FAIRCHANCE — The Punxsutawney Little League All-Star softball team found themselves trailing District 7 champion Indiana, 7-1, heading into the bottom of the fourth inning of Friday’s state tournament.
However, Punxsy continued its impressive postseason play, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and hold on to an 8-7 victory.
The win now puts Punxsutawney in the winner’s bracket final today at noon as they’ll take on District 17 champion North Pocono, who got to the finals by beating District 27 champ Lower Perkiomen, 10-1, after Punxsy’s game.
Overcoming four errors by Punxsy compared to a clean card by Indiana, Kennedy Day was 2-for-3 at the plate — Punxsy’s only multi-hit player.
Ally Manners was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs while teammates Lenyx Noerr and Elly Hynds were each 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
After Bailey Hallman threw the first three innings and allowed seven hits, six runs (five earned) and four walks while striking out two, Punxsutawney went with Idella Hawk inside the circle. She would then pick up the win, throwing the final three innings and allowing two hits, one run and two walks while striking out one.
Hynds’ sac fly was the only run of Punxsy’s first three innings as they trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
With momentum on Indiana’s side after they scored four in the top of the fourth for a six-run lead, Punxsy took that momentum and then some in its seven-run rally.
Manners took an 0-2 pitch to center field for a two-RBI single, cutting the deficit to 7-3. One batter later, Emma Martino drew a walk to load the bases with Hallman at third and Manners at second. A new pitcher for Indiana didn’t make a difference, however, as Noerr tagged her for a two-run single as Punxsy trailed by two.
Hynds then had an RBI single that plated Martino as Punxsy was down by just a run. One batter later, they would tie things up as Geneva Stamler grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Noerr for the tying run. And one batter after that, Quinn Snyder would bring home what would eventually be the winning run as her groundout scored Hynds as they took an 8-7 lead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Indiana only had one batter reach base in the final two innings as Punxsy completed its comeback with the 8-7 win.
Once again, this win was a team effort with our defense and combination pitching pulling us through,” said Punxsy coach Alicia Hawk. “We started off this game a tad defeated. We have seen this team in other leagues and it’s always a battle. They have come out on top more than we have.
“Our girls were flat, and I think timid because of our history with them. Bay’s (Hallman) arm is a little tired. She has pitched phenomenally this whole All-Star season. She needed some rest but with this big game, she did great giving us what she could.
“Idella was eager to get in and give it what she could. Her confidence is a little high right now coming off of the 9-inning win against Mid-East Cochranton. She stepped up and pitched another phenomenal game.
“Again Indiana’s timing was off. Idella kept her confidence, gave them pitches to hit and the defense had her back. The outfield was a key part in shutting Indiana down. The outfield had a rough start but battled back to once again to be solid.
“Kennedy (Day) had a great offensive game, as well as a key play towards the end of the game to give us a crucial out. Ally (Manners) did the same on first amd had a diving catch which was huge. Ally stretched out to secure the outs through the game. She and Kennedy have really been huge defenders.”
A win on Saturday against North Pocono would move Punxsy into the state title game on Monday at 5 p.m. Should Punxsy get its first loss of the tournament Saturday, they would then play in the loser’s bracket final on Sunday at 7 p.m., with the winner of that then advancing to Monday’s title game.