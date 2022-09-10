KNOX — With a flurry of confusion, frustration and anger, the Brookville Raiders football team left Knox wondering what happened in the final minute of its 20-19 loss to Keystone.
The Panthers (3-0) scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion off a faked point-after formation with Kyle Nellis’ 21-yard touchdown run and holder Drew Keth’s two-point toss to Spencer Heeter with 6:15 remaining.
Down one point, the Raiders went to work and drove to the Panthers’ 20 for a first down with less than 1:45 remaining. Two plays later, Jackson Zimmerman’s 1-yard run gave the Raiders a third-and-five coming out of a timeout with 49.6 seconds left.
The rest of the way, the Raiders managed just three more plays from scrimmage despite using a timeout and getting a defensive penalty.
Here’s how it played out:
— On third-and-five, Raiders quarterback Easton Belfiore was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Brock Champluvier, but the Panthers were flagged for a 5-yard incidental facemask penalty. The penalty, not a spot penalty, was marked from the spot instead of the line of scrimmage which gave the Raiders a third-and-10 play instead of third-and-five. Several minutes of discussion preceded the final decision.
Despite a defensive penalty, the officiating crew signaled to start the clock, which shouldn’t have been the case.
— With time running, Belfiore was sacked for another nine-yard loss and despite Raiders head coach Scott Park screaming for a timeout well before time expired, the clock wound out. After another lengthy delay in a game filled with many, officials put seven seconds back on the clock and the Raiders had one more play.
— Belfiore’s pass on the final play of the game was tipped and then intercepted at the goal line by Keth, who returned it a short distance and fell down to finish off a wild finish that left the Raiders side at least more than perplexed.
Due to deadline constraints, no post-game comments were available for the story.
The Raiders, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2009, started out well enough with touchdowns in their first two possessions, then made a goal-line stand at the end of the first half to preserve a 19-12 lead.
But after gaining 216 yards in the first half, led by sophomore quarterback Easton Belfiore who threw three TD passes in his first career varsity start, the Raiders managed just 38 yards in the second half.
Keystone outgained the Raiders, 331-257, were a little bit better in the second half with 108 yards as the Raiders stopped the Panthers at the Raiders’ 30, 30 and 20 on three straight possessions before Nellis’ TD run to cap a drive that needed just three plays thanks to a Tyler Albright 20-yard punt return.
The only drive that saw the Raiders get past midfield in the second half came on the final, chaotic drive that began at their own 45.
Belfiore completed 10 of 20 passes for 138 yards with one interception at the end to go along with his three TD connections. In the first half, he was 7-for-11 for 117 yards. His 20-yard TD pass to Brayden Kunselman on fourth-and-15 finished off the game-opening drive that covered 68 yards on 13 plays.
The Raiders made it 13-0 with 51.7 seconds left in the first quarter when Belfiore found Noah Peterson for a 19-yard TD pass.
Keystone cut the score to 13-12, getting a 51-yard TD pass from Rayce Weaver to Albright on the first play of the second quarter. Nellis’ option pass to Drew Slaugenhaupt covering 52 yards followed by a failed two-point conversion got the Panthers within one point with 5:33 left in the first half.
Belfiore and Kunselman connected again for a 34-yard TD pass with 1:09 left, but once again failed on a conversion as Kunselman’s point-after kick was blocked.
The Panthers appeared primed to take a halftime lead when Nellis blasted into the open, but he was run down by Kunselman at the Raiders’ 3 after a 61-yard gainer. But four plays later, the Panthers failed to score as Nellis was stuffed for a two-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
After halftime, however, the Raiders came up empty offensively with Keystone scoring the lone score and decisive 2-point conversion.
Kunselman caught seven passes for 100 yards while Zimmerman ran for 89 yards on 24 carries.
For Keystone, Nellis ran for 108 yards on 14 carries, 83 coming on two carries. Albright ran for 61 yards on eight carries while catching four passes for 121 yards.
The Raiders host Moniteau next Friday while Keystone travels to Redbank Valley.