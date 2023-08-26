BROCKWAY — When talking about who the best girls soccer team are in District 9, particularly in Class A, Brockway is always at the forefront of that discussion, and this season looks to be no different.
That’s because the Lady Rovers return a wealth of talent and experience from a squad that finished as the D-9 runner-up a year ago. It marked the fifth straight year Brockway reached the District 9 Class A final, with the Lady Rovers winning three titles during that stretch.
The only team that stood in Brockway’s way of making it a fourth crown was fellow D-9 power Karns City, which dropped back down to Class A prior to last season after spending a stint as a 2A school.
Brockway lost just three girls to graduation, albeit three key pieces in Amanda Decker, Paris Stern and Emily Michalski, and welcomes back eight or nine players who saw starting action during the 2022 campaign.
The biggest change for the Lady Rovers came on the sideline, where Mike Puhala has taken over as head coach for Juli Esposito — a former Lady Rover standout herself who decided to step away from the program after three seasons.
Unlike some coaching changes, this one should be a seemless one as Puhala is no stranger to Brockway soccer and the girls on the current squad. This will be Puhala’s first time being a varsity head coach, but he has coached soccer in Brockway from the rec league level up through high school for 25 years
He spent 14 years as a varsity assistant for the Brockway boys team and three at the junior high level before joining Esposito’s staff as an assistant the past two seasons.
“All of these girls have played for me, and I have coached some of their siblings,” said Puhala. “So, it’s not like they don’t know how I am, and that’s a big help.
“We’re keeping a lot of same stuff, but we’re also changing some things too. Soccer has changed over the years, and you (as coach/team) you have to change too. If you stay with the old-style game, you’re not going to get there (find success). Sometimes you have to change stuff from game to game depending on who you are playing.
“The girls seem like they are really buying into what trying to sell, and that makes a big difference. We had a good spring and summer and had a lot of participation there (offseason program). The girls seem they want to win, and that’s what we’re here for ... to try to win a district title. We’ve been pretty strong in that the past couple years, so hopefully we continue that.”
Puhala’s staff has a somewhat different look from a a year ago. Delaney McMeekin, a former Lady Rover herself, returns with Puhala adding three new assistants. Brad Martino has come over from the boys team and will help both teams but primarily will be an assistant for the girls.
Robert Rice is a newcomer to the program as an assistant, while Decker has returned to be a part of the staff as well after being a starter on the field the past four years.
“The coaching staff is good,” said Puhala. “I’ve brought in some guys and girls that will be a big asset the program. With them here, I can take step back at times and just watch practice and let them run some things and not worry because I know the girls are in good hands.
“We lost the three seniors, who were big contributors last year, but having one them (Decker) on the coaching staff really helps. She knows the rourine and what do and jumps right in with the girls. I think girls look up to her too because most of them played with her last year. That’s a really big thing.”
On the field, Brockwy returns a a majority of is starting lineup in seniors Eva Bisbey and Raegan Gelnette; juniors Megan Hertle, Mia Martino, Madison Mortimer, Josie Orinko and Zoe Puhala and sophomores Gabriella Pisarcik and Rheanna Spinda.
“We have a good group of girls back,” said Puhala. “We have 20 kids, and it’s going to be like every other year — you have to try to keep everyone healthy. Right now we’re a little nicked up and going into Monday’s game at Bradford, hopefully we get everyone healthy before then.”
Orinko returns for her third year in goal for the Lady Rovers, while Zoe Puhala will once again lead the defense along with junior Emily Bennett. Gelnette will be one of the key pieces in the midfield, with the trio of Mia Martino, Spinda and freshman Ana Hughes leading the squad’s group of strikers.
“I’m looking forward to the season,” said Puhala. ‘We want to put some people in the seats, win some games and have a good season.”
All that starts with the trip to Bradford on Monday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Eva Bisbey, Angela Durle, Raegan Gelnette, Aaliyah Witherite, Addison Yanek. Juniors: Emily Bennett, Delayne Fremer, Megan Hertle, Mia Martino, Madison Mortimer, Josie Orinko, Zoe Puhala. Sophomores: Mya Fremer, Gabriella Pisarcik, Rheanna Spinda. Freshmen: Adelin Bisbey, Ana Hughes, Olivia Lingle, Ruby Smith, Hayden Shick.