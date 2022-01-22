PUNXSUTAWNEY — Except for a 3:03 stretch that spanned the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, during which the visiting Bradford Owls rattled off 16 unanswered points against their host, Punxsutawney, the Chucks did all the small things right, going on to regain control and earn a 54-41 victory Friday night in Punxsutawney’s Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium.
“We knew early on this season that we had some talent and that guys can play, but the more we watched film, it was really the little things, the details like not getting contact when we should or our angles when we were closing out that were a problem for us,” Punxsy head coach Jake Perrin said after the game. “But the guys started cleaning those things up, and we’re speeding our game play up a bit and running the floor, and we’re just playing good basketball.”
In the game’s first 6 minutes, it didn’t seem as if Punxsy was going to need to regain a lead all night, as the Chucks scored the game’s first 11 points thanks to six by Noah Weaver and five by Ryen Heigley, all while keeping the Owls off the board.
Bradford fired right back, though, scoring the quarter’s final 10 points — four by Cam Austin and three each by Dalton Dixon and Jake Franz — in a span of just 2:10 to cut the home team’s lead to one point after one frame, 11-10. Then, Franz and Austin opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3s, and the Owls suddenly led for the first time, 16-11.
The two teams settled in after that, though, and traded hoops for much of the remainder of the half until the Chucks closed on a 5-0 run courtesy of a pair of transition points by Donnie Neese, a free throw by Weaver and a nifty floater by Heigley to close the half’s scoring and tie the game at 23 per side.
Whatever Perrin said to his squad at halftime, it worked, as the Chucks clamped down on defense in the third quarter and allowed just one point while the Chucks scored 10 unanswered and 16 in total to pull ahead by 15, 39-24, by the end of the third quarter. Neese did the brunt of the work for Punxsy in the paint to lead the team with six points in the 8-minute stretch.
The Chucks entered the bonus early in the fourth quarter, and despite Bradford sending them to the line plenty down the stretch, the home team hit 15 of 18 foul shots in the fourth quarter alone to keep their lead right around 15 points before it settled at 13 by the end of the game.
Aside from Bradford’s hot streak of 16 points in just more than 3 minutes, Punxsy’s defense limited its D-9 League rival to just 25 in the game’s other 29 minutes. At one point — a span that covered the entire third quarter and parts of the second and fourth — the Owls went 12-and-a-half minutes without a field goal.
Punxsy’s scoring attack was balanced, with three Chucks finding double digits and two others barely missing that mark. Gabe Kengersky had a team-high 13, followed closely by Weaver and Neese with 11 and 10, respectively. Kyle Nesbitt had eight of his own, and Heigley added seven.
“It’s tough to stop five guys who can all play the game,” Perrin said. “When you have a team that has a superstar or two on it, you can focus there. But if you look at the scoreboard tonight, we had five guys almost in double figures. How do you gameplan it? So, that’s what we’re trying to stay on course with, and we’re getting really good momentum right now.”
Two Owls outscored all of Punxsy’s players, with Austin tallying a game-high 18 points, including an 8-for-9 night at the charity stripe, while Franz scored 11 in the first half on his way to 16 total points. Only two other players scored at all, though, with Dixon tallying six and Nolan Ruolo hitting a free throw.
The Chucks clawed back to the .500 mark once again with their win, improving to 6-6 while picking up their first District 9 League play win after two losses to Elk County Catholic and one to Brookville. They’ll return to action on Wednesday by hosting those same Brookville Raiders, who are sitting pretty at 12-0 on the season.
Bradford dropped to 6-8 with the loss and 1-3 in league play, with a win over St. Marys on their ledger already. The Owls will host Elk County Catholic on Wednesday night.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 54,
BRADFORD 41
Score by Quarters
Bradford 10 13 1 17 — 41
Punxsy 11 12 16 15 — 54
Bradford—41
Cam Austin 6 8-9 18, Jake Franz 6 1-1 16, Dalton Dixon 1 4-5 6, Nolan Ruolo 0 1-2 1, Jerid Wilmoth 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ward 0 0-2 0, AJ Gleason 0 0-0 0, Nate Gleason 0 0-0 0, Greg Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 14-19 41.
Punxsy—54
Gabe Kengersky 2 7-8 13, Noah Weaver 4 3-6 11, Donnie Neese 5 0-0 10, Kyle Nesbitt 3 2-2 8, Ryen Heigley 3 0-0 7, Cooper Hallman 0 4-4 4, Nick Johns 0 1-2 1, Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Josh Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Jimmie Neese 0 0-0 0, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 17-21 54.
Three-pointers: Bradford 5 (Austin 2, Franz 3), Punxsy 3 (Kengersky 2, Heigley 1).