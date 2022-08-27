PUNXSUTAWNEY — It came as a shock to a team that hoped to open the 2022 season with a statement victory.
As it turned out, Bradford’s opponent did just that.
Punxsutawney’s rushing attack looked strong as ever Friday night against Bradford. Its two big backs gashed the Owls for a combined 287 yards on the ground, leading a 56-0 victory at Jack Hart Field.
After Punxsy raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead, a disastrous third quarter for Bradford put the game out of reach. The Owls were hurt by missed tackles, dropped passes and — like last year — their inability to stop the Chucks’ run game.
Bradford slowed Zeke Bennett and Landon Martz early on, but as the game progressed, Punxsy’s one-two backfield punch seemed to grow stronger.
Bennett turned in 179 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while Martz added 108 yards and two touchdowns. Griffin White tacked on a pair of rushing TDs, as well.
Punxsy’s desire to run the ball was no secret, but like last year — when the Chucks hung 49 points on the Owls — Bradford’s defense didn’t have any answers up the middle or on the perimeter.
Punxsy scored on its first drive of the game, using short dives, counters and stretch runs to parade down the field. Bradford was able to move the ball through the air in the first half, but a pair of interceptions — one of which was made in the end zone — stalled the Owls.
Bradford seemed prepared to stop Punxsy early in the game, controlling runs in the middle of the field but struggling to hold the edges. When Bennett found a hole, changed directions and out-ran Bradford’s secondary for a 54-yard rushing score in the second quarter, however, things started to slip away for the Owls.
That was Punxsy’s third touchdown, which gave it the 21-0 advantage it carried into halftime.
Bennett and Martz came out running hard in the third quarter, leading a statement scoring drive that put Bradford on its heels to start the second half. After a three-and-out by the Owls, Punxsy scored again.
Bradford quarterback Talan Reese was then intercepted for a third time, this one coming deep in Bradford territory. The Owls had no answers for the Chucks on the ground in the second half, and before long, the game was out of reach.
Reese finished 15-of-28 passing for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Giordano came on in relief in the fourth quarter, completing 2-of-5 pass attempts for 13 yards in his varsity debut.
AJ Gleason led the Owls with seven tackles, while Lucas Laktash and Evan Whitmore each added six tackles.
For Punxsy, Friday’s victory was not only a Region 1 conference win, but a massive boost for the Chucks, who are coming off of a 2-7 season. The Owls, meanwhile, will look to regroup before hosting Coudersport next week.