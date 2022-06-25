PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ava Fleming pitched a two-hit shutout, and the Punxsy Little League softball All-Stars utilized some timely hitting and patience at the plate to turn two hits and eight free passes into five runs en route to a 5-0 victory over DuBois in the winners’ bracket final on Friday in Punxsutawney.
Fleming shined from the pitchers’ circle by limiting her DuBois combatants to just two hits and ceding just one walk while fanning nine hitters. DuBois’ Reese Pfingstler did quite well herself, allowing five runs, just two earned, and only a pair of hits.
The Punxsy offense was led by two hitters recording singles — an RBI knock for Jemma Agnello and a leadoff hit in the third inning by Bella Young. Emma Young also reached all three times she came to the plate on a walk and two hit-by-pitches, and Fleming added two walks and an RBI.
DuBois was led at the plate by No. 8 hitter Brianna Brubaker, who ripped a double to left to open the third inning. Presleigh Evock had her team’s only other hit, and Pfingstler had DuBois’ only walk. Calli Bash also reached twice on Punxsy fielding errors, and Allie LaBue did so once.
Neither team made much noise at the dish in the first three half-innings, as defense ruled the day, but Punxsy gained some momentum in the bottom half of the second and scored a run despite being yet to record its first hit.
Fleming led off the inning by working a walk with a full count, and after she stole second with Ella Wachob in the batter’s box and advanced to third on a throwing miscue on the same play, another wild pitch on ball four to Wachob allowed Fleming to sprint home, making it 1-0 Punxsy.
Pfingstler also walked Hannah Verdill with one out, but some stellar defense by her teammates — including a nice play by Theresa McBride at first — got DuBois out of the jam without any further damage done.
DuBois’ best stab at scoring proved to be the third inning, as both of its hits came in that frame. Brubaker’s was the hardest-hit ball of the night, as she ripped one down the left-field line, but a nice 7-6-5 relay for Punxsy retired her at third base and kept it a double in the books.
LaBue reached on an error and Evock added a two-out single, but Fleming got Bash to pop out to Emma Young at second base to keep the shutout intact.
Punxsy responded to DuBois’ best output with its own impressive half-inning in the bottom of the third, hanging a three-spot on the board thanks to two hits, two free passes and some aggressiveness on the base paths.
Bella Young got things rolling for Punxsy with a single down the third-base line, and after she stole second base, Emma Young was hit by a pitch to put a pair on base for Punxsy.
Agnello followed with an RBI single ripped up the middle, and with Fleming at the plate, Emma Young scored thanks to a passed ball and a wild pitch. That moved Agnello to third, and she scored with one out on the board and Ava Snyder at the dish, making it 4-0.
The three-run output by the Punxsy girls didn’t rattle Pfingstler, though, and she managed to strike out three consecutive hitters to get out of the inning and keep it a 4-0 game.
Each team got the leadoff hitter on base in the fourth, with Pfingstler walking in the top half and advancing to third on a pair of wild pitches with two outs before being stranded there.
Then, Brynn Bodenhorn worked a walk in her first plate appearance to lead off the home half for Punxsy, but she was retired on a fielder’s choice, and after Lindee Reed stole second, Megan Orzechowski caught her trying to steal third.
The home team added one last insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, and Emma Young got it started with a walk. She stole second, then moved up to third on a wild pitch before an out was recorded, then came home when Fleming reached on an error to set the final, 5-0.
DuBois had one last ray of hope in the top of the sixth when Bash reached on an error with one out, but when she tried to steal second, a perfect throw from Agnello and a quick tag by Reed retired her, then Fleming got Pfingstler to line out softly to Reed at short to end the game.
With the win, Punxsy earns a few days off prior to its first shot at winning the District 10 title on Tuesday. In the meantime, DuBois will play on Sunday in the knockout round final with a rematch with Punxsy on the line.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5,
DUBOIS 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 — 0
Punxsy 013 01x — 5
DuBois—0
Theresa McBride 1b 3000, Presleigh Evock rf 3010, Calli Bash ss 3000, Reese Pfingstler p 2000, Sydnee Smiley 2b 2000, Megan Orzechowski c 2000, Ella Gibson 3b 2000, Brianna Brubaker cf 1010, Elizabeth Green rf 1000, Allie LaBue lf 1000, Reese Glass lf 0000. Team totals 20-0-2-0.
Punxsutawney—5
Lindee Reed ss 3000, Bella Young 1b 3110, Emma Young 2b 0200, Jemma Agnello c 3111, Ava Fleming p 1101, Ella Wachob 3b 2000, Ava Snyder cf 3000, Hannah Verdill lf 0000, Arijah Guignet 1000, Chloe Bishop rf 1000, Brynn Bodenhorn rf 0000. Team totals 17-5-2-2.
Errors: Punxsy 3, DuBois 2. LOB: Punxsy 5, DuBois 4. 2B: Brubaker. HBP: Emma Young 2 (by Pfingstler). Stolen bases: Reed, B. Young, E. Young 2, Fleming 3, Wachob, Verdill, Evock, Bash.
Pitching
DuBois: Pfingstler-5 IP, 5R, 2 ER, 3H, 6 BB, 9 SO, 2 HB.
Punxsy: Fleming-6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fleming. Losing pitcher: Pfingstler.