NEW BETHLEHEM — With perfect weather, a more than welcomed sight as the track and field regular season came to a close, conditions at Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational were breaking-worthy.
As in record-breaking.
Seven meet records fell — five boys and two girls — as area schools and a small but talented contingent from Spire Academy made an impact on the record book.
While Spire athletes broke records in the boys’ 100-meter dash and girls’ 200 dash, Redbank Valley seniors Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner broke records.
Ortz won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches. While it’s not his best, it was 1/2-inch better than Brookville’s Bryan Dworek’s record from 2019.
“It feels pretty good to be jumping 22 feet almost every time because it means the work that I’ve been putting in has been paying off,” said Ortz.
Wagner, a two-time state medalist in the discus, set the meet record with a toss of 165 feet, 4 inches, just 2 1/2 inches more than Clarion’s Dave Larson’s record from 2004, the oldest boys’ field record on the books.
“I felt good in the discus and it’s always better when the weather is warm, but the problem today was there was no wind,” said Wagner, who owns the top throw in the state as per pa.milesplit.com with a 173-3 from April. “I didn’t expect much. It was really weird down there with no wind. It makes a major difference because it doesn’t turn the disc as well.”
Those two combined with Owen Harmon and Ashton Kahle to break their school record in the 4x100 with a runner-up time of 43.85 seconds. The previous mark of 43.94 was established in 1997 by Alan Clouse, Craig McElroy, Seth Rupp and Ortz’s father Chad.
“I felt good coming out of the box and I ran a pretty good time because I was right with (Brayden) Kunselman and he’s fast,” said Ortz. “It was a blast. I love running the first leg and watching the rest of the race and seeing it come down to the fourth leg.”
Wagner, on the relay for the first time this year, balanced his throwing schedule with a leg on the record relay.
“It’s really fun,” Wagner said. “I like the aspect of rushing between events. The 4x100 is usually during the discus, and I really like the switch. Not many people are used to seeing me on this side of the track and that’s the fun part.”
Wagner was also second in the shot put with a career-best toss of 51 feet, 10 inches with Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers winning by breaking his own school mark with a toss of 53 feet, 10 inches. Chalmers and Wagner rank Nos. 4 and 6 in the state with those throws.
Finishing ahead of the Bulldogs’ 4x100 was the Brookville Raiders relay of senior Brayden Kunselman, freshman Hayden Freeman, and juniors Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete who blistered the track in 43.11 seconds.
The Raiders were already ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A as per pa.milesplit.com with a 43.49, but cut even more time off Thursday night.
“The Redbank Invite was definitely the tune-up they needed since we haven’t been able to run that group for almost a month,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said of his relay. “The other combinations we used over the last four weeks did great and it allowed the two guys without any state medals chances to step up. I think that experience will pay off.
“Being ranked first is about as meaningful as an undefeated dual meet season — it’s nice, but it’s not what we are looking for. There are a few minor adjustments to make that should shave off a few more tenths. They will be in the hunt. They are fun to watch and a great group to work with.”
Freeman, a triple-winner, has emerged as a title contender in his rookie year as he out-leaned Union/A-C Valley’s Sam Morganti at the line to win the 400 dash, 51.08 to 51.09 seconds. He also outkicked the field to win the 200 dash in 22.96 seconds, the second-best 200 time in D9 Class 2A this year according to milesplit.
“I think people are starting to notice, so it won’t be easy to keep Hayden a secret anymore,” Murdock said. “Redbank was good information to gather on what he is capable of doing and the types of races he can run. He still has lots of things to improve on, but his drive and competitiveness are there. He has responded anytime there has been a challenge thrown his way.”
The Raiders also got a win from senior John Colgan, who went 41 feet, 11 1/4 inches to win the triple jump, ahead of runner-up and the top-seeded Ortz. He also was fourth in the long jump.
Clarion-Limestone’s returning state javelin medalist Ryan Hummell hit a big one to break a meet record. He turned in a career best throw of 194 feet, 6 inches to edge Brookville’s Ryan Kerr’s 2011 record of 193 feet, 4 inches.
The Punxsutawney boys won three events as Garrett Bartlebaugh won the 800 in 2:02.2, outkicking Brookville’s runner-up Jack Gill and third-place Michelangelo Piccirillo of DuBois Central Catholic to the line.
Bartlebaugh also combined with Evan Groce, Alex Momyer and Cole Brooks to win the meet-concluding 4x400 relay in 3:31.91.
In the pole vault, the Chucks’ Grant Miller cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win the event.
The other boys’ meet records were broken by Spire Academy’s Neo Mosebi in the 100 dash and Union/A-C Valley’s defending Class 2A high jump state champion Hayden Smith.
Mosebi cruised across the line in 10.58 seconds, nipping Clarion’s Ian Corbett’s 10.6 from 2014. Mosebi’s teammate Jamario Russell finished second in 10.94 with the Raiders’ Kunselman turning in a career-best 11.05 to finish third.
Smith cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to break the meet record of 6 feet, 7 inches owned by Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty from 2010.
DUBOIS JUNIOR MORGAN ROEMER had a dominating day on the track. The talented Roemer broke her own record in the 3,200 run with a time of 11:12.7, besting her record time from last year by just over eight seconds.
That was Roemer’s fourth win of the day. Earlier, she teamed up with Morgan Rothrock, Sidney Beers and Olivia Dressler to win the 4x800 relay in 10:06.67. She also won the 800 in 2:21.11 and the 1,600 in 5:33.95.
The Lady Beavers also got a win from Kamryn Fontaine in the 100 hurdles (16.23).
Redbank Valley’s reigning Class 2A 400 dash state champion Mylee Harmon ran to a win in the 400 in 59.72 while also taking the 100 dash with a 12.7, tying her school record.
Harmon also ran in the 200 dash, finishing third with a career-best and D9-best time this year in 26.13 seconds, but she trailed Spire Academy’s meet-record run of Kadia Rock. Her 24.64 bested Brookville’s Lanae Newsome’s 24.8 from 2013. Spire’s Jenna-Mari Thomas was second in 25.25.
Also for Redbank Valley, Claire Henry tied for first in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet with Spire’s Milena Sciullo who also won the triple jump with a solid 38 feet, 5 inches.
Brookville’s Hannah Geer ran to a win in the 300 hurdles, crossing the line with a career-best time of 48.04 seconds. Geer was third in the 100 hurdles behind Fontaine and Lady Raiders teammate Julie Monnoyer.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Hope Jacob was a double winner, taking the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 3 inches and teaming up with Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden and Faith Jacob to win the 4x400 relay in 4:13.05.
In other performances, for the boys:
— Brookville’s Jesse and Wyatt Lucas were third and fifth in the javelin while Brayden Ross was fifth and seventh in the discus and shot put. Daniel Turner was second in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110s while Kellan Haines was fifth in the 110s. Both ran legs on the third-place 4x400 relay with Jacob Murdock and Gill. The 4x800 relay also finished third with Ty Fiscus, Gill, Brad Fiscus and Brady Means. Fiscus and Means were 5-6 in the 1,600 run while Evan McKalsen finished fifth in the 3,200 run.
— For DuBois, Andrew Shaffer-Doan was second in the high jump, Nathan Koughler finished fourth in the 200 dash, Rudy Williams sixth in the 800 run, Daniel Chichava fifth in the 300 hurdles, Carter Vos fifth in the high jump and Edward Burkett fifth in the pole vault. The 4x100 relay finished fifth with Koughler, Jaxson Hanzely, Jaedon Yarus and Harrison Blakeslee.
— The Chucks’ Groce was second in the 1,600 run while David Kunselman finished second in the 3,200 run. Brett Dean finished second in the high jump.
— For DuBois Central Catholic, Aiden Grieneisen finished second in the javelin with a career-best throw of 170 feet, 6 inches, third in the discus and fifth in the shot put. Along with his third in the 800 run, Piccirillo also was third in the 1,600.
— Also for Redbank Valley, Kahle was fifth in the 100 dash while Andrew Byers finished fourth in the 400 dash. Brayden Delp was third in the shot put. The 4x400 relay finished fourth with Seth Barrett, Kahle, Harmon and Byers.
For the girls:
— Also for DuBois, the 4x400 relay finished second with Fontaine, Dressler, Nicole Wells and Leah McFadden and the 4x100 finished fifth with McFadden, Lauren Stroka, Jaylee Battaglia and Peyton Grimm. Wells and McFadden were 2-3 in the 400 dash, Morgan King was sixth in the 3,200 run, Fontaine added a fourth in the 300 hurdles, Madelyn Crabtree was third in the high jump, Stroka was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump and Abigail Riffe finished sixth in the pole vault.
— Brookville’s Monnoyer added a sixth in the triple jump. All three relays finished fourth with Kaida Yoder finishing fourth in the 400 dash and sixth in the 100 dash.
— DuBois Central Catholic got a fifth and sixth from Julie Sebring in the 100 and 200 dashes while Zoe Puhala was fifth in the 400 dash and third in the 3,200 run. Schmader was fourth in both the 800 and 1,600 runs. Sophia Rooney was fifth in the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay was third with both Jacobs, Benden and Sebring. Alyssa Yanek was fifth in the high jump, Braylee Lukhart was sixth in the javelin and Eva Bloom finished fifth in the shot put.
— Punxsutawney’s best individual finish came from Rebekah Miller, who was second in the shot put. The 4x800 relay was second while the 4x400 relay finished third. Hannah Surkala was fourth in the 3,200 run.
— Also for Redbank Valley, senior Alivia Huffman turned in her best-ever throw in the javelin with a toss of 135 feet, 9 inches, trailing Union/A-C Valley’s returning state runner-up Evie Bliss who threw a 145-3 to win. While Bliss’ season-best throw already ranks No. 2, Huffman landed in the No. 8 spot with that throw going into the weekend. Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Brooklyn Edmonds finished second in the discus while Ella Rizzo was third in the pole vault.