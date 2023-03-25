PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a 2-0 first week of the regular season for the Punxsutawney baseball team as the Chucks took down Clarion, 13-5, on Friday at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field.
Punxsy scored nine runs in the first two innings and led 11-4 after three as the Chucks had a dozen hits on the day compared to five from the Bobcats.
Of those dozen hits, only one was for extra bases — a Jake Sikora double in the bottom of the first inning.
Clarion had a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Noah Harrison singled off of starting pitcher Josh Tyger to plate Dawson Smail, but the Chucks would answer with five in the bottom half of the inning.
Zach Dinger singled off of Bobcat starting pitcher Gary Matus to get things going as Matus then walked Peyton Hetrick. Matus then hit two Chucks back-to-back with Tyger first and then Carter Savage second, the latter of which tied things up at 1-1 with the bases still loaded.
That’s when Sikora had a two-RBI double to make it 3-1 and a Zeke Bennett single later made it 4-1. After Matus hit his third batter in Cooper Hallman, he was relieved by Tanner Miller with two outs as a Justin Miller RBI single made it 5-1 Chucks.
Clarion tacked on three more runs in the top of the second as Smail had a two-RBI double and Devin Lauer drove in a run on a fielder’s choice as Punxsy held a one-run lead. But the Chucks would plate four more in the bottom half of the inning as Punxy went into the third with a 9-4 lead.
Tyger scored on an error with Sikora at the plate to make it 6-4 and a two-RBI single by Hallman made it 8-4. Two batters later, Dinger would single to make it 9-4 Punxsy.
The Chucks then made it 11-4 in the bottom of the third as Sikora singled to make it 10-4 and Donnie Bender then made it home on a throwing error.
Punxsy tacked on its final two runs in the bottom of the fifth via bases loaded walks as Nevin Day drew a walk to make it 12-4 and Hallman drew another as the Chucks led by nine runs.
Clarion would then score a run in the top of the sixth on a Lauer groundout that brought home Wyatt Watterson as Punxsy led 13-5 — as that would end up being the final score.
Dinge, Tyger, Savage and Sikora had two hits each as Sikora had three RBIs and Hallman also had three RBIs.
On the mound, Tyger three the first three and 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and four runs — two earned — while walking one and striking out three. Coy Martino then relieved Tyger and got the win by throwing the remaining three and 2/3 innings, allowing no hits, one run and three walks while striking out eight.
Punxsy (2-0) heads back out on the diamond on Friday at Indiana.
CLARION 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 13
Score by Innings
Clarion 130 001 0 — 5
Punxsy 542 020 x — 13
Clarion—5
Dawson Smail 3212, Devon Lauer 3001, Noah Harrison 4011, Derek Smail 3000, Daunte Girvan 4000, Tanner Miller 3110, Matt Alston 4000, Hayden Weber 1110, Wyatt Watterson 1100, Gary Matus 3010. Totals: 29-5-5-4.
Punxsutawney—13
Zach Dinger 4121, Peyton Hetrick 4100, Josh Tyger 4420, Carter Savage 3221, Jake Sikora 4223, Donnie Bender 0100, Nevin Day 3011, Zeke Bennett 2211, Owen Wood 1000, Cooper Hallman 2013, Justin Miller 2011, Jake Henretta 2000, Coy Martino 0000. Totals: 31-13-12-11.
Errors: Clarion 4, Punxsy 3. LOB: Clarion 8, Punxsy 10. 2B: Da. Smail; Sikora. SB: De. Smail. HBP: Da. Smail (by Martino); Tyger (by Matus), Savage (by Matus), Hallman (by Matus), Dinger (by Miller).
Pitching
Clarion: Gary Matus-2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 3 HB; Tanner Miller-2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Derek Smail-2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Dawson Smail-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Punxsy: Josh Tyger-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Coy Martino-3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Martino. Losing pitcher: Matus.