BROOKVILLE — If you’re a golfer looking for a challenging round but aren’t the longest player off the tee, Pinecrest Country Club might be right up your alley. Located at 29 West Pinecrest Lane, Brookville, the 18-hole course first opened in 1926 as a 9-hole facility in the beginning before the back 9 was added later on.
Head Pro Andy Martino, a Brockway native who is also a PGA Class B Apprentice, started working at the course in 2017, said golfers can tee it up from the farthest white tees — measured at 5,746 yards, the gold tees (5,334 yards), the “blended” tees (5,436 yards that combines gold and white tees) and the red tees at 5,026 yards. Par is set at 70 from all but the reds, which is at par 72.
“The course is a fun layout,” Martino said. “It’s short but it’s challenging. Greens are difficult. They’re always running quick and smooth. You can get in the wrong places here and have some really tough chips and up and downs.”
The course is primarily tree-lined on each of the holes, with Martino saying you may have some difficult second shots if you spray one off the tee.
“You’re not always going to have a clear second shot,” Martino said. “There’s a bunch of different variables that make this course, even though it’s short, it’s challenging.”
Hole No. 11 is one of the signature holes of the facility — it’s a par 4 at 345 yards from the tips that doglegs right.
“It has two ponds in play,” Martino said. “It has a pond off the tee and then it has a pond that you have to fly over for your second shot.”
Hole No. 12 is a 150-yard par 3 that also requires a shot over a pond, albeit it’s only in play if you shank your tee shot. A bunker then guards the front right portion of the green.
The course’s finishing hole, No. 18, is a 300-yard par 4 that Martino said is quite narrow as a quality tee shot is needed.
“The thing about a lot of the holes here is that while they are short, they require a good golf shot,” Martino said.
There is only one par 4 that’s over 400 yards from the white tees — that being hole No. 2 at 404 yards. Six of them are 345 yards or shorter. But as is with the entire course, a good tee shot is paramount in scoring a good round at Pinecrest.
What Martino feels is the challenging part of the course are its five par 3s. From the white tees, the longest is No. 5 and clocks in at 218 yards. Hole No. 9 measures at 190 yards and its other three measure anywhere from 150 to 156 yards.
“For the short par 4s, the par 3s are what make up the difference,” Martino said. “You’re looking at all of 190+ yards (for two of them) and they’re very difficult. The par 3s on the back are shorter but the greens are challenging and they still require good golf shots.”
Rounding out the holes are its three par 5s — as two of them are back-to-back with holes No. 7 (449 yards) and No. 8 (471). The lone par 5 on the back, No. 13, measures at 504 yards.
Chris Taylor, vice president of the club, said when you come play at Pinecrest, you’ll walk away knowing you played at one of the best maintained courses in the area due to the course superintendent Kurt Becker.
“This is the best-conditioned course within an hour (from Brookville),” Taylor said. “(Becker) does a wonderful job preparing the course with a very small budget. Our greens are generally speaking, probably the best greens you’ll find outside of Pittsburgh.”
For the golf diehards that know what stimpmeter readings are (for those that aren’t, it’s a number that tells how slow/fast greens are), Taylor said the course usually averages 10 to 11 on the meter — meaning the greens on the faster end rather than slow.
“They’re very true and very fast,” Taylor said. “It’s a course that if were any place else, if it were in a city it’d be three times as much to play.”
Martino said the club has a “strong membership presence” as they are just shy of 200 members. Taylor also said there are plenty of different membership options for all ages and there are many discounted options when it comes to that.
The course has a few corporate outings each season and member events that Taylor said is about six to eight a season. An annual end-of-the-season competition is held that’s called the Fritz Cup — named after Pinecrest’s former pro Greg Fritz, whom Taylor said was at the course for almost 30 years.
“It’s like a Ryder Cup-type thing,” Taylor said. “We have really good events.”
While the club has a strong membership presence, the public is welcome to play at the course as well and can do so up to five times each year.
Martino said Fridays and Sundays are days where they run deals for public golfers to come in and give Pinecrest a try with rates for 18 holes and a cart being $30 on a number of Fridays (check with the course if times are available on the respective Friday you’d like to play) and tee times after noon on Sundays for 18 holes with cart are $34.
“We do stay fairly busy,” Martino said.
Martino owns the pro shop, titled Andy’s Golf Shop, as it’s a fully-stocked shop. He also offers club fittings for Mizuno irons and sets of clubs for anyone needing it.
“It’s fully stocked with balls, equipment, apparel, everything,” Martino said.
Those also wanting adult beverages can buy them prior to the round at the golf shop or upstairs at the restaurant.
Speaking of the restaurant, the Little River Pub & Grille is located above the pro shop and is privately owned by those from the Red River Roadhouse in Clarion. Currently the restaurant, with it being the first year of new ownership, is open seven days a week and there is no restrictions with the public.
“It’s its own restaurant — you don’t have to be a member,” Taylor said.
With the restaurant up and running, the club also offers a banquet hall that Taylor estimates holds around 200 people. Those wanting to use the hall can contact the course.
Martino said he’s really enjoyed working at Pinecrest as its great atmosphere makes it easy to come to work each day.
“The membership and the people here have made it enjoyable,” Martino said. “I’ve created a lot of new friendships here and met a lot of great people. That’s been a positive here in the last six years. And it’s a very supportive membership — they support me and they support the club. It’s a nice place.”
Tee times are strongly encouraged and you can call to schedule them at (814) 849-4666.