CLARION — Thanksgiving practice, school on Black Friday and winning a PIAA playoff game after turkey day, all that was uncharted territory for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
No more. The Bulldogs landed a spot in the Class 1A semifinals after pulling out a 21-14 win over District 5 champion Northern Bedford on a snow-globing Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Three straight defensive stands deep in their own territory helped the Bulldogs hold off the Panthers after Brenden “Boo” Schreckengost’s tie-breaking 47-yard touchdown run nine seconds into the fourth quarter.
The game-saving stand came on fourth-and-two at the Bulldogs’ 6 when Bulldogs linebacker Zeldon Fisher tackled Brooks Snider for a 1-yard loss with 41 seconds left in the game.
Two kneel-downs later and the Bulldogs improved to 12-1 with their 11th straight loss, getting a matchup next weekend against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin at a site and time to be determined.
“It’s special,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “I think as a little kid growing up playing sports, I was fortunate growing up in Franklin getting to see our basketball team win two state titles … and to play to have the chance to play in Hershey, that’s special. We’re going to enjoy this for a couple days and obviously when you’re playing the WPIAL, that’s a whole different ball game, but we get to say that we are playing to go to Hershey and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do and hopefully that’s something the kids want to embrace this week.”
The Bulldogs actually had school scheduled because of the recently ended teacher’s strike forced scheduling a school day on an annual day off.
While the defense secured the win, it was the senior running back Shreckengost that was the offensive hero, rushing for a career-high 137 yards on 20 carries. In addition to his go-ahead dash in the fourth quarter, he started the Bulldogs’ scoring by returning a kickoff 79 yards for a TD after Northern Bedford opened the game with a nine-play, 53-yard scoring drive.
Shreckengost filled the feature back role after the Bulldogs learned that 800-yard rusher Ray Shreckengost was unavailable due to disciplinary reasons. Gold couldn’t confirm on whether he’ll be available the rest of the season.
“Boo is a guy that is the heart and soul of this team,” Gold said. “He’s 5-foot-3, 135 pounds and we knew that someone was going to fill that void tonight with Ray and I don’t know if Boo could have been much better from the kickoff to the runs. He was incredible tonight. He’s Ray’s best friend. We basically said that we don’t have Ray tonight and we’re going to put it on you.”
The Bulldogs trailed the Panthers (9-4) 14-7 at halftime, then tied it on their second possession of the game when backup senior quarterback Gunner Mangiantini replaced starter Bryson Bain, who was hit hard on the last play of the previous drive and led the Bulldogs on an 8-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game.
Mangiantini capped the drive with a perfectly thrown pass to Chris Marshall in the end zone for a 31-yard TD pass with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
From there, the defense saved the win. The Panthers drove to the Bulldogs’ 20, but Marshall hit Adam Johnson for a 6-yard loss on fourth-and-five to stop the drive at the end of the third quarter.
After Shreckengost’s TD run gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, the defense kept stepping up to keep it that way when Marquese Gardlock intercepted Johnson’s halfback option pass on third-and-6 from the Bulldogs’ 16 when the ball slipped out of Johnson’s hand and straight up in the air.
The final defensive stand was the most dramatic as the Panthers got two personal foul calls to help move the ball to the Bulldogs’ 6 for a fourth-and-two. On the previous play from the 13 on fourth down, the Bulldogs were called for a personal foul on a hit to the helmet on an incomplete pass. That moved the ball to the 6 with the penalty going half the distance and the Bulldogs’ line, led by Fisher made the decisive stop.
Northern Bedford outgained the Bulldogs, 275-248, as Johnson ran for 110 yards on 33 carries. The Panthers ran for 182 yards on a whopping 53 attempts. Johnson, who completed 4 of 10 passes for 93 yards with an interception, ran for both of the Panthers’ touchdowns, the second one putting his team up 14-7 with a 2-yard run with 3:27 left in the second quarter.
Bain completed 4 of 11 passes for 51 yards with two interceptions for the Bulldogs.
Mangiantini was 3-for-3 for 39 yards and the TD pass. He left the game with a lower leg injury sustained on the ensuing kickoff after Shreckengost’s go-ahead TD run.