The Northern Allegheny League (NAL) recently released its 2023 baseball and softball All-Stars for both the Large School and Small divisions, and the Tri-County Area once again had a heavy presence on the four division squads that the area schools compete in.
All but two of the 44 All-Stars, including the four Most Valuable Players selected, honored among both the Large School baseball and softball divisions and the two Small School South Divisions in both sports hail from local schools.
On the softball side, St. Marys senior Kendall Young captured her third straight MVP honor in the Large School division as she helped the Lady Dutch share the division title after the two teams split their regular season meetings.
Young was one of four St. Marys All-Stars, as she was joined on the squad by freshman Avery Eckels, fellow senior Olivia Eckels and junior Gianna Surra. Olivia Eckels was an All-Star last year as well.
DuBois also had four selections in seniors Gabby Gulvas and Alexas Pfeufer, junior Morgan Pasternak and sophomore Ava Baronick. Pasternak is the lone repeat honoree for the Lady Beavers.
Rounding out the Large School All-Stars for softball is the Punxsutawney trio of sophomore Avary Powell and juniors Laci Poole and Ciara Toven, with Powell and Toven chosen for the second year in a row.
Brookville and Bradford did not have any selections in the Large School Division.
In the Small School South in softball, DuBois Central Catholic once again took home the division title but it was Elk County Catholic junior Emily Mourer who was voted the Most Valuable Player after a strong season.
Mourer was joined as an All-Star by fellow junior Lucy Klawuhn and senior Gabby Weisner. Mourer and Klawuhn were All-Stars a year ago as well.
As for division champ DCC, it had four All-Stars in juniors Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser, sophomore Kali Franklin and freshman Rylee Kulbatsky. Frank was also a selection a year ago.
The remainder of the Small School South squad is comprised of the Johnsonburg trio of senior Julia Jones, junior Jenna Kasmierksi and sophomore Natalie Dunworth and Kane’s Leah Tigani. Jones and Dunworth were also All-Stars last year.
Brockway did not have a selection this season.
When it came to baseball, DuBois Central Catholic sophomore Aiden Snowberger and Punxsutawney freshman Nevin Day garnered MVP honors in the Small School South and Large School divisions, respectively. Both were part of large contingents from their respective schools that helped them win division titles.
Punxsutawney won the NAL Large School Division title outright, while DCC shared the Small School South crown with Johnsonburg after the teams split their regular season meetings for their lone conference losses.
Snowberger was one of five Cardinals to land on the Small School South All-Star squad. He was joined by sophomore Brayden Fox, senior Carter Hickman, freshman Carter Himes and sophomore Blake Pisarcik. Hickman and Fox are repeat picks from a year ago.
Johnsonburg had three All-Stars in seniors Aiden Zimmerman and Kaden Dennis and junior Luke Zimmerman for the second straight year.
Two other area players also garnered honors in Elk County Catholic senior Joe Tettis, who was an All-Star a year ago as well, and Brockway junior Dylan Bash. Kane senior Luke Ely rounds out the Small School South squad.
Up in the Large School Division, Punxsy matched DCC’s number of All-Stars with five, as Day was joined on the team by seniors Zach Dinger, Carter Savage and Jake Sikora and sophomore Coy Martino. Savage and Sikora were All-Stars a year ago as well.
DuBois, which handed Punxsy its lone league loss this season, had three All-Stars in sophomore Tyler Chamberlin, senior Jordan Ell and freshman Noah Farrell.
St. Marys had two selections in senior Charlie Coudriet and junior Lucas Bauer, while Brookville senior Carson Weaver closed out the Large School squad.
When it came to the Small School North Divisions in baseball and softball — which feature no area teams — Otto-Eldred’s Bri Heller garnered softball MVP honors, while Otto’s Max Splain and Port Allegany’s Drew Evens shared the award in baseball. Otto won the softball crown and Port the title in baseball.
Heller was joined as an All-Star by Otto teammates Katie Sheeler, Katie Rhinehart and Heidi Gordon. Coudersport had three selections in Savanah Myers, Sierra Myers and Ava Wahlers, while Smethport matched that total with Elizabeth Hungiville, Janelle Pinch and Mia Thomas making the team.
Oswayo Valley’s Catelyn Dailey closed out the Small School North softball squad.
As for baseball in the Small School North, the All-Star team was spread out amongst seven schools.
Splain was joined on the squad by Otto teammates Calvin Minich and Manning Splain, while Port had a second selection in Blaine Moses.
Cameron County also had two All-Stars in Eastyn Solveson and Ryan Shaffer, with Coudersport’s Mason Roessner, Galeton’s Gavin Sikora, Oswayo Valley’s Cayden Black and Smethport’s Brennton McDowell rounding out the team.