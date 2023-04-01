More so than previous seasons, the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season proved to be a true case of the haves and have nots in the Tri-County Area.
While seven of the 11 area schools finished with records above .500, three teams — Redbank valley (26-2), Punxsutawney (22-2) and Elk County Catholic (24-5) proved to be dominant when it came to play in the various leagues in District 9.
Redbank (21-0) and Punxsy (13-0) went undefeated against their D-9 opponents, and both also beat a PIAA Class 2A state finalist in Homer-Center. The Lady Chucks beat the Lady Wildcats, 65-44 and the Lady Bulldogs, 47-39.
Redbank also had a win against Class A state quarterfinalist Otto-Eldred (64-60), while each suffered losses in the PIAA playoffs to eventual quarterfinal teams. The Lady Bulldogs lone regular season loss was a 5-point setback (45-40) to OLSH, which reached the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.
As for ECC, all of its losses came to state playoff squads. The Lady Crusaders lost twice to both Punxsy and Otto-Eldred (1 in D-9 A finals) before seeing its season end with a heartbreaking 39-35 loss in the second round of states to WPIAL champ Union, which went to win the Class A state title. Elk County led Union by 12 in the third quarter of that second round matchup.
Beyond that trio, four other local teams posted winning records in St. Marys (19-7), DuBois Central Catholic (15-13), DuBois (13-10) and Ridgway (13-11).
All seven of St. Marys’ losses this year came at the hands of ECC (4 times) and Punxsy (3 times). The Lady Dutch nearly pulling off a huge upset of the Lady Chucks in the District 9 Class 4A finals, only to see Punxsy rally for a 44-41 victory.
Of those other four teams, on DCC reached the state playoffs as the third-place team from D-9 in Class A. The Lady Cardinals then won their PIAA opener before seeing their season end in the second round with a heartbreaking 48-45 overtime loss to D-6 champ Williamsburg.
Given how Punxsy, Redbank Valley and ECC distanced itself from the rest of the local teams this year, it should be no surprise that those three schools put a stranglehold on this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star teams.
Here is a look at this year’s TCW/CE All-Star squads and major award winners:
Co-Players
of the Year
Chloe Presloid, Sr., Punxsutawney — Presloid was a do-everything type player who saved her best season for her last in a Lady Chucks uniform as she helped lead Punxsy to a 22-2 record and the D-9 Class 4A title.
She was the team’s leading scorer with 341 points, with her 15.5 ppg average ranking fifth in all of District 9. On top of hitting 57 3-pointers, Presloid also posted 121 rebounds (5.5 rpg), 80 steals (3.6 spg) and 50 assists (2.3 apg).
Presloid, who had a career-high 36 points in a win at Bradford late in the regular season, finished her career just shy of the 1,000-point milestone with 988.
With Punxsy just joining the TCW/CE coverage area prior to last school year, Presloid is the first Lady Chuck to take home top player honors.
Mylee Harmon, Soph., Redbank Valley — Harmon was the spark plug that made the Lady Bulldogs go, as they posted a 26-2 record and won a D-9 Class 2A title. She followed up a strong freshman campaign with an even more impressive sophomore season and finished as the second-leading scorer in District 9 in both points (588) and scoring average (21.0 ppg).
Harmon, who shot 52.7 percent from the field (231-for-438), also averaged an impressive 5.8 steals and 4.4 assists a game. She is now on the doorstep of 1,000 career points after just two varsity seasons and will enter her junior year with 928 points.
Harmon is just the third Lady Bulldogs to claim Player of the Year honors since the award’s inception in 1994, joining Brooke Hinderliter (2016) and Tara Hinderliter (2020).
Coach
of the Year
Mike Carlson, Punxsutawney — Carlson guided Punxsy to a magical 22-2 season, one in which the Lady Chucks won the first 16 games to open the season before suffering their lone regular season loss — a 52-31 setback at state power Cathedral prep, which is a 5A school. And even in that game, The Lady Chucks were in the game early in the fourth before Prep pulled away.
Like Redbank Valley and ECC, Punxsy was expected to make some noise this season, but it’s hard to say anyone predicted the type of regular season the Lady Chucks put together. Especially, when you consider they compete in the D-9 League and also played a rugged schedule outside of District 9.
All told, Punxsy played 11 games against non-District 9 teams this year, including seven against schools that reached the state playoffs in either Class 2A, 4A or 5A. The Lady Chucks went 5-2 in those games, winning those five by an average margin of 18 points, including victories against state runner-up Homer-Center (24-8), Maplewood (21-6), United (17-9) and Warren (15-9). The Lady Chucks also beat Hazelton (16-8), a Class 6A school, by eight points.
All that led to Carlson edging out Redbank’s Chris Edmonds and ECC’s Ken Pistner for TCW/CE Coach of the Year honors. Like Presloid, Carlson is the first Punxsy winner of the award.
First Team
Alivia Huffman, Sr., Redbank Valley — Huffman was a dominant force in the post for a Lady Bulldogs and formed a formidable 1-2 punch for the Lady Bulldogs. She ranked third in District 9 in total points scored (441) and fourth in scoring average (15.8) while also averaging 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.3 blocks a game. Huffman finished her career with 1,207 points, which ranks fifth in program history.
Jenna Kasmierski, Jr., Ridgway — Kasmierski is a power forward who not only has the ability to handle the ball but is also a threat from behind the 3-point line. Despite drawing constant double teams this season, she still scored 384 points (16.0 ppg), ranking fifth and third, respectively, in all of District 9 in those categories. She also averaged 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.7 assists and 3.6 blocks (86 total) a game.
Kayley Risser, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Risser was the go-to scorer for DCC but also did a little bit of everything else for the Lady Cardials as well. She finished with 328 points (11.7 ppg) while averaging 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.5 assists and 1 block a game.
Danielle Griebel, Jr., Punxsutawney — Griebel was the main cog that made the Punxsy offense run smoothly while also being a strong defender on the other end of the court. That doesn’t mean Griebel didn’t score, as she still posted 219 points (9.1 ppg) while hitting 28 3-pointers. But, her true value came as a point guard where she recorded 134 assists (5.6 apg) to go along with 74 rebounds (3.1 rpg) and 72 steals (3.0 spg).
Lucy Klawuhn, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Klawuhn, a true sharp-shooter, was the leading scorer for an ECC and hit 62 3-pointers on the season. She scored 299 points (10.3 ppg) while also averaging 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 steals a game.
Second Team
Avary Powell, Soph., Punxsutawney — Powell came into her own as a freshman and gave the Lady Chucks a strong presence in the paint as part of their guard-centric lineup. She finished second on the team with 279 points (11.6 ppg) and pulled down 168 rebounds (7.0 rpg). She also averaged 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals a game.
Jayssa Snelick, Jr., St. Marys — Snelick put together another strong all-around season for the Lady Dutch, leading the team in scoring (287 points, 11.0 ppg) and ranking second in rebounds (134, 5.2 rpg). She also averaged 2.7 steals and 2.1 assists.
Tori Newton, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Newton was a do-everything type player for the Lady Crusaders. She was third on the team in scoring (238 points, 8.2 ppg) and led the team in rebounds with 186 (6.4 rpg). She also tied for the team lead in assists (2.5 apg) and had 1.6 steals per game.
Sami Straub, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Straub’s value to ECC truly came on the defensive end, where she was one of the best perimeter defenders in District 9. She tied for the team lead in steals (2.0 spg) and assists (2.5 apg) and ranked third in rebounding (3.7 rpg) despite being a guard. And, it wasn’t like she never scored, as Straub still had 166 points (5.7 ppg) on the season.
Eden Wonderling, Jr., Brookville — Wonderling was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders, finishing the season with 286 points, good for a 13.0 scoring average.
Honorable
Mention
Brockway: Madelyn Schmader, Sr.
Clarion-Limestone: Jenna Dunn, Soph.; Alyssa Wiant, Jr.
DuBois: Madison Rusnica, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Faith Jacob, Sr.; Lexi Berta, Jr.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer, Jr., Sydney Alexander, Jr.;
Johnsonburg: Ella Lindberg, Sr.
Punxsutawney: Samantha Griebel, Soph.
Redbank Valley: Caylen Rearick, Sr.
Ridgway: Gabby Amacher, Jr.
St. Marys: Izzy Catalone, Sr.; Maura Caskey, Jr.
q q q
A listing of past Player and Coaches of the Year can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B3.