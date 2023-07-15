PUNXSUTAWNEY — After three scoreless innings on both sides of the scoring ledger, the Punxsy Junior League baseball All-Stars’ bats came to life, while starting pitcher Jack Janocha and his defense delivered a two-hit shutout, and the hosting Punxsy squad earned a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over Johnsonburg-Ridgway in six innings on Friday night.
Punxsy finished the night with seven hits, but the visiting squad committed 12 errors that gave Punxsy plenty of breathing room in the big win. In fact, just three of the 10 Punxsy runs were charged as earned runs against Johnsonburg-Ridgway starter Xavier Stockman.
In addition to working all six innings and striking out eight hitters, Janocha also had a double and a single and scored two runs for Punxsy. Greyson Pearce added an RBI double, and Kolbi Pennington belted a pair of hits and drove in a run out of the No. 8 slot. Max Roberts and Sage Burkett each added an RBI single as well.
Johnsonburg-Ridgway managed just five total base runners, with Marcus Aiello and Dominic Williams splitting the team’s hit total, Hunter Hogdon reaching on an error, and Dominic Mattivi and Bryce Porter each walking once.
The game started with Johnsonburg-Ridgway going down in order, and Punxsy threatened in the home half with Janocha and Lavoie each reaching on an error with one out. Both were stranded in scoring position, though, sending the game to the second frame.
Williams led off the top of the second with the game’s first hit, and he advanced to second on a failed pickoff attempt, but he was stranded there, and Punxsy went down in order in the second before both teams did so in the third.
Three of the visitors’ five base runners came in the top of the fourth, as Porter walked to lead things off, Aiello singled to the right side with two outs and Mattivi followed with a walk to load the bases. Janocha fanned Williams on a full count to get out of the jam unscathed, though, and the Punxsy squad drew first blood with three runs on a pair of hits in the home half.
Janocha got things rolling with a one-out single up the middle, and he advanced to second when Lavoie reached on an error by the center fielder. Perace put the ball in play and reached on an E-6 that plated Janocha to break the scoreless tie, and after Roberts singled Lavoie home, Parker Adams grounded out to short to score Pearce and make it 3-0.
Johnsonburg-Ridgway saw Hogdon reach on an error with one out in the top of the fifth, and he was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Charlie Horner, but he was stranded there, and Punxsy kept things rolling by adding two more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Pennington sparked the miniature rally with a single up the middle, and he advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw, then stole third to set up an RBI single to center by Burkett.
Burkett advanced to second when his hit got away from the center fielder, and he advanced to third when Bryson West reached on an error, then scored on a wild pitch before Teeg Hetrick ripped what looked to be a sure-thing hit but was snagged by Mattivi at short, who doubled off West to retire the side and keep it 5-0.
A soft pop fly to second baseman Roberts and two Janocha Ks later, though, Punxsy was quickly back at the plate, and they managed to double their total and finish things off by the 10-run mercy rule.
Janocha drove one to the fence in left for a double to lead things off, and Lavoie reached on an error to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Pearce made quick work of that opportunity and drove a liner to the fence in center to score both runners and make it 7-0.
Roberts followed with a walk to put runners on first and second, but a nice play by Williams retired the lead runner at third on a sharply-hit ball off Adams’ bat. His throw to turn two made its way into right field, though, and Roberts came all the way around to score and make it 8-0.
Two hitters later, Pennington snuck a single through the left side of the infield to bring Adams home, and Keegan Pearce followed by putting the ball in play. It paid off when a low throw to first allowed him to reach on an error, and Pennington sprinted home to make it 10-0 and end the game right there.
Punxsy’s next game will be a road game Sunday at Smethport/Mt. Jewett, who defeated Brockway 15-9 on Friday. DuBois won the other first-round game 19-3 over Kane and will host St. Marys on Sunday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 10,
JOHNSONBURG-RIDGWAY 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 000 000 —0
Punxsy 000 325 — 10
Johnsonburg-Ridgway—0
Xavier Stockman p 2000, Marcus Aiello 2b 2010, Dominic Mattivi ss 1000, Dominic Williams 3b 2010, Dominic Slater cf 2000, Hunter Hogdon c 2000, Charlie Horner rf 1000, Walker Miller 1b 2000, Aidan Bender eh 2000, Mason Gordon eh 2000, Brayden Walters eh 2000, Bryce Porter lf 0000. Totals 20-0-2-0.
Punxsutawney—10
Teeg Hetrick ss 3000, Jack Janocha p 3220, Brady Lavoie c 3200, Grayson Pearce 3b 3112, Max Roberts 2b 2111, Parker Adams 1b 3101, Zack States lf 3000, Kolbi Pennington cf 3221, Keegan Pearce rf 3000, Sage Burkett eh 2111, Bryson West 2000. Totals 30-10-7-6.
Errors: Johnsonburg-Ridgway 12, Punxsy 2. LOB: Johnsonburg-Ridgway 5, Punxsy 4. 2B: Janocha, G. Pearce. SACB: Horner. SB: Pennington (2), Janocha, Lavoie.
Pitching
Johnsonburg-Ridgway: Xavier Stockman-5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Punxsy: Jack Janocha-6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Janocha. Losing pitcher: Stockman.