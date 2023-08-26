DUKE CENTER — When it came to the health of its players, the Otto-Eldred High School football team was in midseason form for the opener Friday against Elk County Catholic.
In other words, the Terrors were banged up.
It mattered little thanks to the play of a handful of O-E’s backups. Down their starting quarterback and one of his top receiving targets, plus two offensive lineman, the Terrors shined in downing the Crusaders 35-22 in a District 9, Region 3 matchup.
Coach Troy Cook said O-E suffered a few hamstring, ankle, and knee injuries during the team’s scrimmage last week at Kane.
“We kind of got beat up on the turf there,” he said. “Coming in today, we just kept telling the young guys that we have a few guys out and you have to step up. They did the job. Now, when we get those other guys back, we feel good about where we’re at.”
A pass-first team last season, the Terrors turned to the ground game against ECC. Hunter App produced four touchdowns and 159 yards on 27 carries to pace O-E to 255 rushing yards.
Jaden Prince chipped 61 yards on 8 rushes.
“I can’t say enough about the offensive line,” Cook said. “For the backups to come in and play like that, I can’t say enough about the job that they did. Very proud of them.”
The Terrors also scored on a 53-yard scoring strike from Shane Magee to Manning Splain, who caught 6 passes for 120 yards.
O-E threw four passes with little success on their first possession. They leaned heavily on the run the rest of the way, including each play of 9-play, 93-yard march early in the third quarter.
“We’ve been working on some passing stuff, a bit of a hurry-up offense, things like that,” Cook said. “We figured we try it early and see what it looked like. It definitely needs more work, there’s no doubt about it. But to come back and have a running game like that to rely on, we haven’t always had that. To show that today, that was big for us.”
Charlie Geci threw three touchdown passes for ECC, including tosses of 26 and 28 yards to Frankie Smith. The Crusaders had four turnovers, including two lost fumbles inside the red zone in the second quarter.
App and Prince had interceptions for the O-E defense.