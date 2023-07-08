UNION CITY — After falling in its first game of the Section 1 Little League All-Star softball tournament, Punxsutawney has battled back in the losers bracket, defeating Knox, 5-1, on Thursday and Corry, 5-3, on Friday to seal a spot and a chance at redemption in today’s championship game.
Punxsy will face off with Mid-East/Cochranton in the finals at 6 p.m. Its lone loss in the Section 1 tourney came at the hands of Mid-East/Cochranton on Wednesday in a 2-1 setback.
In order to win the title, Punxsy will need to defeat Mid-East/Cochranton twice, with the if-necessary game to be held immediately after the 6 p.m. contest should Punxsy win.
Thursday’s 5-1 win against District 25 champion Knox saw Bailey Hallman throw a one-hitter as she walked two and struck out 16 batters. At the plate, Lenyx Noerr was 2-for-2 with a run scored and a triple while Kennedy Day was 2-for-3 with a triple.
The win Thursday moved Punxsutawney into Friday’s matchup with District 3 champion Corry as Punxsy earned its berth into the title game with the 5-3 win.
Once again, Bailey Hallman pitched well inside the circle for Punxsy, throwing a complete game three-hitter while allowing the three runs — one of which was earned — while walking two and striking out 10.
Leading 2-1 heading into the top of the fourth, Punxsy plated three to give itself a bit of breathing room against Corry. An Elly Hinds groundout scored Ally Manners to make it 3-1. Two batters later, Noerr’s two-RBI single made it five one.
Corry was able to score two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to two but Hallman was able to strike out two batters in the bottom of the sixth and got the final batter to pop up to end the game with a 5-3 Punxsy win.