SLIPPERY ROCK — Perennial state powers Punxsutawney and Riverside will clash in the PIAA Class 3A Western Finals Monday afternoon at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park with the same goal in mind — win by any means possible to punch its ticket to the state championship game.
Both teams are no stranger to qualifying for and winning in the PIAA playoffs, with Punxsy currently in its 19th trip to states and Riverside in its 11th.
Riverside, the WPIAL champ with a perfect 23-0 record, will play in its seventh state semifinal game on Monday. The Panthers have made the most of their previous six trips to the Western Finals, having gone 4-2.
In fact, Riverside has one of the best winning percentages in state playoff history as the Panthers currently sport a 25-6 mark in 31 PIAA contests dating back to 1996. The Panthers won 18 straight state playoff games at one point winning back-to-back state championships in 2005-06 and 2011-12.
However, Riverside has reached the semifinals for the firs time since 2016 when it lost to Bishop McCort, 1-0, in a Class 2A matchup. That loss ended the Panthers impressive run of 18 straight PIAA victories. Since then, Riverside is just 4-3 in its last seven matchups with two of those wins coming this year against Tyrone (3-2) in the first round and Fairview (9-3) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
As for Punxsy (20-2), the Chucks are making their second consecutive Western Finals appearance and fourth overall. Punxsy is 1-2 in its previous three semifinals, with the latest being a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to undefeated Central last year in what was the Scarlet Dragons closest game all year as they went 27-0 in winning a state title.
Punxsy’s first trip to the semifinals came back in 2005 when it suffered a 12-2, 5-inning loss to Peters Township, which went to finish second. The Chucks broke through the semifinal round in 2007, routing Blackhawk, 14-3 in 6 innings, before edging Marple Newton, 5-4, for the program’s lone state title. Punxsy is 15-17 all-time in the state playoffs.
On paper, the two teams appear to be very similar stat-wise as both have potent offense and dominant pitching staffs.
According to stats on maxpreps.com (Punxsy has a handful of games missing online), the Chucks sport a .371 team batting average, while Riverside sits at .368. When it comes to the pitching staff, Punxsy’s team ERA is 1.39 with its top three pitchers of Jake Sikora, Nevin Day and Coy Martino all at 1.60 or better. Riverside’s staff isn’t far behind as it has a 1.46 ERA with its top three pitchers all at 1.51 or better.
Based on the PIAA’s pitching rules, both teams have their full allotment of pitchers eligible for the game. However, Riverside did throw its ace, Duke recruit Christian Lucarelli, on Thursday in the win against Fairview. Lucarelli threw 100 pitches in five innings to get the win, allowing one run (earned) on four hits while striking out 11 and walking four.
That means if Lucarelli does start against the Chucks, he’ll do so on just three days rest following a full outing. Lucarelli is 5-0 on the season with a 1.44 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 29 walks in 48 2/3 innings.
Behind Lucarelli, Riverside has the duo of Ronnie Harper (7-0, 1.51 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 46 1/3 innings) and Hunter Garvin (6-0, 0.51 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings). That pair split the Panthers’ state opener against Tyrone when Riverside used two runs in the bottom of the sixth to avoid the upset and advance.
Meanwhile, Punxsy ace Jake Sikora enters Monday with a full week’s rest after shutting down Neshannock in the opening round of states. Sikora (7-1, 1.60 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 39 1/3 innings) allowed just one run (earned) on two hits while striking out seven and walking six in a 9-1 victory in that contest.
Neshannock is the lone common opponent between Punxsy and Riverside, with the Panthers beating the Lancers three times on the season. Riverside won 12-4 (May 3) and 4-3 (May 5) in the regular season before besting Neshannock 6-1 in the WPIAL championship game.
Punxsy also had two strong starters behind Sikora in freshman Nevin Day and sophomore Coy Martino. Day just shut down Philipsburg-Osceola in Thursday’s state quarterfinals. The righty gave up one earned run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings while throwing just 74 pitches.
Offensively, Riverside has four starters hitting over .400 and four others over .300.
Ashton Schlosser leads the Panthers in average at .465 (33-for-71) with 20 RBIs, 29 runs and seven doubles. Bo Fornataro isn’t far behind at .451 (32-for-71) with 28 RBIs, 32 runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples and 2 home runs.
Mitch Garvin leads the Panthers in RBIs (35) and doubles (8) while sporting a .403 average (29-for-72) with 19 runs scored. Hunter Garvin also is a main cog in the offensive attack from the leadoff spot as he is hitting .433 (26-for-60) with 25 RBIs, 28 runs, 8 doubles and 4 homers. He also has walked 25 times.
On the other side, Punxsy has three hitters over .400 and one just under that according to stats available online.
Day leads way with a .519 average (27-for-52) as part of his stellar freshman campaign. On top of average and hits, he also leads the team in RBIs (22), runs (22) and doubles (6).
Justin Miller (.432, 19 hits, 13 RBIs, 18 runs) and Zach Dinger (.419, 18 hits, 21 runs, 8 extra-base hits), who missed some time due to an injury, also are above the .400 mark, while Sikora is just below it at .396 (21-for-69) with 20 RBIs, 14 runs, 5 doubles and a team-best 4 homers.
The winner between Punxsy and Riverside will play for the state title Thursday at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 1:30 p.m. against either Camp Hill (D-3 champ) or Saucon Valley (D-11 champ). Those two battle at Earl Wenger Field in Fredericksburg on Monday at 4 p.m.