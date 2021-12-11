DuBOIS — The Punxsutawney Chucks boys basketball team got its season started off on the right foot Friday night with a 54-42 win against Johnsonburg in the opening game of the DuBois Central Catholic Tip-Off Tournament.
Senior Donny Neese came off the bench for the Chucks to lead the team with 20 points. Ryan Heigley added 12, as did Gabe Kengersky — who was 9-of-11 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“It’s exciting to put that W on the board,” Punxsy head coach Jake Perrin said. “The guys have been working hard and we needed that one.”
It was a low scoring first quarter with Punxsy leading just 9-5 over the Rams before things started to pick up a bit into the second quarter. After a Heigley midranger made it 17-8 Chucks, the Rams scored six to cut the lead to 17-14 after a Jacob Lobaugh three-pointer, an Aaron Myers free-throw and a Jack Elmquist put-back after Myers’ second free throw miss.
Both teams then traded threes with Heigley and Jefferson Freeburg to make it 20-17 and the Chucks held a 23-20 lead at the half after Lobaugh knocked down another three with about one second left.
But in the third quarter, Neese scored 10 of the team’s 16 points, primarily underneath the basket.
“I’ve got to give a shoutout to Donny (Neese),” Perrin said. “We had a team discussion before yesterday. I’ve talked a little bit about how deep we are as a team because of the roles guys play. Some guys have different strengths than others. Tonight, Josh Shoemaker — who is going to see a lot of time for us — started, but this really wasn’t his game with the small guard play and defending the three-ball. So I had a talk yesterday and said whether you start or not, it’s not a big deal — it doesn’t mean you’re going to play the most or finish the game. Donny came off the bench for us and lit it up. Shoutout to him for being mentally tough and pulling it together for us. That was huge.”
The Chucks would have a 39-29 advantage after three quarters and would get it to 45-30 early in the fourth quarter. However, the Rams wouldn’t go away quietly as Lobaugh, Freeburg and Luke Zimmerman all knocked down threes to cut the Punxsy lead to single digits. But Kengersky would take advantage of the one-and-one situation and went 9-of-11 from the foul line, eventually sealing a 54-42 victory.
Lobaugh led the Rams with 15 points and Freeburg added 14.
Perrin said although his team picked up the win, there’s always work to do for the next contest.
“We always have to build and get better,” Perrin said. “There were definitely some good things we did tonight but defensively, I don’t think that we did very well. Offensive rebounding, I don’t think we did very well. But it was just enough, though. I think that it’s an experience thing, too. Having a 15-point lead and only winning by 12 and with some foul shots at the end, it could’ve been way different. (Johnsonburg) hit some big ones. I think once they get some more court and game-time experience, we put this thing together and I think we’ll be alright.”
Both teams are back in action at the tournament today as Johnsonburg plays DuBois Central Catholic at 12:30 p.m. and Punxsutawney then plays DCC at 3 p.m.
“It’s exciting to start with a win and I’m proud of the guys, but we’ve got more work to do,” Perrin said.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 54,
JOHNSONBURG 42
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 9 14 16 15 — 54
J’Burg 5 15 9 13 — 42
Punxsutawney—54
Gabe Kengersky 1 10-12 12, Ryan Heigley 5 0-0 12, Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Noah Weaver 2 1-3 6, Josh Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Kyle Nesbit 2 0-1 4, Donnie Neese 10 0-0 20, Nick Johns 0 0-0 0, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-16 54.
Johnsonburg—42
Luke Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Jefferson Freeburg 4 3-6 14, Aaron Myers 0 1-2 1, Kole Asti 2 1-2 5, Jacob Lobaugh 5 0-0 15, Eric Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Jack Elmquist 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-10 42.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 3 (Heigley 2, Weaver), Johnsonburg 9 (Lobaugh 5, Freeburg 3, Zimmerman).