BROOKVILLE — The new LED-powered lights at Brookville Area High school were brilliant, literally.
On Senior Night where football players, athletes from other fall sports teams and the band were recognized, the game on the field will not win any “instant classic” credits.
Seven points, nine combined turnovers.
But thankfully for the Brookville Raiders, they got their elusive win in a 7-0 victory over the Moniteau Warriors Friday night. It’s the first Raiders shutout since routing Karns City 44-0 in 2020 and the first 7-0 win over anybody in 39 years, a 7-0 shutout of at home against Clarion-Limestone.
It’s now 1-3 after a frustrating start to the season that included last week’s one-point setback at Keystone with victory just out of the Raiders’ grasp.
“You always want to play better, but I told the guys what I liked was the way they put it on the line for each other,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “They didn’t give up and I’m proud of that. But we have some stuff to clean up.”
Against the Warriors (1-3), the lone points came late in the first quarter when quarterback Easton Belfiore hit a wide-open Noah Peterson over the middle. Peterson made a nice over-the-shoulder grab and finished off a 75-yard touchdown play. Brayden Kunselman booted the extra point and that was that.
“It was a beautiful pass and a great spiral and he laid it out there to let Noah run underneath and catch it,” Park said. “He’s a sophomore and this was his second varsity football game and he hasn’t seen half the stuff he can see yet as a quarterback. We just have to keep working on him and having a little more faith to throw the ball when he’s under duress a little bit.”
Belfiore threw one interception as part of a four-turnover night for the Raiders, who forced five themselves to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard.
Aside from the TD drive that actually went two plays after the Warriors were stopped on a fourth-and-six play at the Raiders’ 14 when quarterback David Dessicino fumbled the snap at the 13.
The first two Raiders possessions ended on downs at the Warriors’ 43 and Belfiore’s interception. After that, the Raiders were stopped on downs at the Warriors’ 30 and fumbled away the ball on a second-and-goal at the Warriors’ 6 with 36.1 seconds left.
The Raiders punted just once and that was in their opening drive of the second half. They fumbled the ball away at the Warriors’ 23, were stopped on downs at the Moniteau 29 and then again on downs at the Warriors’ 17 midway through the fourth quarter.
And yet again, the Raiders were knocking on the door to score in the closing seconds and instead of electing to kneel out the clock on second-and-four at the Warriors’ 5 with Moniteau out of timeouts, they tried to score and fumbled the ball away again with 53.1 seconds left.
“It’s a catch-22. We were going to kneel the next play, but I just though it’d be nice to punch it in there because all we’ve been talking about is smell the blood and punch it in, but it didn’t work out,” Park added.
The miscue added a little bit of anxiety in the final moments. Dessicino hit Ashton Grossman on a 35-yard pass to the Warriors’ 48 before Braiden Davis sacked Dessicino for a 12-yard loss. The final play of the game was a Dessicino heave inside the 20 where Kunselman picked off the pass — the Raiders had four in the second half — and ran out of bounds with no time on the clock.
“I thought it was huge for us to put that goose egg on the board,” Park said. “The defense played well.”
The Raiders outgained the Warriors, 362-194, but their own four turnovers denied them a bigger margin. Belfiore completed 10 of 16 passes for 197 yards while Jackson Zimmerman ran for 132 yards on 19 carries. Carson Weaver ran for 42 yards on 11 attempts.
Peterson and Kunselman each intercepted passes while Belfiore added another pickoff. Peterson caught three passes for 89 yards.
Dessicino was 6-for-18 for 97 yards while Matt Martino ran for 55 yards on 10 carries. Hunter Stalker gained 46 yards on 13 attempts.
The Raiders visit DuBois next Friday.