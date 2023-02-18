BRADFORD — History was made for the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball program at Bradford on Friday night as senior Chloe Presloid scored a career-high 36 points on a school record nine three-pointers as the Lady Chucks ended the regular season with a 67-24 win over the Lady Owls.
Presloid cashed in three treys in the first half before hitting three each in the third and fourth quarters to get the total (9), which is now the schoo mark for a girls or boys player. She also had a double-double with 10 rebounds and seven steals.
While Presloid led in scoring, sophomore teammate Avary Powell also had a big night as she scored 20 points by going a perfect 10-of-10 from the field while also notching eight rebounds.
Punxsutawney wraps up its regular season at 21-1 and awaits the winner of Clearfield and St. Marys on Thursday for the District 9 Class 4A title.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 67,
BRADFORD 24
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 16 15 25 11 — 67
Bradford 7 3 8 6 — 24
Punxsutawney—67
Chloe Presloid 11 5-6 36, Danielle Griebel 2 0-0 4, Samantha Griebel 1 0-0 3, Olivia Burkett 2 0-0 4, Avary Powell 10 0-0 20, Riley Doverspike 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Camryn Hall 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-6 67.
Bradford—24
Alanna Benson 0 1-2 1, Kalie Dixon 3 4-7 12, Korie Dixon 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Taylor 2 0-0 4, Carli Persichini 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Johnson 0 2-2 2, Mallory Craig 0 0-0 0, Makenzee Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 7-11 24.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 10 (Presloid 9, S. Griebel), Bradford 3 (Ka. Dixon 2, Persichini).
In other girls basketball games:
ST. MARYS 49,
KANE 28
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team clinched a berth in the Allegheny Mountain League finals tonight after they took down the Kane Lady Wolves, 49-28, in Friday night’s semifinal.
A trio of Lady Dutch scored in double-figures, led by Izzy Catalone’s 13 points. Teammates Jayssa Snelick and Maura Caskey scored 12 points each.
St. Marys jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter. After an offensive lull in the second quarter that saw Kane outscore them 7-6, the Lady Dutch came out in the second half and outscored the Lady Wolves 26-14 the rest of the way.
Friday’s win earns St. Marys (18-5) a championship berth tonight against Elk County Catholic at 6 p.m. at St. Marys High School.
ST. MARYS 49,
KANE 28
Score by Quarters
Kane 7 7 9 5 — 28
St. Marys 17 6 16 10 — 49
Kane—28
Cora Jekielek 1 1-2 3, Mia Anderson 2 0-0 4, Hailey Hillman 0 0-0 0, Mya Smith 4 1-2 11, Leah Tigani 1 0-0 2, Rylee Haight 2 0-0 4, Emma Danielson 1 0-0 2, Kylie Iak 1 0-0 2, Isabella Saf 0 0-0 0, Alexa Omstead 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-4 28.
St. Marys—49
Alexa Schneider 1 1-2 4, Izzy Catalone 4 4-4 13, Olivia Eckels 0 2-2 2, Jayssa Snelick 6 0-0 12, Maura Caskey 5 2-5 12, Molly Hanslovan 3 0-0 6, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0, Raechel Braun 0 0-0 0, Emma Garstka 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-13 49.
Three-pointers: Kane 2 (Smith 2), St. Marys 2 (Schneider, Catalone).
DuBois Christian 29,
Calvary Christian 27
NORTHUMBERLAND — A day after falling in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association quarterfinals, the No. 2 west seed DuBois Christian School girls basketball team beat the No. 3 west seed, Calvary Christian Academy, 29-27, in the fifth place game Friday at Northumberland Christian School.
The Lady Eagles found themselves trailing for much of the game as Calvary Christian jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and held a 17-8 lead at the half. But DCS would then outscore Calvary Christian 13-4 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead late and holding on for the win.
In her final game, Lady Eagle senior Grace Deitch led the way with 13 points and also had three rebounds.
Teammates Regan George and Ella Shenkle had seven points each, with George notching six rebounds and two steals while Shenkle had 14 rebounds and two steals.
DuBois Christian School finished its season with a 15-4 record as it was also the final season for head coach Pastor Mark Montgomery after 18 years of coaching the team.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 29,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 27
Score by Quarters
Calvary 11 6 5 4 — 27
DuBois 2 6 8 13 — 29
Calvary Christian Academy—27
Bethany Suttles 0 3-5 3, Eva Penning 3 2-3 10, Addie Bush 1 0-0 2, Macayla Mills 1 2-8 4, Kya Kuhstos 2 4-6 8, Bethany Lane 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ayers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 11-22 27.
DuBois Christian School—29
Grace Deitch 6 1-2 13, Hannah McCabe 1 0-1 2, Lily Shenkle 0 0-1 0, Regan George 3 0-1 7, Ella Shenkle 3 1-6 7, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-11 29.
Three-pointers: Calvary 2 (Penning 2), DuBois 1 (George)