and back 9s were flipped — sits at 480 yards from the black tees. Hole No. 2 is a 518-yard par 5 and hole No. 6 is the 488-yard par 5 that runs adjacent to the highway. With a par of 37 on the front because of the three par 5s, you’ll have just one on the back 9 with the 545-yard No. 13 that sees either a blind second or third shot down the hill to the green below.
The course has a mix of long and short par 4s that give you either a wedge shot for an approach or a long iron, depending on the tee shot of course. Hole No. 5 requires a great tee shot but at just 331 yards, it’s a good opportunity to lower your score. The same can be said for the No. 11 at 282 yards — a well-placed shot gives a wedge for your second. However, No. 18 finishes as a 448-yard par 4. Listed with a 2 handicap, you’ll need a great drive to be able to have a chance of reaching it in two with a long-to-mid iron.
The two primary weekly leagues are the mens and ladies leagues on Tuesdays and Thursdays respectively, as the mens league is popular enough that due to the abundance of players, the course closes for it at 2 p.m. Those wanting to take part in the ladies league can contact the course, as Teresa said there is “no skill level” needed for potential players.
If you need to warmup before your round or if you don’t have time for a 9-or-18-hole journey, the course also offers a practice range to help hone in the skills. Along with the practice range is a pro shop full of merchandise that has new arrivals all the time.
For those wanting a drink before, during or after the round, the Grandview Bar and Grill is open to “anyone and everyone.”
“It’s the same as the golf course,” James said. “We are not private — we have nothing to do with private. We are a public golf course, bar and grill.”
For the immediate future, the grill won’t be open on days that tournaments are taking place. But in July, Teresa said the grill portion will be open Thursday through Sunday. Updates for that, along with hours and potential specials (such as $30 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesdays), can be found on the Eagles Ridge Golf Course Facebook page, as they also have a new Instagram page (@eaglesridgegolf) and are in the middle of updating the website (www.eaglesridgegolf.com). Those wanting drinks can stop in anytime the course is open.
One of the things the Skinners have prided themselves on the course and its facilities is that it’s a family friendly place that has something for everyone.
“It’s just a friendly environment,” James said.
“We want to thank the members and the community for welcoming us,” Teresa said. “We’ve had great support.”
Golfers wanting to book a tee time can call (814) 236-3669.