Ryan Johnson graduated from Brookville Area High School in 2018 with a plan.
And four years later, it’s so far so good.
He’s a pro.
After graduating this spring from Brevard College with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in coaching, Johnson is balancing a coaching job with a now professional career in cycling.
He got his first taste World Cup racing representing the USA Cycling Federation as one of its supplemental riders at the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on July 31 at Snowshoe Resort in West Virginia.
Johnson finished 57th in the cross country race which is an eight-lap affair on the 2.8-mile course that lasts up to 90 minutes. It’s spectator friendly with fans lining the course, which isn’t exactly rider-friendly. It was Johnson’s second trip to Snowshoe and first since a national championship race in 2018.
“It was much scarier and technical and it was pouring rain, so that made it even harder,” said the 23-year-old Johnson who has begun a his career as an Elite Pro. “That wasn’t the best result, but I wanted a top-60 finish. Being my first World Cup, that definitely exceeded my expectations for myself.”
Johnson qualified for the World Cup by finishing seventh in a race earlier this summer in Boone, N.C. He petitioned the Federation for a spot in the World Cup race and after his finish, he got the e-mail granting him a USA jersey to wear in miserable conditions. He wasn’t all that miserable once the race got started.
“I was wearing a USA kit because the Federation brought me, people were chanting USA and the fans knew your name and getting to sign autographs after the race, that was awesome,” Johnson said. “The course had drops and jumps and climbs and it’s wet. I’d say 99 percent of cyclists would not even attempt. I don’t get afraid of a lot of courses, but I was losing sleep on this one. The morning of the race, I was watching the radar and I was thinking I was going to break my arm or collarbone or leg or something. A buddy from college broke his wrist in an earlier race and it wasn’t even raining yet.”
But, Johnson got through the early jitters.
“But as soon as the gun went off, you heard screaming and fans yelling my name and USA, it went right out of my head,” he said. “I didn’t think about it again. I hit all the lines I needed to perfectly. I’ve never had experience before. It was awesome. You had a whole country cheering for you and that was cool.
“It was a life-changing experience.”
Next up for Johnson is a four-day road race in State College. He’ll be training for marathon nationals in October, a race in Las Vegas in December along with Cyclocross Nationals before heading south after New Years to better train in warmer weather.
“It was an awesome experience,” Johnson summed up on Snowshoe. “I remember in my senior yearbook, I said that I wanted to Brevard, get a degree in exercise science, I wanted to coach and then I wanted to race World Cups. To look back at that four or five years ago and be able to achieve those goals, that was pretty cool. Being able to race at the highest level of the sport is pretty cool as well, super-rewarding as well.”
Johnson still calls Brookville home as he’s employed remotely by Wenzel Coaching, a cycling training organization based in Portland, Ore., and co-owned by Kendra Wenzel, a former professional racer, Pan-Am gold medalist and collegiate champion, and Scott Saifer.
He’s doing what he went to Brevard to learn, coaching cyclers and helping them maximize their training.
“I work mostly with older guys in their 30s and 40s, analyze their heart rates on a program,” Johnson said. “It’s all remote, so I talk to them on the phone, send them workouts and get notifications when they finish it and I look at it and go over it with them and help them come up with tactics for races. Coaching is only way you can possibly make a living and training enough to be a pro. It’s a flexible schedule and you train 24/7 because that’s what it takes to race at a high level.”
It’s what Johnson had always wanted to do, dating back to his high school years and earlier.
It wasn’t easy. He had to grow up a little bit, and he credits his uncle Tom Hopkins as much as anyone who has helped him through his cycling career, especially making sure his nephew stuck out his college move.
“From the first semester, I was not used to not being home and not seeing my family and friends and almost quit,” Johnson said. “But my uncle Tom (Hopkins) saw the passion I had and the path I needed to take and he told me I needed to stay there, suck it up and I’d get used to it and make some friends. I’m very glad I did listen to him because it worked out more than better that I thought it was going to. He took a step back and saw my whole career and told me I needed to do this for myself.”
There was still a ladder to climb and still is for Johnson as he forges his way into a professional racing career. He said there could be an opportunity to sign with a team this fall, which would boost his career even more.
But the training, even after college, had to ramp up within the past year to get him to where he is right now. He’s spent time with retired pro Stephen Hyde, a former national champion who raced 10 years before stepping off the course for good in January.
“It was an eye-opening experience seeing where I was relative to wanting to make this a career or just race local stuff,” Johnson said. “If you want to make it a career, you have to put way more work in the gym. I was in a sauna 24/7 and riding way more than I ever had by a lot and it was hard. And then I saw the results of that and realized I could’ve done so much more. But I don’t think I was mature enough to do it, nor did I have the time. I had an internship my last semester, so I had more time.”
So Johnson went from three to five thousand miles a year to eight to 10 thousand miles annually.
“That’s a lot,” Johnson said. “And it’s the amount of time you spend in different heart rate zones and it’s super-analytical and it’s hard to ride with other people because I have to follow a structured program. Once I got fit enough to train like a pro, it just took off and it was like I finally got it.
“I have a team of coaches who are at the highest level who can help me now. It’s spring-boarding. I’ve worked with them since the beginning of the year. If you would’ve asked me if I would be in this position last year, I would have told you no, probably not. All of the hard work we’ve done in the spring and summer, it just blows my mind on what you can achieve with the right help and right amount of work.”
The passion is there, the pride is there and he’s anxious to keep going and be a good example of what someone can accomplish, even from a small town like Brookville.
“After all of these years, all those times you’re thinking you’re not good enough and then you get the call that you made it and you show up and practice and the photographers are taking pictures of you and the families come up to you and you sign shirts and hats,” Johnson said of his World Cup debut. “I definitely felt humbled and excited to not only represent the United States, but a small town like Brookville and being able to show that people can do this from here. There’s no excuse. You have to believe in yourself.”