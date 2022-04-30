ASTON — The Penn State DuBois softball team put itself in the driver’s seat to potentially reach the championship series of the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Tournament with a pair of hard-fought victories on the opening day of the event Friday at the Maplezone Sports.
Penn State DuBois entered the day as the No. 4 seed for the PSUAC tourney and opened the day with a 7-5 win against No. 5 PSU Beaver. DuBois then pulled out a wild 11-10, 8-inning victory against top-seeded PSU Brandywine to enter today as the undefeated team in its half of pool play.
The other three teams (No. 2 Schuylkill, No. 3 Hazleton and No. 6 Fayette) are in action at Schuylkill, with the two pool winners meeting in a Best-of-3 Championship Series that starts next Sunday (May 8) at Heindl Field.
DuBois found itself down 3-0 after the top of the third in the opener vs. Beaver but responded by scoring two runs in the third and five in the fourth to seize control of the game.
Larissa James-LaBranche got things started in the second with a leadoff walk. She took second on a wild pitch and went to third on a single with one out by Lizzy Scott. Skylar Ceprish came through two batters later with a huge two-out, two-run single to make it a 3-2 game after three innings.
DuBois took the lead with its big bottom of the fourth.
Cayleigh Huffman got the innings rolling with a single with one out. Megrah Suhan came on to run for her. Abby Pentz followed with a single by James-LaBranche doubled down the left-field line to plate both runners.
Jordan Bundy then singled home James-LaBranche and later scored o na double by Scott. Bri Bone came on to run for Scott and scored when Paige Pleta singled to right.
DuBois took that 7-3 lead to the seventh, where Beaver managed to score a pair of runs. However, that’s as close as it got as Bone came on to record the final two outs in the circle to get the save. Kelsey Stuart tossed the first 6 1/3 innings to get the win. She allowed five runs, all earned, on four hits while striking out two and walking five.
Scott and Ceprish each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the DuBois offense.
The win sent Penn State Beaver home while advancing DuBois to the double-elimination portion of the tournament and matchup with Brandywine.
And, it was Brandywine which jumped out to a 3-0 lead, scoring all three runs off DuBois ace Scott. However, DuBois got to Brandywine starter Crystal Cassario for eight runs in the top of the fourth to swing the momentum in its favor.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out on a Pentz walk, Stuart single and James-LaBranche walk. Brandywine then cut down a run at home on a fielder’s choice for the second out before the flood gates opened for DuBois.
Bundy jump-started that two-out rally with a single that plated a pair of runs. Bone then ripped a two-run triple to right before scoring herself on a single by Pleta. Ceprish kept thinhgs going with a single of her own to left before a Pentz base hit plated another run.
Stuart capped the two-out explosion with a two-run single to center that chased home Pentz and Ceprish.
The big inning put DuBois 8-3 with Scott in the circle, and one would think that lead would be safe with her pitching. That proved to be not the case though.
Brandywine pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth, while DuBois got it right back in the top of the seventh when Bone hit a sac fly to score Suhan to make it 9-4.
Brandywine didn’t go quietly, though, and scored five times off Scott in the bottom of the seventh to tie things up at 9-9 and force extra innings.
DuBois responded by scoring twice in the top of the eighth.
With a runner starting on second, DuBois got a one-out single by Pentz and a Huffman walk to load the bases. Stuart then came through with a clutch two-run single to right to put her team back on top 11-9.
Bone came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth, and Brandywine managed to score its runner that started on second. But, that’s all the hosts could muster as Bone notched her second save of the day to advance DuBois to today’s pool play final at the undefeated team.
Scott was credited with the win after tossing the first seven innings. She allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on 13 hits while striking out nine and walking six.
Stuart was the hitting star of game 2 as she went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Pentz, Bundy and Makena Baney each had two hits, with Bundy knocking in a pair of runs. Bone had the triple and four RBIs.
Brandywine bounced back from the loss and beat Beaver, 8-1, in a losers’ bracket game to set up a rematch with DuBois today at noon. DuBois needs to a single win to advance to the championship series, while Brandywine must beat DuBois twice to move on.