PUNXSUTAWNEY — The old saying tells us that “two outta three ain’t bad,” and while it may be poor grammar to say it that way, its meaning rings true for the Punxsy Chucks football team, which after losing its first five games of the 2021 campaign has now picked up two wins in the past three weeks.
The second came on Friday night in a 42-13 victory over the visiting Moniteau Warriors. Something had to give in the game, as each team entered 1-6, with a win over Bradford on each ledger, but Punxsy put together a convincing performance to earn the honor.
Given the final score, the biggest surprise of the night may have been the fact that neither team scored in the first 16 minutes, as the Chucks broke the scoreless tie with 7:50 left in the second quarter by capping off a 13-play drive on a 1-yard QB keeper by Noah Weaver.
Moniteau answered right back with a quick touchdown of its own — in similar fashion as quarterback David Dessicino snuck it in from 1 yard out with 4:42 remaining in the half. But the Chucks caught fire from there and rattled off three more scores in the closing minutes to open up a 29-7 halftime lead.
The first came on the drive immediately following the Warriors’ first score. The Chucks managed to move the chains on two fourth-down plays, including a deep pass from Weaver to Gabe Kengersky that set up an 11-yard QB keeper on a sweep for a touchdown to put Punxsy ahead for good.
Punxsy’s Seth Moore quickly ended the Warriors’ next drive by picking off a Dessicino pass deep down the middle, and on the very next play, Weaver connected over the top to a wide-open Alex Phillips, who hauled in the pass and took it the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown.
Just when it seemed as if the Chucks would take a comfortable two-TD lead into the big break, the Punxsy defense came up with a big play when the ball popped loose in a scrum near the line of scrimmage, and Punxsy’s Matthew Grusky scooped it up and ran it back 35 yards for another six. Peyton Hetrick tacked on a PAT, and the Chucks’ lead was 29-7 at the half.
Moniteau showed no sign of quit on its opening drive of the second half, marching methodically down the field for two first downs before Dessicino found Hunter Stalker open on a route down the right sideline for a 41-yard touchdown pass. That would prove to be the final points for the visitors, though, as they missed the two-point try and failed to score again.
Punxsy wasn’t done yet, as the Chucks turned to their workhorse for this season, junior back Zeke Bennett. Bennett carried 16 times in the next two drives alone to pile up 114 of his 201 total rushing yards. Both drives also ended in short Bennett touchdown runs.
The Chucks’ defense played a bend-but-don’t-break style with a focus on the big play, as the Warriors managed 267 total yards of offense but just the two scores. In addition to Grusky’s fumble return for a touchdown, the Chucks had three interceptions as well, one each for Moore, Kengersky and Weaver. Moniteau’s only turnover came on a fumble recovery by Chaz Nagy on Kengersky’s interception return.
Bennett led a Punxsy offense that struggled at DuBois last week by breaking the 200-yard mark for the second time this season. He finished with 201 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns. Weaver added two touchdowns on five carries (10 yards total).
Weaver also had 117 yards passing, going 6-for-11, with his top target being Phillips, who hauled in two catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Kengersky added one catch for 24 yards and Bennett had two for 17.
Moniteau’s offense was paced by Dessicino, who threw for 172 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while going 12-for-22 and also ran for 35 yards and a touchdown. Matt Martino was the top runner with 54 yards on 13 carries, and Cooper Boozel hauled in seven passes for 78 yards.
The night was a special one for the Punxsy program, as it honored its eight senior members prior to the game — and then did so with a win — and afterwards, Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol pointed to the contributions of those seniors throughout their careers and on the field Friday.
He highlighted some of those performances, citing big nights for Kengersky and Phillips at receiver, his interior linemen Hunter Harris, Gage Bair and Logan Gotwald controlling the line and Cooper Ritchey and Emanuel Yoder contributing as well. He also said he felt the younger guys wanted to win one for those seniors.
“It’s a great night for the seniors,” Nichol said. “They’ve been playing hard and working hard, and I can’t say enough about them. We had some frustrating games; we thought we would compete this year and it got away from us a bit, but it’s been a while since we had two wins, and we’ve competed every week.”
Punxsy (2-6) is scheduled to close its season against the 8-1 Redbank Valley Bulldogs next week, while Moniteau (1-7) will host the 6-2 Keystone Panthers.