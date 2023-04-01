INDIANA — The Punxsutawney Chucks baseball team got to 3-0 on the season Thursday in a 4-1 road victory against Indiana.
The game, originally slated for Friday, was moved up to Thursday due to Friday’s forecast.
Once both teams got on the diamond, the Chucks overcame a shaky first inning on the mound from Jake Sikora to pick up the victory.
Sikora then settled in and threw five innings allowing just two hits and the lone first inning run while walking four and striking out nine.
Punxsy leadoff hitter Zach Dinger was 2-for-4 on the day with two hits and an RBI while freshman Nevin Day was 2-for-3.
Indiana took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Steve Budash was hit by a pitch with two outs. Michael Tortorella and Charlie Manzi drew walks to load the bases and Sikora then walked Garrison Dougherty to bring home Budash to give the home team a 1-0 lead.
But from that point on, Sikora walked just one more batter in the next four and 1/3 innings while striking out seven, as he got Hunter Martin to ground out into a fielder’s choice as the Indians stranded three runners in the inning.
Indiana led 1-0 until the top of the fourth inning as Day singled with one out into right field as he was then relieved for pinch runner Donnie Bender. Justin Miller then stepped to the plate for the Chucks and a Ryan Okopal wild pitch allowed Bender to get into scoring position at second.
Okopal then tried to pick off Bender at second but an errant throw allowed Bender to make it to third. One pitch later, Miller hit a single to left field that plated Bender and tied things up at 1-1.
Garrison Dougherty took to the mound for Indiana in the top of the fifth inning and the Chucks were able to take a 3-1 lead. With one out, Zeke Bennett drew a walk. One batter later, Dinger hit an RBI triple to center that gave Punxsy a 2-1 lead.
Next up was Josh Tyger, who then hit a sac fly to center to bring home Dinger for the 3-1 advantage.
A scoreless sixth inning saw Day come on in relief of Sikora and Ben Ryan pitched a scoreless sixth for the Indians. However, Punxsy would tack on another run in the top of the seventh.
With Connor Geesey now on the mound, Bennett led off the inning with a single to right. A Dinger ground out then advanced Bennett to second as a Tyger single into left field was able to bring Bennett all the way home, giving the Chucks a 4-1 lead.
That would be all the cushion the Chucks needed as while Day allowed a Trevor Smith single in the bottom of the seventh, it would be the only baserunner as Day struck out Budash to end the game to give the Chucks a 4-1 win.
Punxsy is back out on the diamond Monday in another road matchup, this time against DuBois Central Catholic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4,
INDIANA 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 000 120 1 — 4
Indiana 100 000 0 — 1
Punxsutawney—4
Zach Dinger 4120, Josh Tyger 3012, Luke Miller 0000, Carter Savage 4000, Jake Sikora 3000, Nevin Day 3020, Donnie Bender 0100, Justin Miller 2011, Cooper Hallman 3000, Coy Martino 3000, Zeke Bennett 2210, Owen Wood 0000. Totals: 27-4-7-4.
Indiana—1
Nick Love 2000, Trevor Smith 2020, Gavin Homer, 4010, Steve Budash 2100, Michael Tortorella 2000, Charlie Manzi 2000, Garrison Dougherty 0001, Adam Cowburn 1000, Hunter Martin 2000, Andrew McGee 1000, Ethan Shank 3000, Kadin Homer 2000, Ryan Okopal 0000, Ben Ryan 0000, Tristan Redinger 0000, Connor Geesey 0000. Totals: 23-1-3-1.
Errors: Punxsy 2, Indiana 4. LOB: Punxsy 6, Indiana 8. 3B: Dinger. SAC: Miller; Budash. SF: Tyger. HBP: Budash (by Sikora).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Jake Sikora-5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO, 1 HB; Nevin Day-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Indiana: Ryan Okopal-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Garrison Dougherty-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Ben Ryan-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Connor Geesey-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Dougherty.