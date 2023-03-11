PENN HILLS — DuBois boys basketball coach Dave Bennett believes the Beavers have set a new standard. Following a 20-year drought, DuBois appeared in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball playoffs for the second straight season.
While the Beavers took a 63-20 road loss to WPIAL champion Penn Hills Friday night, DuBois was able to get young players valuable experience. The Beavers, who played the entire season without Andrew Shaffer-Doan and August Franzen, sent a young lineup out against an aggressive Indians defense.
“That feels like the expectation now,” Bennett said. “We had some adversity early in the year. We lost our two best players to season-ending injuries in the same scrimmage. They were out for the entire season and that opened up opportunities for other guys. We played three or freshmen, some sophomores and juniors. We need to take this and go to another level with our skill development and this is the expectation going forward.”
The Beavers (11-14) tried to demonstrate a lesson in patience against Penn Hills. DuBois worked deliberately on offense in the first quarter trying to find good opportunities against the Indians (22-3).
The problem for the Beavers was then Penn Hills didn’t seem to mind the wait.
DuBois was limited to 26.7 percent shooting (9 of 35) from the field and 6.7 percent (1 of 15) from beyond the arc.
“We didn’t want to take quick shots, but you have to take the open shot because you don’t know when you’ll get another open shot,” Bennett said.
Utilizing their length and athleticism, the Indians took calculated gambles and created plenty of turnovers.
The Beaver gave the ball away 17 times. Penn Hills never trailed. Lamire Redman, who finished with 12 points, made a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Indians a lead they would never lose.
Two baskets from DuBois forward Tyson Kennis cut the deficit to one, 5-4, with 4:38 left in the first. However, Penn Hills would rip off an 8-0 run, keyed by two steals from Noah Barren.
“That was going to be the big struggle,” Bennett said. “We knew that for us to keep it a game and be around in the second half we couldn’t have live ball turnovers. That was going to be a struggle because they are long, athletic and played with good motors.”
Kennis would finish with a game-high 12 points for DuBois.
The Indians have made their living on defense. Penn Hills has limited its opponents to 44 points per game this season.
Penn Hills coach Chris Giles said he was pleased Penn Hills was patient against the Beavers’ zone defense. The Indians, who were led by 15 points from Barren, were in no rush to find their shot.
Penn Hills stretched the lead to 33-9 lead by halftime and would push the lead over 30 points, 40-9, on a layup by Robert Thomas in the third quarter.
“I always say the first round is the most difficult round, you have to get over that hump,” Giles said. “You also aren’t familiar with your opponent. The thing about the state playoffs is that film is scarce, you can’t really get it.”
Penn Hills 63, DuBois 20
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 2 6 4 - 20
Penn Hills 18 15 17 13 - 63
DuBois-20
Cam Thompson 1 0-0 2, Maddox Bennett 0 0-0 0, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 1 0-0 2, Tyson Kennis 6 0-0 12, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Noah Farrell 0 1-2 1 Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-2 20.
Penn Hills-63
Noah Barren 6 0-0 15, Julian Dugger 2 0-0 4, Daemar Kelly 3 1-1 8, Robert Thomas 6 0-0 12, Lamire Redman 5 0-0 12, Michai Oliver 3 0-0 6, Kelsey Hundley 1 0-0 2, Kenyan Smith 2 0-0 4, Jeremy Safran 0 0-0 0, Marc Pate 0 0-0 0, Amon Hawthorne 0-0 0, Darien Roberson 0 0-0 0, Brice Peeler 0 0-0 0, Cam Glenn 0 0-0 0, Todd Titus 0 0-0 0.Totals 29 1-0
3-pointers-DuBois 1 (Gudalis). Penn Hills 4 (Redman 2, Barren, Kelly)